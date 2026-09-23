You want to build a fast diesel and you don't want to blow it up in the process. This episode is the one you need before you ever touch a tune. Todd, Will, and Myer sit down and go through every real reason a high performance diesel engine dies, and it's rarely what you'd expect from reading the forums.



They start by busting the EGT myth. Guys have been scared of exhaust gas temperature for decades, but heat alone almost never kills a build. What actually wrecks pistons is improper piston wall clearance, something the diesel performance world has gotten wrong for years. They break down cast versus forged pistons, correct ring gap on 12 valve and 24 valve Cummins engines, and why a factory rod that survives a worn out truck making 600 horsepower will bend the moment you put real power to a fresh, tight engine.



From there they get into nitrous and timing. Todd and Will walk through why running too much timing with a big nitrous shot on a common rail is a fast way to send cylinder pressure through the roof, why sled pulling with water injection wants more timing than drag racing with nitrous, and how a lot of the old "nitrous blew it up" stories were actually piston clearance problems the whole time.



Tulip valves get their own deep dive. This is one of the biggest issues quietly taking out modern high performance heads, and the guys explain how cylinder pressure pushes the valve up, kills your lash, wipes cams, and why Power Driven is working with a manufacturer on Inconel valves built specifically for common rail engines.



They also cover rod bolt failures from over revving on the dyno, why disconnecting lockup or overdrive at high RPM without load will scatter an engine every time, and why running without an exhaust brake can quietly kill factory rods on a long mountain coast down. They close out talking through where to set your RPM window on a build so you're not fighting factory block and head limitations before you even lay into the throttle.



If you're turning up a diesel or building a race truck, hit subscribe on YouTube and follow along on your favorite podcast app so you don't miss the next one.



September is a big one. Power Driven is running 10% off everything storewide, 15% off PDD Fueling, and 10% off both Airdog and OptiTorque.



On top of that there are five giveaways running including a compound turbo kit, a Colt Cams cam combo with a PDD cylinder head, an Aggressor turbo, a full fuel package, and an Airdog fuel system. Get all of it at PowerDriven.com before the sale ends.



Shop Power Driven Diesel: https://www.powerdriven.com