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Adventure Rider Radio – Motorcycle Podcast
Adventure Rider Radio | Adventure Motorcycling
Latest episode
647 episodes
- Three motorcycle crashes in just six months leave an experienced adventure rider questioning the abilities he's relied on for decades. Has something changed, or has he simply had a terrible run of bad luck?
🔗 Show Notes & Links:
Find photos, links, and resources related to this episodeon our website at Adventure Rider Radio.
🎧 Subscribe & Never Miss an Episode:
We release new episodes of ARR every week on Thursday and of RAW on the 21st of every month—full of inspiring stories, expert advice, and insight from the world of adventure motorcycling. Hit subscribe so you never miss out!
💡 Got an Idea?
Have a guest suggestion or topic you’d love us to cover? We’d love to hear from you! Drop us an email through our website.
⭐️ Leave a Review:
Enjoying the show? A 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app goes a long way in helping others discover the show.
📱 Follow Us:
Join our growing community on Facebook and Instagram. Let’s stay connected!
🙌 Support the Show:
Love what we do? Help keep the adventure alive by supporting us. Your contribution allows us to keep bringing you great content week after week.
📤 Share the Show:
Know someone who would enjoy this episode? Share it with them! Word of mouth helps us grow and reach more riders around the world.
📬 Join Our Newsletter:
Be the first to hear about new episodes, bonus content, and more! Sign up for our newsletter at Adventure Rider Radio.
🙏 Thanks for Listening!
We truly appreciate you being part of our adventure community. Until next time—ride safe and keep exploring!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
RIDER SKILLS: Riding in Mud — Staying Upright When You Can't See What's Underneath10/30/2026 | 58 mins.Riding an adventure motorcycle through mud can go from manageable to trouble in seconds. Hidden rocks, roots and ruts can send the motorcycle off course, while slippery surfaces and deep mud can leave you stuck. Off-road instructor Clinton Smout joins Jim Martin to discuss riding techniques, maintaining control, choosing the right line, and getting through mud without going down—or getting stuck.
🔗 Show Notes & Links:
Find photos, links, and resources related to this episode on our website at Adventure Rider Radio.
🎧 Subscribe & Never Miss an Episode:
We release new episodes of ARR every week on Thursday and of RAW on the 21st of every month—full of inspiring stories, expert advice, and insight from the world of adventure motorcycling. Hit subscribe so you never miss out!
💡 Got an Idea?
Have a guest suggestion or topic you’d love us to cover? We’d love to hear from you! Drop us an email through our website.
⭐️ Leave a Review:
Enjoying the show? A 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app goes a long way in helping others discover the show.
📱 Follow Us:
Join our growing community on Facebook and Instagram. Let’s stay connected!
🙌 Support the Show:
Love what we do? Help keep the adventure alive by supporting us. Your contribution allows us to keep bringing you great content week after week.
📤 Share the Show:
Know someone who would enjoy this episode? Share it with them! Word of mouth helps us grow and reach more riders around the world.
📬 Join Our Newsletter:
Be the first to hear about new episodes, bonus content, and more! Sign up for our newsletter at Adventure Rider Radio.
🙏 Thanks for Listening!
We truly appreciate you being part of our adventure community. Until next time—ride safe and keep exploring!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
- Woodrow "Pack" Landfair had an idea about how he wanted to live. So he bought a motorcycle, got his licence, and set out across America to experience different lives. But how much can you really know about a life until you try living it?
🔗 Show Notes & Links:
Find photos, links, and resources related to this episodeon our website at Adventure Rider Radio.
🎧 Subscribe & Never Miss an Episode:
We release new episodes of ARR every week on Thursday and of RAW on the 21st of every month—full of inspiring stories, expert advice, and insight from the world of adventure motorcycling. Hit subscribe so you never miss out!
💡 Got an Idea?
Have a guest suggestion or topic you’d love us to cover? We’d love to hear from you! Drop us an email through our website.
⭐️ Leave a Review:
Enjoying the show? A 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app goes a long way in helping others discover the show.
📱 Follow Us:
Join our growing community on Facebook and Instagram. Let’s stay connected!
🙌 Support the Show:
Love what we do? Help keep the adventure alive by supporting us. Your contribution allows us to keep bringing you great content week after week.
📤 Share the Show:
Know someone who would enjoy this episode? Share it with them! Word of mouth helps us grow and reach more riders around the world.
📬 Join Our Newsletter:
Be the first to hear about new episodes, bonus content, and more! Sign up for our newsletter at Adventure Rider Radio.
🙏 Thanks for Listening!
We truly appreciate you being part of our adventure community. Until next time—ride safe and keep exploring!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
Choosing ADV Tires by Recommendation Doesn't Work: Here's What Does – Chris Birch10/16/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Learn why choosing adventure motorcycle tires based on other riders' recommendations doesn't always work, and what you should be doing instead. Chris Birch helps us understand how tread patterns, rubber compounds and tire construction affect performance, and why someone else's favourite tire might not be right for you. Plus, we share a practical system to help you choose the right ADV tires for your motorcycle, your riding style and the trips you're planning.
🔗 Show Notes & Links:
Find photos, links, and resources related to this episode on our website at Adventure Rider Radio.
🎧 Subscribe & Never Miss an Episode:
We release new episodes of ARR every week on Thursday and of RAW on the 21st of every month—full of inspiring stories, expert advice, and insight from the world of adventure motorcycling. Hit subscribe so you never miss out!
💡 Got an Idea?
Have a guest suggestion or topic you’d love us to cover? We’d love to hear from you! Drop us an email through our website.
⭐️ Leave a Review:
Enjoying the show? A 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app goes a long way in helping others discover the show.
📱 Follow Us:
Join our growing community on Facebook and Instagram. Let’s stay connected!
🙌 Support the Show:
Love what we do? Help keep the adventure alive by supporting us. Your contribution allows us to keep bringing you great content week after week.
📤 Share the Show:
Know someone who would enjoy this episode? Share it with them! Word of mouth helps us grow and reach more riders around the world.
📬 Join Our Newsletter:
Be the first to hear about new episodes, bonus content, and more! Sign up for our newsletter at Adventure Rider Radio.
🙏 Thanks for Listening!
We truly appreciate you being part of our adventure community. Until next time—ride safe and keep exploring!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
- What started as an 18-month motorcycle adventure has turned into four years on the road for Jess and Greg Stone, travelling with their dog while running their business along the way. From the Arctic Ocean to the southern tip of South America, they've faced difficult roads, unexpected dangers, and plenty of complications. Now, with Africa ahead of them, they share how this extraordinary journey began, the challenges of motorcycle travel with a dog, and the unexpected things they've discovered along the way.
🔗 Show Notes & Links:
Find photos, links, and resources related to this episodeon our website at Adventure Rider Radio.
🎧 Subscribe & Never Miss an Episode:
We release new episodes of ARR every week on Thursday and of RAW on the 21st of every month—full of inspiring stories, expert advice, and insight from the world of adventure motorcycling. Hit subscribe so you never miss out!
💡 Got an Idea?
Have a guest suggestion or topic you’d love us to cover? We’d love to hear from you! Drop us an email through our website.
⭐️ Leave a Review:
Enjoying the show? A 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app goes a long way in helping others discover the show.
📱 Follow Us:
Join our growing community on Facebook and Instagram. Let’s stay connected!
🙌 Support the Show:
Love what we do? Help keep the adventure alive by supporting us. Your contribution allows us to keep bringing you great content week after week.
📤 Share the Show:
Know someone who would enjoy this episode? Share it with them! Word of mouth helps us grow and reach more riders around the world.
📬 Join Our Newsletter:
Be the first to hear about new episodes, bonus content, and more! Sign up for our newsletter at Adventure Rider Radio.
🙏 Thanks for Listening!
We truly appreciate you being part of our adventure community. Until next time—ride safe and keep exploring!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
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About Adventure Rider Radio – Motorcycle Podcast
Adventure Rider Radio is the original adventure motorcycle podcast, established in 2014 and now the world’s longest-running show dedicated to adventure motorcycling. It features in-depth conversations, real-world stories, and expert insight from the people who ride, explore, and shape the adventure motorcycling world. Hosted by Jim Martin and released weekly, the show brings you experienced riders, trainers, industry professionals, and long-distance travelers sharing hard-earned lessons about riding skills, motorcycle travel, trip planning, bike setup, gear, and the realities of life on two wheels. From remote expeditions to rider development and decision-making on the road, Adventure Rider Radio goes beyond surface-level talk to explore the thinking, preparation, and experience behind adventure motorcycling.Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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Adventure Rider Radio – Motorcycle Podcast
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