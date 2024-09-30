Powered by RND
The ScreamingDivas's Podcast

Sondra Radvanovsky & Keri Alkema
  • Season 4, Episode 4 - Joyce El-Khoury
    Join us as we talk with the gorgeously talented soprano, Joyce El-Khoury, about her career path, the roles that fit her voice the best, her new upcoming projects that are near and dear to her heart, and awesome advice she has for young singers just starting out. https://joyceelkhoury.com/ https://www.screamingdivas.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TwoScreamingDivas https://www.instagram.com/screamingdivas/ https://twitter.com/2ScreamingDivas https://www.threads.net/@screamingdivas https://www.tiktok.com/@screamingdivassk https://sondraradvanovsky.com/ https://www.kerialkema.com/  
    --------  
    55:21
  • Season 4, Episode 3 - Quinn Kelsey
    Join us as we talk with the gorgeous voiced Verdi Baritone Quinn Kelsey about fatherhood, his career, tattoos, and just fun shenanigans! To donate to the Maui Relief see links below: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/helpmauifamilies https://www.kaainamomona.org/maui   http://www.quinnkelsey.com https://www.screamingdivas.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TwoScreamingDivas https://www.instagram.com/screamingdivas/ https://twitter.com/2ScreamingDivas https://www.tiktok.com/@screamingdivassk https://sondraradvanovsky.com/ https://www.kerialkema.com/  
    --------  
    1:28:46
  • Season 4, Episode 2 - Erin Morley
    Join us as we talk with the amazing soprano, Erin Morley, about her latest triumph at the Metropolitan Opera, finding balance, her career path, and skydiving during the pandemic. https://www.erinmorley.com/ https://www.screamingdivas.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TwoScreamingDivas https://www.instagram.com/screamingdivas https://twitter.com/2ScreamingDivas https://www.threads.net/@screamingdivas https://www.tiktok.com/@screamingdivassk https://sondraradvanovsky.com/ https://www.kerialkema.com/  
    --------  
    1:15:11
  • Season 4, Episode 1 - Michael Spyres
    Join us as we talk to the incredibly talented Bari-Tenor Michael Spyres about his career path with its twists and turns, his journey into opera administration, how he finds his balance, and his infectious love of this art form. https://www.michaelspyres.com/   https://www.screamingdivas.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TwoScreamingDivas https://www.instagram.com/screamingdivas/ https://twitter.com/2ScreamingDivas https://www.threads.net/@screamingdivas https://www.tiktok.com/@screamingdivassk https://sondraradvanovsky.com/ https://www.kerialkema.com/  
    --------  
    1:25:01
  • Season 3, Episode 8: Brian Jagde
    Join us as we head to Vienna to talk with the fabulous wonderfully gifted tenor Brian Jagde, about the latest restrictions to work overseas, the new roles and adventures that are planned in the future, and all about life in general as an international opera singer. https://brianjagde.com/ www.screamingdivas.com  
    --------  
    1:12:48

About The ScreamingDivas's Podcast

Two best friends and Opera Divas (Sondra Radvanovsky and Keri Alkema) having a chat while being side lined from singing on stage due to the pandemic. Join us while we laugh, cry, and drink lots of Gin during this difficult time.
