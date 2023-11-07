Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Kirk McCullough-KCOI-2026 FIFA Venue Medical Officer, Innovative Athletic Shoes
One of KC’s own, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr.Kirk McCullough, named FIFA Venue Medical Officer for the 2026 World Cup. After suffering several knee injuries during his hs and college careers, his life’s path was set to help injured athletes recover and return to their sport. But Dr. McCullough didn’t stop there, he collaborated with other orthopedic experts and biomechanical engineers to develop better footwear to help prevent sports injuries in the first place. This is a fascinating look inside the world of sports medicine. I got my own first hand look at DR. McCullough’s handiwork, he repaired my ruptured Achilles tendon! Plus, after stops in Nashville, Charlotte and Cleveland, he couldn’t wait to get back home because, “There’s Just Something About Kansas City!”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
46:35
Pam Kramer: Bringing the World Cup to Kansas City
Pam Kramer is the CEO of KC2026, the nonprofit established to lead the planning and activation of the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Kansas City. She’s also a Jeff City native who spent years mingling the worlds of sports and business at Sprint, the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Current, and the Kansas City Sports Commission. Now, Pam is at the forefront of preparations for soccer fans from all over the world to descend upon Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup. After witnessing the 1994 World Cup while working for Sprint, Pam was perfectly positioned to lead Kansas City’s efforts to coordinate what will be the biggest event of any kind in KC history. Get the latest update on where things stand, including how the World Cup is already bringing our region together and the impact it will have on our city’s future. Just 500 days until the world finds out what we already know, “There's Just Something About Kansas City!”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
45:40
Denny Matthews: The Voice of the KC Royals
Denny Matthews has been the voice of the Kansas City Royals from their very first game in 1969, and has now broadcast exclusively for the Royals for nearly 50 years. From sending his resume and tape to the Royals on a Schlitz tray to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, Denny and I reminisce about his storied career. Denny talks growing up in Illinois listening to iconic broadcasters — like the St. Louis Cardinals Jack Buck and the Chicago Cubs Harry Caray — before placing his own legendary stamp on the Royals. Denny was a great athlete in his own right, playing in spring training games when Whitey Herzog was the Royals manager, and catching passes from legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer, Len Dawson. Denny is a Kansas City treasure, and this episode is a can’t-miss walk down KC memory lane.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:18:01
Joe Arce: Covering Hispanic News in KC
Joe Arce is a longtime Kansas City photojournalist and the founder of Kansas City Hispanic News. Frank met Joe in 1981 when we worked together at WDAF-TV. Joe was the original “one man band” of photojournalism; shooting, interviewing and editing stories all by himself. He found a niche reporting on the Hispanic community in the KC metro. Joe knew there was a void in the local Latino community for news that affected their daily lives. So he took a leap of faith and founded KC Hispanic News. Joe’s dedication to his paper and the community is legendary. In this emotional visit between old friends, Frank and Joe talk about history, culture, and moments of impact, including the effect Covid-19 had on him both personally and professionally and the community's loss when Lisa Lopez-Galvin died from a senseless shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. It’s a story of friendship, KC news, and the vibrance and impact of the Hispanic community in KC.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
57:29
Lonnie McFadden: A Kansas City Jazz Story
You cannot talk about the history of Kansas City Jazz without the name McFadden being mentioned, from the early days with “Smilin’ Jimmy McFadden and the Chocolate Drops with Count Basie at the original Reno Club, to Lonnie and Ronald, “The McFadden Brothers”, at Lonnie’s Reno Club downstairs at the Ambassador Hotel in downtown KC. Lonnie takes us back to the ‘20’s and 30’s and his dad’s influence on the KC Jazz scene and the impact it had on his sons. Lonnie’s road had its ups, downs, detours and dead ends but he never gave up his dream. This is a lesson about putting his parents' work ethic into everything he did to achieve his ultimate goal. His enthusiasm is contagious and he isn’t slowing down any time soon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
“There’s just something about Kansas City.”™ It may be the most-heard phrase from those who are from here, those who have come here, & those who have chosen to stay. It’s a sense of pride, of camaraderie, of community and comfort. A sense of small-town, back-patio warmth brimming with growth, innovation and potential. A sense of zero degrees of separation in a city of champions.
For each of us, that “something” is a story crafted through years of experiences, big and small, that have planted the Heart of America so deeply in our own.
Join legendary Kansas City sports broadcaster Frank Boal each week for deep, down-to-earth conversations with some of this town’s most legendary residents, both natives and transplants, and hear what it is about Kansas City that just keeps calling them home.