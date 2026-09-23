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93 episodes
- Every diesel guy has a list of mods he would take back, and in this episode Todd, Will, and Myer own up to theirs. From pushrods that snapped on a tow to Texas to a 12 valve Cummins quietly running out of oil, this is a shop floor confession about diesel truck mistakes that cost real time and money, and how to avoid repeating them on your own build.
They break down turbo choices that missed the mark in both directions, including a big single on a 12 valve that never wanted to spool, an oversized junkyard turbo that made a truck lazier, and why a smaller 60/64 setup on their VP44 test truck ended up being the most fun to drive and tow with. If you are picking a turbo for your Cummins, that lesson alone is worth the listen.
The fuel side gets plenty of attention too. The guys talk about cheap lift pumps that fell flat feeding a VP44, why a 13mm injection pump with no timing advance felt underwhelming, and how delivery valves really work, including where a full cut helps and where it just adds smoke and EGT.
Then the fabrication stories start. Doubled up flex plates, a home welded turbo adapter, splines welded onto an input shaft, injector nozzles that sprayed the wrong way in a 12 valve, and a gallery plug that needed overnight to cure all come with lessons learned the hard way.
They also cover mods that look cool but bite back, like hood stacks that coat the cab in soot, ceramic clutches on a street truck, torque converters that are too tight or too loose, and duct tape and baling wire on a boost boot. Plus what they learned about cast compressor wheels overspeeding on the dyno, and why you keep the engine running after a turbo lets go.
Got a dumb mod story of your own? Drop it in the comments.
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This episode is full of hard lessons on turbos, lift pumps, delivery valves, and fabrication, and if you want to build it right the first time instead of learning it the hard way like these guys did, Power Driven Diesel has the parts and the know how to help.
Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com
- Todd, Will, and Myer sit down to build the ultimate 1000 horsepower Cummins street truck from the ground up, part by part. Five hundred horsepower used to be the number that turned heads. Now the bar has moved, and this episode lays out exactly what it takes to build a diesel truck that lives at four digits and still drives home every night.
The guys pick a 2006 third gen Dodge with a 5.9 Cummins as the starting platform and spend real time weighing that against stepping up to a 6.7 Cummins, covering spool, towing manners, and how each block handles the power level. If you're deciding between a 5.9 and a 6.7 for your own diesel truck build, this breakdown will save you a lot of guessing.
From there the conversation moves into turbos, comparing the factory 8351CW against aftermarket compound setups built around an S466, S467, and a 98 millimeter atmosphere charger. They talk through single turbo versus compound turbo tradeoffs, when a wastegate actually matters at this power level, and how compressor and turbine sizing changes spool and peak power on the dyno.
They cover the bottom end and cylinder head next, going over street fighter connecting rods, 14 millimeter main studs, and the ongoing debate between H, P, and V bearings for a truck that sees real street miles. On top of the block, they break down cylinder head stages, valve springs, pushrods, and when a bigger intercooler actually becomes necessary as boost climbs.
Fueling gets plenty of attention too, with a look at CP3 pumps, single versus dual injector setups in 12 and 14 millimeter sizes, lift pump options like Air Dog and Fleece, and why upgrading your rail pressure sensor and relief valve matters once you push past factory pressure.
If you're serious about building a reliable 1000 horsepower diesel truck, hit subscribe on YouTube and follow the Power Driven Podcast on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode.
Shop everything mentioned in this episode at PowerDriven.com.
All month long you can save 10% off everything at Power Driven, 15% off PDD Fueling, 10% off Airdog, and 10% off OptiTorque.
Every purchase this month also gets you five entries to September's giveaway: a compound turbo kit, a Colt Cams cam combo that includes a PDD cylinder head, an Aggressor turbo, a fuel package, and an Airdog fuel system.
Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com
- You want to build a fast diesel and you don't want to blow it up in the process. This episode is the one you need before you ever touch a tune. Todd, Will, and Myer sit down and go through every real reason a high performance diesel engine dies, and it's rarely what you'd expect from reading the forums.
They start by busting the EGT myth. Guys have been scared of exhaust gas temperature for decades, but heat alone almost never kills a build. What actually wrecks pistons is improper piston wall clearance, something the diesel performance world has gotten wrong for years. They break down cast versus forged pistons, correct ring gap on 12 valve and 24 valve Cummins engines, and why a factory rod that survives a worn out truck making 600 horsepower will bend the moment you put real power to a fresh, tight engine.
From there they get into nitrous and timing. Todd and Will walk through why running too much timing with a big nitrous shot on a common rail is a fast way to send cylinder pressure through the roof, why sled pulling with water injection wants more timing than drag racing with nitrous, and how a lot of the old "nitrous blew it up" stories were actually piston clearance problems the whole time.
Tulip valves get their own deep dive. This is one of the biggest issues quietly taking out modern high performance heads, and the guys explain how cylinder pressure pushes the valve up, kills your lash, wipes cams, and why Power Driven is working with a manufacturer on Inconel valves built specifically for common rail engines.
They also cover rod bolt failures from over revving on the dyno, why disconnecting lockup or overdrive at high RPM without load will scatter an engine every time, and why running without an exhaust brake can quietly kill factory rods on a long mountain coast down. They close out talking through where to set your RPM window on a build so you're not fighting factory block and head limitations before you even lay into the throttle.
If you're turning up a diesel or building a race truck, hit subscribe on YouTube and follow along on your favorite podcast app so you don't miss the next one.
September is a big one. Power Driven is running 10% off everything storewide, 15% off PDD Fueling, and 10% off both Airdog and OptiTorque.
On top of that there are five giveaways running including a compound turbo kit, a Colt Cams cam combo with a PDD cylinder head, an Aggressor turbo, a full fuel package, and an Airdog fuel system. Get all of it at PowerDriven.com before the sale ends.
Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com
- Todd, Will, and Myer sit down to answer the question their own viewers keep asking: what actually kills a diesel engine. This isn't a highlight reel of blown up race trucks. It's a real conversation about the boring stuff that ends up costing you the most, and by the end you'll understand exactly why some trucks hit 400,000 miles and others don't make it past 100,000.
The guys start with air filtration, breaking down why a high flow filter built for the racetrack can be the wrong call for a truck that spends its life on dirt roads, and how a warped air box lid quietly sands down cylinder walls one mile at a time. From there they get into oil change intervals, why diesel oil has to fight abrasive soot, and why stretching that interval too far on a Cummins or any diesel truck build is gambling with the bottom end.
Fuel system maintenance gets serious attention too. Todd and Myer walk through algae contamination, injector failures on common rail systems, and why a cheap tune from Facebook Marketplace can melt a piston faster than almost anything else on this list. They break down EGT damage, ring wear, and valve seat problems, then go platform by platform. You'll hear about killer dowel pin issues on 12 valve Cummins trucks, VP44 fuel pressure sensitivity, the notorious CP4 pump problems on 6.7 Power Stroke trucks, head gasket failures on Duramax engines, and why the fifth gen Cummins hydraulic roller cam setup has turned into one of the more frustrating design decisions in recent diesel history.
Whether you're running a 5.9 Cummins, a 6.7 Cummins, a Power Stroke, or a Duramax, this episode gives you a real look at what wears these engines out and what you can actually do about it before it becomes an expensive lesson.
If you're a diesel guy who wrenches on your own truck, this is the kind of episode worth taking notes on.
Subscribe on YouTube and follow the Power Driven Podcast on your favorite podcast platform so you don't miss the next one.
Shop everything talked about in this episode, including the filters, oil, and parts, at the link below.
Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com
- Tuning is one of the most asked topics in the diesel world, so this episode of the Power Driven Podcast breaks down diesel tuning 101 straight from guys who actually tune their own trucks. Todd, Will, and Myer walk through what it really takes to start tuning a Dodge Cummins, whether it is a daily driver or a dedicated race truck.
They start with picking the right tuning platform, comparing EFI Live and HP Tuners for older and newer trucks, and explain how that software reads the ECM and unlocks the tuning tables hiding inside the factory computer. From there the conversation moves into fuel quantity, timing splits, and how injection pressure differs between a 12 valve pump truck and a modern common rail Cummins, and why that difference changes how aggressively you can safely run your tables.
The guys also get into the factory five position tune switch found on 06 and newer Dodge Cummins trucks, how racers use it to flip between tunes right from the cab, and how other diesel platforms like Ford handle the same idea through the cruise control buttons.
There is a long section on turbo spool, boost limited fueling, and reading an AFR gauge to hit the right air fuel ratio for a fast, clean spool without drowning the truck in smoke. That leads into a story about chasing spool on a Cummins sled pull truck that turned into one of the better lessons in this episode, plus why a properly tuned diesel will always beat someone trying to manage boost and fuel with their foot.
Whether you daily drive a Dodge Cummins or you are building out a diesel performance race truck, this episode gives you a real starting point for tuning your own truck instead of guessing at it and hoping for the best.
If you want more episodes like this, subscribe to the Power Driven Podcast on YouTube and follow along on your favorite podcast platform.
Shop everything mentioned in this episode at PowerDriven.com, including EFI Live and HP Tuners tuning platforms and gear to help you dial in your own Dodge Cummins.
Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com
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About Power Driven Podcast
Welcome to the Power Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the thrilling world of horsepower. Join your hosts, Todd and Will, as they engage with employees, industry experts, and special guests to explore the pulse-pounding stories, cutting-edge tech, and the raw power behind everything that goes vroom. Whether you're a gearhead, a casual enthusiast, or just love the roar of an engine, this podcast is your pit stop for all things horsepower. Visit powerdrivendiesel.com to explore our latest products, special offers, and more.Podcast website
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