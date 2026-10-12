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71 episodes
- Max finally wins in Singapore and Lewis writing his own strategy at Ferrari? After another brilliant Grand Prix weekend and another statement win from Max Verstappen, DC & Will break down Red Bull's momentum, why this victory mattered so much to the team and how race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was forced to improvise after their radio failed!
Plus, Lewis Hamilton's strategy call raises fresh questions about trust between Ferrari and the seven-time World Champion, all while Kimi Antonelli edged ever closer to sealing the World Championship title.
McLaren's struggles in the sprint and another difficult weekend for George Russell. Assessing the fortunes of Nico Hülkenberg and Ollie Bearman as the season enters its decisive phase too.
Plus, a huge week is coming for Up To Speed... We reveal details of our exclusive interview with Christian Horner, where he opens up about his Red Bull exit, Max Verstappen, life after Formula 1's most powerful team, and whether a return to the sport is on the cards. And that's not all because Naomi will be on location for huge F1 announcement that we'll reveal later this week. Join Up To Speed Plus on YouTube and Global Player and start your free trial today so you don't miss it - out Thursday.
Socials & YouTube: @uptospeedshow
Email: uptospeed@global.com
Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
Senior Producer: Sophie Penney
Video Content Producer: Arvind Badewal and Daniel Aihiee
Social Media Producer: Yasmin Stephenson
Head of Video for Podcasts: Samson Falodun
Production Coordinator: Sophie Angus
Head of Podcast Talent Operations: Jo Brock
Director of Podcasts: Vicky Etchells
- George Russell is starting LAST in Singapore with an engine penalty! The man can't catch a BREAK! Join Will & Naomi as they build up to the last sprint weekend of the season at the Marina Bay circuit.
Is there any hope for George now? With all these reliability issues, can Max Verstapen and Lewis Hamilton knock Mercedes off their perch? Should the FIA be helping more with cooling vests in sweaty Singapore? And what do Stefano Domenicali's comments about the last races of the season ACTUALLY mean?
Socials & YouTube: @uptospeedshow
Email: uptospeed@global.com
Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
Senior Producer: Sophie Penney
Video Content Producer: Arvind Badewal and Daniel Aihiee
Social Media Producer: Yasmin Stephenson
Head of Video for Podcasts: Samson Falodun
Production Coordinator: Sophie Angus
Head of Podcast Talent Operations: Jo Brock
Director of Podcasts: Vicky Etchells
- Chaos, pure chaos at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia! DC & Will react to all the madness from Max Verstappen's first win of 2026, to "LEGO racing" on the maddest formation lap we've ever seen, almost 2 hour delays, an insane recovery from Lewis Hamilton and a heartbreaking DNF spoiling George Russell's title hopes!
Is Max entering Michael Schumacher territory? Why don't 2026 F1 cars work in the rain?! Could Lewis have won the race if he was on different tyres? And is Russell out of the title fight now?
Socials & YouTube: @uptospeedshow
Email: uptospeed@global.com
Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
Senior Producer: Sophie Penney
Video Content Producer: Arvind Badewal and Sam Johnson
Social Media Producer: Yasmin Stephenson
Head of Video for Podcasts: Samson Falodun
Production Coordinator: Sophie Angus
Head of Podcast Talent Operations: Jo Brock
Director of Podcasts: Vicky Etchells
- An explosive weekend at Ferrari as Christian Horner rumours run wild, Esteban Ocon leaves Haas and Aston Martin stick with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll... it's all kicking off ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
Do DC and Will think Christian Horner could be Lewis Hamilton's new boss at Ferrari? Who will replace Ocon at Haas? Why is Lance Stroll still in F1? And who's got the edge heading into the exciting Sepang circuit?
Socials & YouTube: @uptospeedshow
Email: uptospeed@global.com
Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
Senior Producer: Sophie Penney
Video Content Producer: Arvind Badewal and Jack Davy
Social Media Producer: Yasmin Stephenson
Head of Video for Podcasts: Samson Falodun
Production Coordinator: Sophie Angus
Head of Podcast Talent Operations: Jo Brock
Director of Podcasts: Vicky Etchells
- Will & Naomi are back following the dramatic finish in Baku to reflect on George Russell's near-perfect weekend! Has 'Mr Saturday' just made things really interesting at the top of the Driver's Championship?
Is Isack Hadjar actually lifting the curse of Red Bull's second-seat after another podium finish?
Plus, after Lando Norris called for a race ban for Alpine's Franco Colapinto, is de facto Team Principal Flavio Briatore now weighing up if the Argentine driver is more trouble than he's worth?
Socials & YouTube: @uptospeedshow
Email: uptospeed@global.com
Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
Senior Producer: Sophie Penney
Video Content Producer: Arvind Badewal and Daniel Aihiee
Social Media Producer: Yasmin Stephenson
Head of Video for Podcasts: Samson Falodun
Production Coordinator: Sophie Angus
Head of Podcast Talent Operations: Jo Brock
Director of Podcasts: Vicky Etchells
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About Up To Speed
Step inside sport’s greatest soap opera, Formula One. Hosted by Drive to Survive star Will Buxton, racing driver-turned-broadcaster Naomi Schiff, 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and F1 presenter and content creator Jolie Sharpe. Expect razor-sharp reaction, behind-the-scenes insight, blockbuster interviews and answers to the questions you’ve always wanted to ask! With their deep knowledge, expert analysis and infectious love for racing, Will, Naomi, DC & Jolie dive into the stories that matter - on and off the track. It’s fast-paced, unfiltered and full of the gossip that keeps the paddock buzzing. They’ll react to the weekend's race drama every Monday. On Thursday they’ll deep dive into the biggest stories of the week. Watch and listen on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. For advertising opportunities on this podcast, email: GlobalStudiosSales@global.comPodcast website
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