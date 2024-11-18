What to Do When Reading Feels Like a Chore | EP 76
We all have days when reading feels like a struggle. In this video, I’m sharing my go-to strategies for those low-motivation days and introducing three practical tools that keep me reading even when I don’t feel like it. Plus, I’ll recommend a book that’s been a game-changer for reading more intentionally.Send Me a Text Message with Your QuestionsSupport the showIMPORTANT LINKS:🛍️ - Visit my Bookstore Online - https://edgewaterbookstore.com/ 📝 - Join my Newsletter Letter for weekly tips on reading deeply - https://www.thereadwellpodcast.com/newsletter 📚 - Join The Read Well Book Club: https://thereadwellpodcast.com/book-club/
--------
20:38
How to Take Great Notes (For Fiction Readers) | EP 75
Not all fiction needs note-taking, but when you find a book with something to say, jotting down your thoughts can deepen the experience. In this episode, I’ll share why I sometimes take notes on fiction, how I set up a dedicated notebook for it, and my process for capturing meaningful insights. Whether it’s a novel packed with ideas or one that just hits home, here’s how I approach notes when fiction gets philosophical.Send Me a Text Message with Your QuestionsSupport the showIMPORTANT LINKS:🛍️ - Visit my Bookstore Online - https://edgewaterbookstore.com/ 📝 - Join my Newsletter Letter for weekly tips on reading deeply - https://www.thereadwellpodcast.com/newsletter 📚 - Join The Read Well Book Club: https://thereadwellpodcast.com/book-club/
--------
23:11
The Art of Mastery (For Book Lovers) | EP 74
In this video, I’m breaking down key lessons from Robert Greene’s “Mastery” and exploring how the path to true skill and understanding might look for readers without mentors. Greene emphasizes learning through apprenticeship—but if you don’t have a guide, I’ll share how you can use books to develop that same depth and expertise.Send Me a Text Message with Your QuestionsSupport the showIMPORTANT LINKS:🛍️ - Visit my Bookstore Online - https://edgewaterbookstore.com/ 📝 - Join my Newsletter Letter for weekly tips on reading deeply - https://www.thereadwellpodcast.com/newsletter 📚 - Join The Read Well Book Club: https://thereadwellpodcast.com/book-club/
--------
22:51
Books Make You a Better Thinker | EP 73
I’ve always found that reading helps me slow down enough to actually think. In this episode, I’ll share why I believe that reading tough books makes us better thinkers, not by giving us all the answers, but by making us work for them. I’ll also walk through how I use writing to process and refine the ideas I pick up from books.Send Me a Text Message with Your QuestionsSupport the showIMPORTANT LINKS:🛍️ - Visit my Bookstore Online - https://edgewaterbookstore.com/ 📝 - Join my Newsletter Letter for weekly tips on reading deeply - https://www.thereadwellpodcast.com/newsletter 📚 - Join The Read Well Book Club: https://thereadwellpodcast.com/book-club/
--------
27:24
Is Reading A Book A Week a Good Idea? | EP 72
I sit down with Dr. Martin Jacobsen to discuss the downsides of aiming to read a book a week. Dr. Jacobsen shares his experience of getting caught up in the numbers and how it affected the quality of his reading. We explore why slowing down can actually lead to more rewarding reading sessions and how to focus on enjoying the journey, not just the goal.Send Me a Text Message with Your QuestionsSupport the showIMPORTANT LINKS:🛍️ - Visit my Bookstore Online - https://edgewaterbookstore.com/ 📝 - Join my Newsletter Letter for weekly tips on reading deeply - https://www.thereadwellpodcast.com/newsletter 📚 - Join The Read Well Book Club: https://thereadwellpodcast.com/book-club/
Welcome to The Read Well Podcast, a weekly show dedicated to building a strong reading habit, improving research strategies, and learning intellectual ideas from the books you love. Your passion may be the wisdom of Plato, how to cook a curry, or the complex ideas hidden in Dostoevsky’s fiction. Whatever you’re researching today, this show is about helping you master the topic. You’ll find practical advice on how to take effective book notes, develop your annotation skills, and benefit from tools like a Zettelkasten or a second brain. So grab your favorite book, and let's get started.