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Talking Cars (Video)

Consumer Reports
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Talking Cars (Video)
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538 episodes

  • Talking Cars (Video)

    Why Do Cars Do This?? The Little Things That Irritate CR Experts

    11/04/2026 | 27 mins.
    On this week's episode, the Consumer Reports auto team shares its biggest pet peeves about modern cars—from giant touchscreens, distracting alerts, and complicated door handles to cramped back seats, fake interior materials, missing Apple CarPlay, and sky-high prices. What frustrates you most about new cars?
     
    Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
     
     
    SHOW NOTES
    -----------------------------------
    00:00 - Intro
    01:02 Unusable Armrests
    01:23 Why New Nissans Smell Like Mice
    02:04 Poor Build Quality
    02:25 The Fake Third-Row Center Seat
    02:53 Self-Driving Tech Can't Handle Bad Weather
    03:44 Where Did the Backseat Legroom Go?
    04:06 Stop Reinventing Door Handles
    04:43 Nowhere to Put Your Stuff
    05:00 Square Steering Wheels & Bad Controls
    06:12 Too Many Screens, Beeps & Ambient Lights
    08:16 Why New Cars Are So Expensive
    09:04 Pickup Trucks Became Fashion Accessories
    10:16 Screens Replacing Simple Controls
    11:03 Auto Hold Should Be Standard
    11:56 Every Car Needs Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
    14:25 The Problem With Electronic Door Handles
    16:12 Why Cars Don't Need More Phone Connections
    17:13 Abrupt Throttles & the "Subie Surge"
    18:29 Bring Back Physical Buttons
    19:28 Ventilated Seats Are Essential
    20:08 Driver-Monitoring Systems That Distract You
    20:57 Lazy Interior Screen Design
    21:53 New Cars That Aren't Better Than the Old Ones
    22:14 Windshield Haze From Interior Off-Gassing
    22:48 Pop-Out Door Handles Need To Go
    23:06 Dashboard Reflections in the Windshield
    24:08 Missing Manual Transmissions
    24:53 Square Steering Wheels for No Reason
    25:13 Fake Metal and Fake Luxury Materials
    26:13 Bring Back Oldsmobile
     
     
    ---------------------------------- 
    Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Popular Small SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/popular-small-suvs-to-avoid-and-what-to-buy-instead-a1273704153/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    10 Most Reliable Cars
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/10-most-reliable-cars-a6569295379/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/10-best-suvs-you-can-buy-right-now-a8518508556/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    How to Find the Best SUV
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    TalkingCars@consumer.org
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
  • Talking Cars (Video)

    The 2026 Lexus ES Hybrid is an Endangered Species

    10/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, we're talking all about the 2026 Lexus ES Hybrid. We share our first impressions of this perennial CR favorite, discuss how it stacks up against its all-new EV twin, the Lexus ES 500e, and debate whether the 2026 redesign offers enough improvements over older, popular (and reliable) models from Toyota/Lexus. We also answer questions about the risks of buying a redesigned car in its first production year and about how child seat technology, seat belts, and driving habits have changed over the last 60 years.
    SHOW NOTES:
    0:10 - Intro
    0:25 - 2026 Lexus ES Hybrid, Overview
    1:30 - Pricing
    1:55 - First Impressions
    7:13 - Hybrid system quirks
    11:20 - Driving & Interior characteristics
    16:00 - Infotainment system
    19:05 - Beeps & safety systems
    22:26 - Lexus ES 350 Hybrid vs. Toyota Avalon
    34:02 - Question #1: Is it safe to buy a vehicle in the first year of production?
    42:02 - Question #2 (video): How have cars become safer for child passengers when you compare data from the 1960's to today?
     
    LINKS:
    Review: The Redesigned Lexus ES Hybrid Is in Its Soft Era: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/hybrids-evs/lexus-es-hybrid-review-a1014364803/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
    2026 Lexus ES Hybrid: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/lexus/es-hybrid/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
    2026 Lexus ES EV: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/lexus/es/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
    Test Results: 2026 Toyota Crown: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/toyota/crown/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
    Test Results: 2026 Mazda CX-5: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/mazda/cx-5/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
    Test Results: 2026 BMW X3: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/bmw/x3/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
  • Talking Cars (Video)

    Toyota RAV4 Woodland; Dealer Add-Ons That Are Actually Worth It

    10/21/2026 | 45 mins.
    On this episode we share our first impressions of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, the new hybrid SUV with all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, and a more outdoorsy look. Is it a smart upgrade for rough roads and city potholes—or mostly a styling package? Plus, we answer an audience question about which dealership add-ons are worth considering and which ones you should skip.
     
    Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
     
     
    SHOW NOTES
    -----------------------------------
    00:00 - Intro
    00:16 Overview: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland
    02:10 What Is an "Off-Road" SUV Trim?
    05:08 How the RAV4 Woodland Drives
    06:00 Hybrid Powertrain, Performance & Fuel Economy
    09:46 All-Terrain Tires: Handling, Noise & Ride
    14:15 Driver Comfort
    15:49 Infotainment and Controls
    18:20 Driver-Monitoring System
    20:31 Woodland Styling
    23:59 Is the Woodland Worth the Extra Cost?
    29:02 Audience Question: Are Dealer Add-Ons Worth It?
     
     
    ---------------------------------- 
    Test Results: 2026 Toyota RAV4
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/toyota/rav4/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    How to Find the Best SUV
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    7 Questions to Ask at the Dealership
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/buying-a-car/questions-to-ask-before-you-buy-a-car-a6387933582/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    How to Avoid Unnecessary Car-Buying Fees
    https://www.consumerreports.org/money/fees-billing/how-to-avoid-car-buying-fees-a7209896255/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Just Say No to These Car Dealership Extras
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/buying-a-car/just-say-no-to-these-car-dealership-extras-a9471188276/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    TalkingCars@consumer.org
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
     
    -----------------------------------
    Consumer Reports experts: Mike Monticello, Mike Crossen, Jeff Bartlett
  • Talking Cars (Video)

    2026 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: Worth the Extra Cost?

    10/14/2026 | 35 mins.
    On this week's episode, we discuss the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness to find out whether its rugged styling, lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and added features are worth paying $7,000 more than a base Crosstrek. We examine its off-road capability, on-road compromises, fuel economy, noise, safety features, and whether this soft-roader is actually the right choice. Plus, we answer an audience question about whether a lightly used Volvo EX90 at half its original price is a bargain—or a risky bet.
     
    Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization.
     
     
    SHOW NOTES
    -----------------------------------
    0:00 - Intro
    00:37 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Overview
    01:43 What Makes the Wilderness Different?
    03:17 Road Noise, Ride & Handling
    05:16 Off-Road Capability
    07:11 Fuel Economy, Towing & Trade-Offs
    08:06 Wilderness Price and Features
    09:27 Safety Features and What's Missing
    11:03 Crosstrek Wilderness Styling
    13:16 Why Soft-Roaders Are So Popular
    14:24 Is the Crosstrek Good for Camping?
    15:41 Is the Wilderness Worth the Extra Money?
    18:49 Audience Question: Used Volvo EX90 Bargain?
     
     
    ---------------------------------- 
    Test Results: 2026 Subaru Crosstrek
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/subaru/crosstrek/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/subaru/crosstrek-hybrid/2026/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars-a7824554938/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    How to Find the Best SUV
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/buying-guide/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Which Brands Make the Best Cars?
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/which-car-brands-make-the-best-vehicles-a6159221985/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    TalkingCars@consumer.org
    https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/cars-driving/talking-cars-podcast-archive-a1439738009/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
     
    -----------------------------------
    Consumer Reports experts: Jon Linkov, Avri Wyshogrod, Maddie McCarty
  • Talking Cars (Video)

    Yes, You Need Winter Tires: All-Season vs. All-Weather, Top Rated Winter Tires, and More

    10/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode, Consumer Reports' resident 'tire guys' break down everything you need to know about winter tires. We discuss the differences among every tire category on the market, the conditions best suited to each segment, how to prep your vehicle for winter, and how our test program works. Find out which tires will work best for you and what to avoid when it's time to buy new tires for your car. We also answer a question about the use case for studded snow tires and how tire chains can help drivers in extreme climates. 
     
    SHOW NOTES:
    0:36 - Intro
    1:12 - Winter car prep tips
    5:17 - When is it time for new tires?
    7:00 - Tire buying tips
    9:50 - Winter tire availability & installation
    12:17 - Winter tires and road noise 
    13:09 - Tire categories
    18:51 - Tire replacement & rotation
    20:25 - Winter traction evaluation
    23:48 - Ice testing
    35:09 - Audience question: Are studded snow tires worth it?
     
    LINKS:
    Send a Question to Talking Cars: https://www.consumerreports.org/talkingcars/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Winter Car Prep Tips: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-repair-maintenance/keep-car-in-peak-condition-during-freezing-winter-weather-a5638747903/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT

     
    Winter Driving Survival Guide: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/winter-driving/winter-driving-tips-from-consumer-reports-experts-a8223951679/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT 
     
    When to Replace Your Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/when-to-replace-your-tires-a3107469842/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Best All-Weather Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/best-all-weather-tires-a8621335540/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
     
    Best SUV & Truck Tires: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/tires/best-suv-and-truck-tires-a3436694441//?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
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About Talking Cars (Video)
Join our experts at the Consumer Reports Test Track as they discuss cars, answer buying questions, and share insights on everything automotive.
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