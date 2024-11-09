The table is set and the time has come for the most important artist of this generation to win the biggest prize on the biggest stage. Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter"...

About This Ain't Texas

The table is set and the time has come for the most important artist of this generation to win the biggest prize on the biggest stage. Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" received 11 Grammy nominations including album of the year and country album of the year. Veteran Radio Host and DJ Peter Rosenberg talks to a cast of producers, djs, media personalities and others to break down this album and Beyonce's history that has led her to this huge moment. Tune in every week all the way up to Grammy night! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.