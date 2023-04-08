Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Robert J. Morgan
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityHistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Then Sings My Soul
    The stories behind my favorite hymns.
    8/18/2023
    23:18
  • The Greatest Day That Ever Was
    The greatest day in the life of our Lord makes every day great in the lives of His children.
    8/11/2023
    34:07
  • Just a Humble Little Boat
    Jesus made great use of a humble little boat and He can do the same thing with humble ordinary people.
    8/4/2023
    35:33
  • Ask the Animals
    This episode deals with biomimicry. Our modern technology is simply based on patterns which God already designed and wove into the natural world He created.
    7/28/2023
    22:11
  • The Curse Tablet
    This episode explains the curse tablet discovered by Dr. Scott Stripling on Mount Ebal and the significants of this sensational archeological discovery.
    7/21/2023
    24:13

About The Robert J. Morgan Podcast

Is your understanding of the Bible weak or fragmented? Do you understand and appreciate the heritage Christians have because of the Bible? The Bible can be intimidating with its 66 books written over thousands of years, just like the rich heritage born from its pages. How can we understand Scripture as a whole as well as its parts? How do we know it can be trusted? How has it changed the world? Become a listener, and you can expect to gain a grasp on Scripture better than ever. Best-selling author and Bible-teaching pastor of over 40 years Robert J. Morgan has spent a lifetime educating and energizing Christians with his easy-to-understand books, sermons, lessons, and stories. Robert J. Morgan helps people gain a grasp on the Bible as a whole and each of its 66 books, their chapters, and verses by exploring and explaining historical context and by incorporating masterful stories and illustrations along with practical application. You'll be inspired to let the Bible change your everyday life. You can also expect to grow in your understanding and appreciation of Christian heritage. Robert J. Morgan has written multiple volumes on stories behind the great Christian Hymns. Alongside these, his other volumes tell stories from church history related to key figures, dates, and great Biblical passages. He's also the author of 100 Bible Verses that Made America, which is a Biblical "tour" through American History. Whether you want to better understand the Bible, its impact on history, or its implications in your life, the Robert J. Morgan podcast is for you.
