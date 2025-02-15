The Roadshow with Tony Justice and Friends

On the Road with Tony Justice and Ruby Leigh

In this heartfelt and inspiring episode ofThe Roadshow with Tony Justice and Friends, we welcome Ruby Leigh, a standout country artist who captured the nation’s attention as the runner-up onThe Voice. Known for her authentic storytelling and undeniable talent, Ruby shares her journey from small-town Missouri to the national stage. With roots deeply planted in family values and a love for classic country music, Ruby takes us through the pivotal moments of her life—from her first encounter with country music at age nine to standing ovations on the Grand Ole Opry stage.Ruby reveals the trials and triumphs of her musical career, including her experience onThe Voice under Team Reba, what it’s like recording in Nashville, and the joys of pursuing music with her close-knit family. We also dive into her near-death experience surviving a rare EF4 tornado as a child, her Grand Ole Opry debut, and her faith-driven approach to life and music. Tune in for exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, laughs, and an intimate look at Ruby’s journey as she prepares to release new music that’s sure to make waves in the country music scene.Topics Discussed in the Episode:Ruby Leigh’s journey from small-town Missouri toThe Voice and the Grand Ole Opry.Surviving an EF4 tornado and how it shaped her family and career.The experience of competing onThe Voice and being mentored by Reba McEntire.Balancing a family-run music career and the challenges of life on the road.New music projects and insights into Ruby’s creative process.Connect with Ruby Leigh:https://www.instagram.com/rubyleighofficial/