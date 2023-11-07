Pam Kramer: Bringing the World Cup to Kansas City

Pam Kramer is the CEO of KC2026, the nonprofit established to lead the planning and activation of the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Kansas City. She's also a Jeff City native who spent years mingling the worlds of sports and business at Sprint, the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Current, and the Kansas City Sports Commission. Now, Pam is at the forefront of preparations for soccer fans from all over the world to descend upon Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup. After witnessing the 1994 World Cup while working for Sprint, Pam was perfectly positioned to lead Kansas City's efforts to coordinate what will be the biggest event of any kind in KC history. Get the latest update on where things stand, including how the World Cup is already bringing our region together and the impact it will have on our city's future. Just 500 days until the world finds out what we already know, "There's Just Something About Kansas City!"