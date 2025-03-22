They Asked For What? Rock Star Riders & Diva Demands

Pearl Jam: Summer 2008 Tour Rider

What do you get when you combine flannel, fine Italian wine, and an aggressive commitment to ETHOS bottled water? Pearl Jam’s 2008 tour rider. In this episode of They Asked For What?, we unpack the backstage demands of the grunge gods during their fiercely independent U.S. tour—23 shows across major cities like New York, Boston, and L.A. It’s less rock star excess and more eco-conscious Airbnb: think organic grapes, Whole Foods-level snack spreads, and the most disciplined cooler logistics you’ve ever heard. No alcohol in the dressing room. No Aquafina. No nonsense. Just Pearl Jam doing Pearl Jam things.Don’t miss a single demand. Hit that subscribe button for your weekly VIP pass behind the curtain.Want even more dirty little secrets? Follow us on Instagram: @theyaskedforwhat