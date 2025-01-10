Panic Division is an electronic rock band founded by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Colton Holliday in San Antonio, Texas. Known for blending electronic soundscapes with rock and pop influences, the band creates a polished, emotionally resonant sound. Their discography includes standout albums like Versus, Songs From the Glasshouse, and Touch, showcasing a mix of cinematic synths and introspective lyrics. Over the years, Panic Division has built a dedicated fan base with their innovative style and genre-defying approach to modern music. Big shot out to Sam Barker for the suggestion. While interviewing me for a project of his, he mentioned I should get Colton on. So I got him on the Skype and this is what we chat about: Loving Metal The Snapcase drum sound Showcasing for labels Having anxiety disorder Militia Group not knowing how to place their music in the scene The Man Alive Story Touring with The Stereo Guy chugging a beer through his eyeball story Not being able to sell merch when large bands are playing Not going to bed until 8 in the morning And a ton more Check out his album Touch and be on the lookout for his new album this year. PROMO: Shades Apart is playing a show January 25th, and will be celebrating 25 years of Eyewitness. Come witness this rare full album performance at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ. Click here for tickets. Lastly I do explainer animations so if your marketing department has said recently “Hey, we need that” then email me at [email protected]
1:13:33
Ep. 246: Further Seems Forever w/ Steve Kleisath
Further Seems Forever is a kick ass fucking band from Florida. They've put out 4 albums, The Moon is Down and Penny Black with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional fame, How to start a fire with Jason Gleason, and Hide Nothing with Jon Bunch who was the singer of Sensefield. Thank you to Casey from Iodine Records for connecting me to Steve whom I got on the Skype and this is what we chat about Hide Nothing coming out on Iodine for it's 20 yr anniversary Furnace Fest's sound issues Shai Hulud Starting Further Seems Forever Playing the first Furnace Fest The album artwork for Moon is Down Jason entering the band The music video for Snowbirds and Townies The 2005 Skate and Surf debacle Being the Guiness book of World Record holder in the classic arcade game "Mario Bros." – scoring over 5 million points And a ton more Visit kleisath.com for a list of all of Steve's music endeavors. You can pre-order Hide Nothing on Iodine Recordings website. Check out his Fanduel roster construction show on youtube on the one week season channel
58:44
Ep. 245: Arcade Academy w/ Sean Bergin
Arcade Academy is my old band that I started after Lanemeyer. I decided to tell the story so I got one of my favorite dudes, Sean Bergin, on the Skype and this is what we chat about: Meeting Day At The Fair Joining Day At The Fair Getting kicked out of Day At The Fair Meeting each other at the Escape Engine house My first clothing line Destory Clothing line September Sky Dan Ryan Metal Matt Dressing up as Great White right after their club fire The infamous Sean Bergin Dance Video The inspiration for North Beverwyck And a ton more You can listen to the catalog here. Click here for the soundcloud songs
1:30:37
Ep. 244: Minus The Bear w/ Erin Tate
Minus the Bear was an American indie rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 2001, and comprising members of Botch, Kill Sadie, and Sharks Keep Moving. Their sound was described as "Pele-esque guitar-taps and electronics with sophisticated time signature composition." They released six albums and four EPs. On July 17, 2018, the band announced their retirement and accompanying farewell tour. Their final live performance was December 16, 2018, at The Showbox in Seattle. I got Erin on the Skype and this is what we chat about: Kill Sadie Forming Minus the Bear Menos el Oso Planet of Ice Recording Omni Partying with Braid Animal Backwards the video for My Time Getting sober (a solid listen for anyone out there struggling with drinking) Getting kicked out of the band And a ton more Check out his new projects: Lil Lebowski, Ghost Work, and INDIE DRUMMER COLLECTIVE.
1:28:23
Ep. 243: Victory Records w/ Paul Friemel
Victory Records was a hardcore label based out of Chicago. According to their website it says following Concord's 2019 acquisition of Victory, Craft Recordings is now proudly managing the legendary genre-defining catalog. As the catalog division of Concord, Craft is working closely with Victory's artist alumni on a variety of high-quality reissues and special content to honor the label's 30-year legacy and cultural impact that wouldn't be possible without the artists behind it. I did an interview with Monika Ebly Episode 206 who worked there and it went so well that I decided to interview another alumni employee to get his take on the behind the scenes. She introduced me to Paul Friemel who I got on the Skype and this is what we chat about: Applying to work at Victory Meeting Double J The Spitalfield mess up Hawthorne Heights Santa Mosh VicTorV Pants Off Dance Off The Ramsey Manifesto Thursday And a ton more Check out his friend's company https://www.seibertron.com/ where Paul participates on their podcast.