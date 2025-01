Ep. 247: Panic Division w/ Colton Holliday

Panic Division is an electronic rock band founded by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Colton Holliday in San Antonio, Texas. Known for blending electronic soundscapes with rock and pop influences, the band creates a polished, emotionally resonant sound. Their discography includes standout albums like Versus, Songs From the Glasshouse, and Touch, showcasing a mix of cinematic synths and introspective lyrics. Over the years, Panic Division has built a dedicated fan base with their innovative style and genre-defying approach to modern music. Big shot out to Sam Barker for the suggestion. While interviewing me for a project of his, he mentioned I should get Colton on. So I got him on the Skype and this is what we chat about: Loving Metal The Snapcase drum sound Showcasing for labels Having anxiety disorder Militia Group not knowing how to place their music in the scene The Man Alive Story Touring with The Stereo Guy chugging a beer through his eyeball story Not being able to sell merch when large bands are playing Not going to bed until 8 in the morning And a ton more Check out his album Touch and be on the lookout for his new album this year. PROMO: Shades Apart is playing a show January 25th, and will be celebrating 25 years of Eyewitness. Come witness this rare full album performance at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ. Click here for tickets. Lastly I do explainer animations so if your marketing department has said recently “Hey, we need that” then email me at [email protected]