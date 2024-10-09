TWHS Podcast Ep 26 - D.A.D

In this episode of The Wolf Has Spoken Podcast, Wolf & Que are joined by Jekwenta Primm break down the realities and hidden truths of personal finance and lifestyle choices. They shed light on “dumb ass debt (DAD)” and the financial curses that hold many back, revealing banking secrets that are key to achieving true financial freedom. The duo also discusses the importance of creating intentional memories and the phenomenon of “girl math” when it comes to justifying expenses.Listeners will hear unique insights into navigating “daughter business/boss” dynamics and what it means to juggle responsibilities, especially during a “blended Christmas.” The conversation also touches on avoiding “content complacency” and the challenges of resisting “instant gratification” in a world driven by speed and convenience, including using life’s “E-z pass” moments to move forward with purpose.Tune in for these topics and more, and make sure to follow @WolfWse, @RightOnQueLive, @ItssCoachK , and the network @WolfNetwork.Wse. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Wolf Network channel for more thought-provoking content!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wolf-has-spoken-podcast/donations