TimeOut Pt. 1: A Men’s Wellness Conversation + Dwyane Opens Up About Health Scare
In this episode, Dwyane and Bob host their first-ever live audience at the Men’s Wellness Retreat, bringing together 30 men for a powerful conversation about health, wellness, and brotherhood. They reflect on the importance of mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, emphasizing the need for men to check in with each other and create safe spaces for vulnerability. What we talked about: 00:00 Message From D-Wade 01:47 Mental Wellness & Check-in 12:36 Discovering I Had Prostate Cancer 20:36 Recovery After Kidney Surgery See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
24:32
Reflection: Shedding Light on LA Fires, NBA’s New All-Star Format, & D-Wade’s 43rd
In this emotional episode, Dwyane and Bob open up about their personal experiences during the Palisade fires, sharing the intense fear and uncertainty as they watched their homes and community threatened by the flames. They reflect on the deeper meaning of what truly matters—family, safety, and the things we hold dear. Dwyane also celebrates his 43rd birthday, honoring the journey of growth and resilience over the years. They dive into the empowering rise of Black QBs in the NFL playoffs and discuss Snoop’s viral moment. This episode is a reminder that even in moments of loss and fear, there’s always hope and strength to move forward. What we talked about: 00:00 Introduction 00:27 Palisade: Aftermath 19:24 43rd birthday: Another day around the sun 27:47 3 On Three: Tiktok is back! 37:35 NFL playoffs & black Qbs 52:01 Snoop's viral clip 55:27 Shoutout: Keke Palmer 56:28 Palisade: Aftermath 2 1:02:38 Happy Birthday: Ken's corner See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:08:23
Level Up: Heat-Jimmy Butler Saga, Gelo’s New Song, & D-Rose Chicago Love
In this heartfelt episode, we reflect on the highs and lows of the past few weeks as we step into 2025. Bob shares his family time at Disney, clocking in over 16,000 steps, and Dwyane opens up about his rollercoaster holiday season — from joyful celebrations to a devastating loss. We honor the legacy of Chris Bernard, a close friend and key figure in the ACE tournament's success, who left an indelible mark on the sports community. We discuss the importance of finding people who genuinely support you, both in life and in business, and how building lasting relationships can change your trajectory. With gratitude for life, family, and new opportunities, this episode is about leveling up mentally, emotionally, and creatively for 2025 and beyond. From family traditions to future goals, we’re setting the tone for the new year with a toast to fresh starts and endless possibilities. Tune in for a moment of reflection, celebration, and a renewed sense of purpose. What We Talked About: 00:00 Introduction 01:54 Family & New Year 13:00 The Latest In Sports 16:57 Breaking: Palisade's On Fire 18:04 Miami Heat Culture 21:58 House Divided Will Not Stand 32:02 Football Playoffs 36:03 Legacy: D Rose 40:47 3 On Three 47:07 Women's basketball 52:46 The NBA & NFL 59:46 Rebranding: Our New Space 1:05:50 The Toast 1:07:51 Outro List of resources for those affected by the LA fires: https://www.ca.gov/lafires/ https://www.lahsa.org/newsArticle/resources-to-support-those-during-the-la-fires https://lafla.org/los-angeles-fire-emergency/ https://www.sohollygirlz.com/post/los-angeles-wildfires-essential-resources-information See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:08:55
Evolution: Welcoming back D Wright to Discuss NBA Predictions, NFL MVP, Building the ACE Brand, and More
In this episode, Dwyane and Bob welcome back long-time friend and fellow sports aficionado D. Wright for a deep dive into the latest in NBA and NFL. They kick off with bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season, debate potential MVP candidates in the NFL, and explore the growth and vision behind their exciting venture, the ACE Brand. What We Talked About: 00:00 Introduction 01:01 The nerve-wracking reality of doctor visits 02:11 Finding the true spirit of the holidays 04:40 The toll of sports injuries over time 10:25 Dwyane and D Wright on today’s NBA rules 14:27 The rise of the NBA’s young stars 16:49 NBA Championship predictions 24:35 Cowboys football team drama 30:32 DJ Khaled's Golf Event 37:00 The story behind ACE 42:46 Retirement for fatherhood 49:50 Chris Paul’s leadership and legacy in the NBA 56:48 Is crypto worth it? 1:02:32 Setting goals for 2025 Follow Dwyane: https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/ https://dwyanewade.com/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlL3lECKmzkcYK8S6cW2EgSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:09:14
The Wine Down: Dwyane Wade Sr. vs. Jr.
Dwyane and his father have an incredibly revealing conversation about their relationship. Fights, his father's drinking and credit issues, and why Dwyane moved out at just 16 years old. They talk about the playoffs, the Anthony Edwards comparisons, and respect for Tom Crean. They also get into the success of the WNBA, the Chicago Sky, and A'ja Wilson's new sneakers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dwyane Wade sits down with pioneers in sports, fashion, music, and business for an intimate conversation about their origins, and the reasons they keep pushing to innovate. These are all-time greats talking through memorable moments from their careers, telling intimate, behind-the-scenes anecdotes that we never saw in the press, journeys, struggles, triumphs, and that shared excitement as they push forward to their next challenge.