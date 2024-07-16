This week, I am excited to introduce paranormal writer Gina Lynelle Schaefer. The stories she shares throughout the episode are quite fascinating and it is inspiring to learn more about her writing process and how she is inspired by real life events. She shares about her personal contributions and how she pulls them into stories, as well as her experience with capturing ghosts. Gina reads an excerpt from her book Pied Piper’s Prince which is inspired by the Candy Man. This portion of the story is when the veil is lifted, and a woman is trying to understand what happened in her home in the past. Tune in if you enjoy spooky, goosebump giving stories! IN THIS EPISODE: [1:57] Gina shares about her inspiration when writing paranormal fiction. [4:41] Why are people so fascinated with true crime? [6:09] What sites has Gina visited for inspiration for her stories? [9:40] What’s the difference between paranormal, horror, and mystery? [12:04] What personal contributions does Gina bring into her stories? [12:48] How does a paranormal investigator capture ghosts? [14:41] Gina shares about the piece she will read for us, the Pied Piper’s Prince. [18:57] We hear an excerpt from the Pied Piper’s Prince. KEY TAKEAWAYS: If young readers can see it, feel it, and it's descriptive, they’re more likely to buy it, read it, and get hooked on it. The research that goes into creating non fiction into fiction can be a huge amount of time. Our guest today spends time physically visiting sites, talking with those who were involved, and gathering information to inspire her next story. It is thought that the obsession with true crime comes from people trying to understand what goes on in the minds of these people and how it’s possible. Subscribe to Reenita’s Storytelling Den on Substack for free or become a paid subscriber to watch the video version of this episode and be eligible to receive other extras such as exclusive content from podcast guests, short stories, exclusive fiction and more! https://substack.com/@reenitahora Reenita is also on Patreon! Check out her link here:https://www.patreon.com/Reenita Fiction Credits: Written by Gina Lynelle Schaefer Read by Gina Lynelle Schaefer GUEST RESOURCES: Gina Schaefer's LinkedIn Gina Schaefer's Facebook Personal Page Gina Schaefer's Facebook Business Page Gina Schaefer's Instagram Gina Schaefer's Website The Pied Piper's Prince BookHOST RESOURCES Website LinkedIn Tiktok Instagram Facebook Twitter (X) Substack Threads LinkTree BIO: Gina Lynelle Schaefer is the author of five books based out of historical fiction and paranormal horror. She has performed paranormal investigations and visited and written about all realms of paranormal and true crime. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/true-fiction-project/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Welcome to the True Fiction Project! From historical fiction to adult romances, Amy True is a wonderful storyteller. Amy shares the various female protagonists she showcases in her stories, and who she got the inspiration from. She explains how she creates her characters and the process of writing historical fiction. Amy then shares what led her to add adult romance to her list of books. Tune in to hear an excerpt from her newest book Meet Me in Ivy Falls, about a hot mess of a woman who goes on to save a small town. IN THIS EPISODE: [2:04] Why does Amy go by the last name of Trueblood vs. True? [4:42] Are Amy's female protagonists inspired by real people? [8:05] Why did Amy write historical fiction vs. a history book? [9:25] What made Amy segue into adult romance? [12:31] How does Amy's relationship with her siblings tie into her stories? [16:09] When is the book available and where can you find Amy? [17:18] Amy reads an excerpt from her newest book, Meet Me in Ivy Falls. KEY TAKEAWAYS: Writing historical fiction is a huge undertaking because not only are you writing a story, but you have to have your facts straight as well, which requires a lot of research. Sometimes as an author, you need to switch up your writing style to allow yourself to clean your slate and get out of a rut. That is what caused our guest to switch from historical fiction to adult romance. Meet Me in Ivy Falls is a sweet small town romance, readers who enjoyed the show Gilmore Girls will love this book! Fiction Credits: Written by Amy True Read by Amy True GUEST RESOURCES: Amy True's Website Amy True's Instagram BIO: After stints working in entertainment and advertising, Amy True turned to chasing her one dream: writing romance. She can often be found in her local writing spot sipping her favorite iced tea (with a touch of lemonade) and putting together playlists for her next books. When she's not daydreaming about her next cinnamon roll hero, she's traveling with her family, reading good books, and plotting her next small-town romance. While she grew up only ten minutes from Disneyland, which inspired her love for storytelling, she now calls Arizona home.
Welcome to the Season of the Witch! This week I am joined by Emma MacDonald, a storyteller of witch fantasy. We talk about all things witches from black and white witches, to herbal witches. Emma explains how she uses witchcraft in her life, and how it is different from the outcasted witches of the past. She shares what inspired her to write her novel Whispers Most Foul about a college student who cannot cast spells, but can see ghosts. At the end of the episode, you'll hear an excerpt of her novel, which is when the main character, Rose, is visited by a ghostly vision in the bath. Interested in reading more? Whispers Most Foul is out now! Check it out here.IN THIS EPISODE:[1:46] What is witch fantasy? [2:24] What was Emma doing before she became a witchy author? [3:26] Emma explains the background of witchiness. [5:23] What is Emma's witchy setup?[8:30] What is a white witch vs. a black witch? [9:37] Emma shares what her novel Whispers Most Foul is about and what inspired her to write it. [12:44] We hear an excerpt from Emma's novel Whispers Most Foul.KEY TAKEAWAYS:Witchcraft is varied in so many different places and there are different types of witchcraft. The term white witch and black witch comes from a Wiccan tradition, where white magic was good magic and black magic was bad magic. People like to flirt with the unknown, that mystery. There is something innately human about wanting to reach for those mysterious places. Fiction Credits:Written by Emma MacDonaldRead by Emma MacDonaldGUEST RESOURCES:Emma MacDonald's Twitter Account Emma MacDonald's Instagram Account Emma MacDonald's TikTok Account Whispers Most Foul Book BIO:Emma MacDonald was born and raised outside of Washington, DC, where she received a B.A in International Relations from American University. When she's not writing, she can be found gardening, brewing potions, or chasing after her small menagerie of pets. Emma loves to write fantasy with a big splash of magic and romance.
Hello everyone! This week, on the True Fiction Project, I am joined by screenplay writer and professor of film and media, Candace Egan. Candace shares about how she works on a variety of different genres from horror to comedy pieces. She talks about her latest piece, Second Set which is a twist on getting a second chance to do something you would never expect. Candace describes her writing and revision process and what it looks like to go from draft to final piece. At the end of the show we hear an excerpt from Second Set about a woman who received a tennis scholarship, but after ending up pregnant at a young age, decided to move away. She has since come back home and is getting a second chance at tennis. IN THIS EPISODE:[2:10] What is Candace's focus and what is she currently working on? [6:00] Candace shares about the script that is today's focus of discussion. [7:24] What types of genres does Candace write about? [11:40] Candace talks about her piece Second Set.[15:32] We learn about the relationship between the characters in the Second Set. [19:06] Candace talks about the writing and revision process. [21:02] What made this story really hit the mark with the fellowships and residencies? [23:48] Candace reads an excerpt from Second Set. KEY TAKEAWAYS:Life doesn't end just because you're retired!Write what is actually meaningful and coming to you, the things you are passionate about, don't chase after the trends or genres. Fiction Credits:Written by Candace Egan Read by Candace EganGUEST RESOURCES:Candace Lee Egan | PortfolioCandace Egan's LinkedIn Candace Egan's Facebook BIO:Candace Egan is a professor of Film and Media Arts at Fresno State and a screenwriter focused on female-forward stories. She's had a long career as a non-fiction visual storyteller, exploring stories about a breadth of people such as the first Hmong women to go to college, a U.S. Poet Laureate, and competitive wheelchair tennis players. She writes female-driven stories about mature, authentic women who transform into vibrant, adventurous versions of themselves and learn that it's never too late to explore new opportunities. Her comedy pilot "Second Set" about a grandmother becoming a freshman tennis student-athlete, based on Candace's own experience, has won or placed in 16 contests including winning a fellowship at the Stowe Story Labs. When Candace isn't writing she's on the tennis court trying to keep up with spry, athletic 80-year-olds who compete internationally.
I can't wait for you to meet my guest this week, singer and songwriter, Bill Abernathy. Bill started in the music world at 19, then shifted to work in the corporate world for 40 years and has come back around to music! Many of his songs are based around sci-fi and the political world that we are experiencing today. Tune in to hear his song Save Your Drama for Your Mama and if you are a paid substack subscriber or a patreon member, you can listen to his second hit It is What it Is Until It's Not. If you are up for a challenge, after you listen to both songs, send me a message at reenita.com/contact-us about the sci-fi connections you hear for a chance at a prize! IN THIS EPISODE: [2:09] Bill shares how he navigated the life of the corporate world and the music world. [6:23] How did Bill find and build his audience? [8:44] What does Bill think his audience enjoys about his songs? [9:46] Where does Bill advertise his music? [10:35] What are the different types of songs that Bill releases? [12:56] Bill shares the story about his song Save Your Drama for Your Mama. [16:13] What is the bonus Bill is offering to our subscription audiences? [17:50] How can we change things aside from voting in today's world? [19:30] Bill shares a challenge for our listeners to find his science fiction references in his songs Save Your Drama for Your Mama and It is What it is Until It's Not. [22:41] Tune in to hear Save Your Drama for Your Mama. KEY TAKEAWAYS: It is what it is until it is not. We have the ability to change the things that we don't like. Use your rights and freedom of speech to fight for what you believe. Don't give up on your dream! My guest this week started as a musician, joined the corporate world and came back around to music, it's never too late. Even music can be a type of fiction from non fiction. Bill writes his music based on sci-fi and politics. If you are a sci-fi fan, tune in to hear Bill's challenge to our listeners. Fiction Credits: Written by Bill Abernathy Sung by Bill Abernathy GUEST RESOURCES: Reenita Malhotra Hora - send your challenge answers here! Bill Abernathy's Website Bill Abernathy's LinkedIn Bill Abernathy's Personal Facebook Bill Abernathy's Business Facebook Bill Abernathy's Twitter Bill Abernathy's Instagram BIO: Bill Abernathy has embarked on an exceptional journey, courageously navigating through the ebbs and flows of his musical and corporate life. Rising from humble beginnings, he has persistently pushed beyond the ordinary, challenging the status quo and dismantling long standing stereotypes. Bill's Latest Project "MORE", released in 2023 has had 3 #1 singles in the Adult Contemporary Charts. The Songs, "Hideaway", Call Their Name, and the title cute "More", have reached hundreds of thousands of listeners on various streaming and video platforms. In 2017, Abernathy's musical passion ignited with the release of his album "Find A Way," indelibly inscribing his unique signature on the vast tapestry of music. His pivotal track, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again," ascended to the zenith of the Roots Music Chart, signaling the inception of a truly extraordinary musical journey. Venturing further, his acclaimed album "Crossing Willow Creek," unveiled the hit "Cry Wolf," among other tracks that captivated international audiences, increasing his global reach. His deeply stirring track, "Who Are You, Who Am I," from his 2021 EP, earned him a place as a finalist for ISSA Song of the Year— an accolade that attests to his ever-evolving artistry. Abernathy's music has permeated the globe, amassing streams from countless devoted listeners. His authentic voice, genuine songwriting, and masterful storytelling have nurtured a long-lasting bond with his audience, carving a niche for him in the hearts of music lovers across the world.
