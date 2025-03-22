They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders & Diva Demands

It’s the year 2000. The Foo Fighters are on the rise, headlining arenas and handing promoters a backstage rider that’s part hospitality checklist, part psychological thriller. From a fax machine and Crown Royal to a quiet room with no "town census," we break down every high-voltage demand.Don’t miss a single episode. Hit that subscribe button for your weekly VIP pass behind the curtain.Want even more dirty little secrets? Follow us on Instagram: @theyaskedforwhat
Pearl Jam: Summer 2008 Tour Rider
What do you get when you combine flannel, fine Italian wine, and an aggressive commitment to ETHOS bottled water? Pearl Jam's 2008 tour rider. In this episode of They Asked For What?, we unpack the backstage demands of the grunge gods during their fiercely independent U.S. tour—23 shows across major cities like New York, Boston, and L.A. It's less rock star excess and more eco-conscious Airbnb: think organic grapes, Whole Foods-level snack spreads, and the most disciplined cooler logistics you've ever heard. No alcohol in the dressing room. No Aquafina. No nonsense. Just Pearl Jam doing Pearl Jam things.
Lady Gaga: The Monster Ball Tour Rider
Latex bodysuits. Organic tea. Banned helmets. Welcome to the wild, wonderful world of Lady Gaga's 2010 Monster Ball Tour rider. In this episode of They Asked For What? we go backstage with Mother Monster herself to uncover the spa-meets-stage-show logistics of one of pop's most iconic performers. From pipe-and-draped dressing rooms to spoon drama, veggie dogs on toothpicks, and a smoothie station worthy of a wellness retreat, Gaga's demands are as theatrical as her performances—and twice as detailed. Buckle your harness and don your disco stick—it's time to go behind the curtain.
Van Halen: The Infamous 1982 Tour Rider (Brown M&Ms, Anyone?)
Welcome to They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders and Diva Demands – the podcast that goes deep into the wild world of rock star riders and backstage demands. Each week, join host Jon Michael as we unpack the legendary, bizarre and oddly specific requests that fuel life on the road.In this premiere episode, we're going big – with Van Halen's infamous 1982 rider. Brown M&Ms? Yep. Five dressing rooms? You betcha. Plus gallons of booze, chocolate milk and one genius reason behind it all. This isn't diva behavior—it's rock 'n' roll readiness.
They Asked For What? Trailer
Ever wonder what rock stars really demand backstage?They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders & Diva Demands gives you a sneak peek behind the velvet curtain. From brown M&M meltdowns to custom scented candles, each week we uncover the outrageous, over-the-top and sometimes oddly relatable green room requests of music legends and celebrity divas. If you're into live music, pop culture, or just love a good gossip-fueled deep dive, hit play.
About They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders & Diva Demands
They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders & Diva Demands is the ultimate backstage pass into the weird, wild, and wonderfully excessive world of rock star tour riders. Each week, host Jon Michael unpacks the most outrageous celebrity green room demands. From the oddly specific to the downright diva. Whether you're a die-hard music fan, a live concert junkie, or just love juicy pop culture and celebrity gossip, this podcast delivers backstage secrets with a mix of humor, history, and a touch of snark. Tune in for a front-row seat to the most legendary (and ludicrous) rider requests in music history.