S5 Ep 7 - Save Your Drama For Your Mama

I can’t wait for you to meet my guest this week, singer and songwriter, Bill Abernathy. Bill started in the music world at 19, then shifted to work in the corporate world for 40 years and has come back around to music! Many of his songs are based around sci-fi and the political world that we are experiencing today. Tune in to hear his song Save Your Drama for Your Mama and if you are a paid substack subscriber or a patreon member, you can listen to his second hit It is What it Is Until It’s Not. If you are up for a challenge, after you listen to both songs, send me a message at reenita.com/contact-us about the sci-fi connections you hear for a chance at a prize! IN THIS EPISODE: [2:09] Bill shares how he navigated the life of the corporate world and the music world. [6:23] How did Bill find and build his audience? [8:44] What does Bill think his audience enjoys about his songs? [9:46] Where does Bill advertise his music? [10:35] What are the different types of songs that Bill releases? [12:56] Bill shares the story about his song Save Your Drama for Your Mama. [16:13] What is the bonus Bill is offering to our subscription audiences? [17:50] How can we change things aside from voting in today’s world? [19:30] Bill shares a challenge for our listeners to find his science fiction references in his songs Save Your Drama for Your Mama and It is What it is Until It’s Not. [22:41] Tune in to hear Save Your Drama for Your Mama. KEY TAKEAWAYS: It is what it is until it is not. We have the ability to change the things that we don’t like. Use your rights and freedom of speech to fight for what you believe. Don’t give up on your dream! My guest this week started as a musician, joined the corporate world and came back around to music, it’s never too late. Even music can be a type of fiction from non fiction. Bill writes his music based on sci-fi and politics. If you are a sci-fi fan, tune in to hear Bill’s challenge to our listeners. Subscribe to Reenita’s Storytelling Den on Substack for free or become a paid subscriber to watch the video version of this episode and listen to Bill’s second song, “It is What it Is Until It’s Not”. You will also be eligible to receive other extras such as exclusive content from podcast guests, short stories, exclusive fiction and more! https://substack.com/@reenitahora Or subscribe to Patreon for exclusive content! https://www.patreon.com/Reenita﻿Fiction Credits: Written by Bill Abernathy Sung by Bill Abernathy GUEST RESOURCES: Reenita Malhotra Hora - send your challenge answers here! Bill Abernathy's Website Bill Abernathy's LinkedIn Bill Abernathy's Personal Facebook Bill Abernathy's Business Facebook Bill Abernathy's Twitter Bill Abernathy's Instagram HOST RESOURCES Website LinkedIn Tiktok Instagram Facebook Twitter (X) Substack Threads LinkTree BIO: Bill Abernathy has embarked on an exceptional journey, courageously navigating through the ebbs and flows of his musical and corporate life. Rising from humble beginnings, he has persistently pushed beyond the ordinary, challenging the status quo and dismantling long standing stereotypes. Bill's Latest Project "MORE", released in 2023 has had 3 #1 singles in the Adult Contemporary Charts. The Songs, "Hideaway", Call Their Name, and the title cute "More", have reached hundreds of thousands of listeners on various streaming and video platforms. In 2017, Abernathy's musical passion ignited with the release of his album "Find A Way," indelibly inscribing his unique signature on the vast tapestry of music. His pivotal track, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again," ascended to the zenith of the Roots Music Chart, signaling the inception of a truly extraordinary musical journey. Venturing further, his acclaimed album "Crossing Willow Creek," unveiled the hit "Cry Wolf," among other tracks that captivated international audiences, increasing his global reach. His deeply stirring track, "Who Are You, Who Am I," from his 2021 EP, earned him a place as a finalist for ISSA Song of the Year— an accolade that attests to his ever-evolving artistry. Abernathy's music has permeated the globe, amassing streams from countless devoted listeners. His authentic voice, genuine songwriting, and masterful storytelling have nurtured a long-lasting bond with his audience, carving a niche for him in the hearts of music lovers across the world. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/true-fiction-project/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy