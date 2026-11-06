Adventure Rider Radio – Motorcycle Podcast

What started as an 18-month motorcycle adventure has turned into four years on the road for Jess and Greg Stone, travelling with their dog while running their business along the way. From the Arctic Ocean to the southern tip of South America, they've faced difficult roads, unexpected dangers, and plenty of complications. Now, with Africa ahead of them, they share how this extraordinary journey began, the challenges of motorcycle travel with a dog, and the unexpected things they've discovered along the way.

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