In this episode of The Roadshow with Tony Justice and Friends, Tony sits down with Jacob Bonham, the driver of the iconic "Hater-Made" Peterbilt and the visionary behind Bonham Transportation. Jacob shares his journey into the trucking industry, recounting his humble beginnings hauling gravel and watermelons to his rise as a heavy-haul specialist.
Jacob shares about what it takes to break into specialized freight, the importance of mentorship, and the unique pride that fuels the trucking community. Jacob’s dedication to lifting others up and his commitment to the industry shine through as he discusses with Tony his renowned truck, his passion for truck shows, and the camaraderie that defines life on the road.
Topics Discussed in the Episode:
Jacob Bonham’s early days in trucking and his journey to heavy-haul specialization.
Insights into building a career in specialized freight and advice for aspiring truckers.
The story and legacy behind Jacob’s famous "Hater Made" Peterbilt.
The role of mentorship and lifting others up in the trucking industry.
Personal stories of resilience, including shared experiences with family health challenges.
Connect with Jacob Bonham: https://www.instagram.com/hatermade379
On the Road with Tony Justice and Ruby Leigh
In this heartfelt and inspiring episode ofThe Roadshow with Tony Justice and Friends, we welcome Ruby Leigh, a standout country artist who captured the nation’s attention as the runner-up onThe Voice. Known for her authentic storytelling and undeniable talent, Ruby shares her journey from small-town Missouri to the national stage. With roots deeply planted in family values and a love for classic country music, Ruby takes us through the pivotal moments of her life—from her first encounter with country music at age nine to standing ovations on the Grand Ole Opry stage.Ruby reveals the trials and triumphs of her musical career, including her experience onThe Voice under Team Reba, what it’s like recording in Nashville, and the joys of pursuing music with her close-knit family. We also dive into her near-death experience surviving a rare EF4 tornado as a child, her Grand Ole Opry debut, and her faith-driven approach to life and music. Tune in for exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, laughs, and an intimate look at Ruby’s journey as she prepares to release new music that’s sure to make waves in the country music scene.Topics Discussed in the Episode:Ruby Leigh’s journey from small-town Missouri toThe Voice and the Grand Ole Opry.Surviving an EF4 tornado and how it shaped her family and career.The experience of competing onThe Voice and being mentored by Reba McEntire.Balancing a family-run music career and the challenges of life on the road.New music projects and insights into Ruby’s creative process.Connect with Ruby Leigh:https://www.instagram.com/rubyleighofficial/
