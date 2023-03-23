We got 5 on it! Tap back into The Shop with actor and producer Damson Idris, rapper DaBaby, artist Hebru Brantley, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter. Damson describes the influences that helped shape his character Franklin Saint on the critically acclaimed TV series Snowfall, DaBaby reflects on his recent trials, tribulations and mistakes, and why he sees them as blessings, Hebru shares the story on his rise as an artist, including how he got one of his first major pieces in Jay-Z's hands, and Katelyn recounts the pressure of the social media spotlight after her viral 2019 Collegiate Challenge floor routine. Plus, the crew gives The Shop it's flowers! Kick up your feet and remember...in the barbershop you can't lie.
5/4/2023
44:59
Teyana Taylor, Babyface, Allyson Felix, Tabitha Brown & Bobby Hundreds
A room full of love, grace, and success. Season 6 Episode 4 of The Shop features legends Teyana Taylor, Babyface, Allyson Felix, Tabitha Brown, Bobby Hundreds, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter. Teyana shares how she balanced pain and motherhood while filming A Thousand And One and how returning to Harlem allowed her to be vulnerable, Babyface breaks down the process of using emotion to create music for artists over different generations, Allyson explains her fight for maternal protection guarantees in women's track and field contracts, Tabitha takes us through the practice of healing and grace after being publicly criticized by Wendy Williams, and Bobby shares his vision behind the creation of The Hundreds and the community it represents. Kick up your feet and remember...in the barbershop you can't lie.
4/20/2023
47:14
Kenya Barris, Chloe Bailey, J. R. Smith & Chiney Ogwumike
It's time to talk shop with 2x NBA champion and NC A&T golfer J.R. Smith, singer and actress Chloe Bailey, WNBA star and ESPN Basketball Analyst Chiney Ogwumike, producer, director and actor Kenya Barris, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter. J.R. talks about his growth and mental health struggles during his NBA career and his decision to attend an HBCU after retirement, Chloe speaks on her upcoming projects and the first time she felt separated from her sister, Halle, Chiney explains how she earned her respect on and off the court as a broadcaster, and Kenya shares why he gets backlash for telling Black stories. Kick up your feet and remember...in the barbershop you can't lie.
In LeBron James' words..."Everything happens in The Shop." The Sports Emmy Award-winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED is back for Season 6! Join us this season for new episodes featuring the biggest names in the game for unfiltered talk about sports, music, and culture.
4/6/2023
43:13
Rich Paul, Druski, Cordae & Steve Stoute
Grab a seat for Season 6 Episode 2 with agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group Rich Paul, comedian and internet personality Druski, rapper Cordae, businessman and record executive Steve Stoute, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter. Rich Paul drops some serious knowledge on how he negotiates max contracts and what it actually takes to be a max player, Cordae talks about why longevity and real fans in the rap game are most important, Druski discusses convincing his family of his dream to do comedy, and Steve Stoute gives insight on why corporations, conversely, need artists and creators, and that all money isn't good money. Plus, Cordae explains why he said no to working with Maroon 5 on a #1 record. Kick up your feet and remember...in the barbershop you can't lie.
3/23/2023
44:14
Stefon Diggs, Ryan Garcia, Kane Brown and Desi Banks
The Shop is back open for business! Grab a seat at the Season 6 premiere with NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia, award-winning country music artist Kane Brown, actor & comedian Desi Banks, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter. Stefon recounts the moment when his teammate and friend Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, Ryan breaks down his mindset every time he steps into the ring, Kane reflects on the moment he realized he was biracial as a middle schooler, and Desi shares how stand-up changed his life and previews his rap career. Plus, Ryan previews his upcoming showdown with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in April. Kick up your feet and remember...in the barbershop you can't lie.
Tap in for more Shop talk: #TheShop
The Sports Emmy Award-winning series UNINTERRUPTED The Shop is back for Season 6. This unique barbershop experience rounds up some of the biggest names in the game for an unfiltered discussion surrounding sports, music, world events, business, and other cultural moments.
