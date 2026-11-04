Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
538 episodes
- On this week's episode, the Consumer Reports auto team shares its biggest pet peeves about modern cars—from giant touchscreens, distracting alerts, and complicated door handles to cramped back seats, fake interior materials, missing Apple CarPlay, and sky-high prices. What frustrates you most about new cars?
Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
SHOW NOTES
-----------------------------------
00:00 - Intro
01:02 Unusable Armrests
01:23 Why New Nissans Smell Like Mice
02:04 Poor Build Quality
02:25 The Fake Third-Row Center Seat
02:53 Self-Driving Tech Can't Handle Bad Weather
03:44 Where Did the Backseat Legroom Go?
04:06 Stop Reinventing Door Handles
04:43 Nowhere to Put Your Stuff
05:00 Square Steering Wheels & Bad Controls
06:12 Too Many Screens, Beeps & Ambient Lights
08:16 Why New Cars Are So Expensive
09:04 Pickup Trucks Became Fashion Accessories
10:16 Screens Replacing Simple Controls
11:03 Auto Hold Should Be Standard
11:56 Every Car Needs Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
14:25 The Problem With Electronic Door Handles
16:12 Why Cars Don't Need More Phone Connections
17:13 Abrupt Throttles & the "Subie Surge"
18:29 Bring Back Physical Buttons
19:28 Ventilated Seats Are Essential
20:08 Driver-Monitoring Systems That Distract You
20:57 Lazy Interior Screen Design
21:53 New Cars That Aren't Better Than the Old Ones
22:14 Windshield Haze From Interior Off-Gassing
22:48 Pop-Out Door Handles Need To Go
23:06 Dashboard Reflections in the Windshield
24:08 Missing Manual Transmissions
24:53 Square Steering Wheels for No Reason
25:13 Fake Metal and Fake Luxury Materials
26:13 Bring Back Oldsmobile
----------------------------------
Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Popular Small SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/popular-small-suvs-to-avoid-and-what-to-buy-instead-a1273704153/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
10 Most Reliable Cars
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/10-most-reliable-cars-a6569295379/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/10-best-suvs-you-can-buy-right-now-a8518508556/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
How to Find the Best SUV
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
TalkingCars@consumer.org
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
- This week, we're talking all about the 2026 Lexus ES Hybrid. We share our first impressions of this perennial CR favorite, discuss how it stacks up against its all-new EV twin, the Lexus ES 500e, and debate whether the 2026 redesign offers enough improvements over older, popular (and reliable) models from Toyota/Lexus. We also answer questions about the risks of buying a redesigned car in its first production year and about how child seat technology, seat belts, and driving habits have changed over the last 60 years.
SHOW NOTES:
0:10 - Intro
0:25 - 2026 Lexus ES Hybrid, Overview
1:30 - Pricing
1:55 - First Impressions
7:13 - Hybrid system quirks
11:20 - Driving & Interior characteristics
16:00 - Infotainment system
19:05 - Beeps & safety systems
22:26 - Lexus ES 350 Hybrid vs. Toyota Avalon
34:02 - Question #1: Is it safe to buy a vehicle in the first year of production?
42:02 - Question #2 (video): How have cars become safer for child passengers when you compare data from the 1960's to today?
LINKS:
Review: The Redesigned Lexus ES Hybrid Is in Its Soft Era: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/hybrids-evs/lexus-es-hybrid-review-a1014364803/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
2026 Lexus ES Hybrid: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/lexus/es-hybrid/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
2026 Lexus ES EV: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/lexus/es/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Test Results: 2026 Toyota Crown: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/toyota/crown/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Test Results: 2026 Mazda CX-5: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/mazda/cx-5/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Test Results: 2026 BMW X3: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/bmw/x3/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
- On this episode we share our first impressions of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, the new hybrid SUV with all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, and a more outdoorsy look. Is it a smart upgrade for rough roads and city potholes—or mostly a styling package? Plus, we answer an audience question about which dealership add-ons are worth considering and which ones you should skip.
Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
SHOW NOTES
-----------------------------------
00:00 - Intro
00:16 Overview: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland
02:10 What Is an "Off-Road" SUV Trim?
05:08 How the RAV4 Woodland Drives
06:00 Hybrid Powertrain, Performance & Fuel Economy
09:46 All-Terrain Tires: Handling, Noise & Ride
14:15 Driver Comfort
15:49 Infotainment and Controls
18:20 Driver-Monitoring System
20:31 Woodland Styling
23:59 Is the Woodland Worth the Extra Cost?
29:02 Audience Question: Are Dealer Add-Ons Worth It?
----------------------------------
Test Results: 2026 Toyota RAV4
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/toyota/rav4/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
How to Find the Best SUV
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
7 Questions to Ask at the Dealership
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/buying-a-car/questions-to-ask-before-you-buy-a-car-a6387933582/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
How to Avoid Unnecessary Car-Buying Fees
https://www.consumerreports.org/money/fees-billing/how-to-avoid-car-buying-fees-a7209896255/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Just Say No to These Car Dealership Extras
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/buying-a-car/just-say-no-to-these-car-dealership-extras-a9471188276/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
TalkingCars@consumer.org
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
-----------------------------------
Consumer Reports experts: Mike Monticello, Mike Crossen, Jeff Bartlett
- On this week's episode, we discuss the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness to find out whether its rugged styling, lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and added features are worth paying $7,000 more than a base Crosstrek. We examine its off-road capability, on-road compromises, fuel economy, noise, safety features, and whether this soft-roader is actually the right choice. Plus, we answer an audience question about whether a lightly used Volvo EX90 at half its original price is a bargain—or a risky bet.
Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
SHOW NOTES
-----------------------------------
0:00 - Intro
00:37 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Overview
01:43 What Makes the Wilderness Different?
03:17 Road Noise, Ride & Handling
05:16 Off-Road Capability
07:11 Fuel Economy, Towing & Trade-Offs
08:06 Wilderness Price and Features
09:27 Safety Features and What's Missing
11:03 Crosstrek Wilderness Styling
13:16 Why Soft-Roaders Are So Popular
14:24 Is the Crosstrek Good for Camping?
15:41 Is the Wilderness Worth the Extra Money?
18:49 Audience Question: Used Volvo EX90 Bargain?
----------------------------------
Test Results: 2026 Subaru Crosstrek
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/subaru/crosstrek/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/subaru/crosstrek-hybrid/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
How to Find the Best SUV
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
TalkingCars@consumer.org
https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
-----------------------------------
Consumer Reports experts: Jon Linkov, Avri Wyshogrod, Maddie McCarty
Yes, You Need Winter Tires: All-Season vs. All-Weather, Top Rated Winter Tires, and More10/07/2026 | 42 mins.In this episode, Consumer Reports' resident 'tire guys' break down everything you need to know about winter tires. We discuss the differences among every tire category on the market, the conditions best suited to each segment, how to prep your vehicle for winter, and how our test program works. Find out which tires will work best for you and what to avoid when it's time to buy new tires for your car. We also answer a question about the use case for studded snow tires and how tire chains can help drivers in extreme climates.
SHOW NOTES:
0:36 - Intro
1:12 - Winter car prep tips
5:17 - When is it time for new tires?
7:00 - Tire buying tips
9:50 - Winter tire availability & installation
12:17 - Winter tires and road noise
13:09 - Tire categories
18:51 - Tire replacement & rotation
20:25 - Winter traction evaluation
23:48 - Ice testing
35:09 - Audience question: Are studded snow tires worth it?
LINKS:
Send a Question to Talking Cars: https://www.consumerreports.org/talkingcars/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Winter Car Prep Tips: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-repair-maintenance/keep-car-in-peak-condition-during-freezing-winter-weather-a5638747903/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Winter Driving Survival Guide: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/winter-driving/winter-driving-tips-from-consumer-reports-experts-a8223951679/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
When to Replace Your Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/when-to-replace-your-tires-a3107469842/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Best All-Weather Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/best-all-weather-tires-a8621335540/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
Best SUV & Truck Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/best-suv-and-truck-tires-a3436694441//?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
More Automotive podcasts
Trending Automotive podcasts
About Talking Cars (Video)
Join our experts at the Consumer Reports Test Track as they discuss cars, answer buying questions, and share insights on everything automotive.Podcast website
Listen to Talking Cars (Video), Spike's Car Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Talking Cars (Video)
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Talking Cars (Video): Podcasts in Family