Level Up: Heat-Jimmy Butler Saga, Gelo’s New Song, & D-Rose Chicago Love

In this heartfelt episode, we reflect on the highs and lows of the past few weeks as we step into 2025. Bob shares his family time at Disney, clocking in over 16,000 steps, and Dwyane opens up about his rollercoaster holiday season — from joyful celebrations to a devastating loss. We honor the legacy of Chris Bernard, a close friend and key figure in the ACE tournament's success, who left an indelible mark on the sports community. We discuss the importance of finding people who genuinely support you, both in life and in business, and how building lasting relationships can change your trajectory. With gratitude for life, family, and new opportunities, this episode is about leveling up mentally, emotionally, and creatively for 2025 and beyond. From family traditions to future goals, we’re setting the tone for the new year with a toast to fresh starts and endless possibilities. Tune in for a moment of reflection, celebration, and a renewed sense of purpose. What We Talked About: 00:00 Introduction 01:54 Family & New Year 13:00 The Latest In Sports 16:57 Breaking: Palisade's On Fire 18:04 Miami Heat Culture 21:58 House Divided Will Not Stand 32:02 Football Playoffs 36:03 Legacy: D Rose 40:47 3 On Three 47:07 Women's basketball 52:46 The NBA & NFL 59:46 Rebranding: Our New Space 1:05:50 The Toast 1:07:51 Outro List of resources for those affected by the LA fires: https://www.ca.gov/lafires/ https://www.lahsa.org/newsArticle/resources-to-support-those-during-the-la-fires https://lafla.org/los-angeles-fire-emergency/ https://www.sohollygirlz.com/post/los-angeles-wildfires-essential-resources-information See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.