Max finally wins in Singapore and Lewis writing his own strategy at Ferrari? After another brilliant Grand Prix weekend and another statement win from Max Verstappen, DC & Will break down Red Bull's momentum, why this victory mattered so much to the team and how race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was forced to improvise after their radio failed!

Plus, Lewis Hamilton's strategy call raises fresh questions about trust between Ferrari and the seven-time World Champion, all while Kimi Antonelli edged ever closer to sealing the World Championship title.

McLaren's struggles in the sprint and another difficult weekend for George Russell. Assessing the fortunes of Nico Hülkenberg and Ollie Bearman as the season enters its decisive phase too.

Plus, a huge week is coming for Up To Speed... We reveal details of our exclusive interview with Christian Horner, where he opens up about his Red Bull exit, Max Verstappen, life after Formula 1's most powerful team, and whether a return to the sport is on the cards. And that's not all because Naomi will be on location for huge F1 announcement that we'll reveal later this week. Join Up To Speed Plus on YouTube and Global Player and start your free trial today so you don't miss it - out Thursday.

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Email: uptospeed@global.com

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