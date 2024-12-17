On today's podcast I welcome back returning guest photographer Jason Lee. Jason has a new book out now titled "TX |CA 19" a collection of color photographs from his road trips from Texas to California. In this interview I speak to Jason about his approach to making this work, his love of Film cameras and I also speak to Jason about his new camera shop "Eagle Rock Camera" which is located in Los Angeles,CA.
USE PROMO CODE "Banter" for 2 months free at picdrop.com
Purchase Jason's New Book :
https://www.stanleybarker.co.uk/collections/books/products/tx-i-ca-19
Peep Jason's Work :
www.jasonleefilm.com
IG : @jasonlee
--------
1:01:05
Alec Soth
On today's episode I speak with photographer Alec Soth. Alec is a member of Magnum photos and very well known for his books such as "Sleeping By the Mississippi" and "Niagra". On today's podcast speak to Alec about his new book tilted "Advice for young artists" a series of photos he took ar art schools across the country. I also speak to Alec about the early days of his career and how he's approached building and maintaining a career in photography.
Use Promo Code "Banter" for 2 months free at www.picdrop.com
Peep Alec's work : www.alecsoth.com
Alec's IG @ littlebrownmushroom
Tumblr : https://littlebrownmushroom.tumblr.com
--------
1:03:30
Allison Retina Stewart
On today’s Podcast I speak with Allison Retina Stewart who is a photographer , photo editor , and the founder of Free Juice a non profit organization that is committed to mentoring emerging BIPOC photographers, empowering them to reshape the media landscape with authentic representation. Alliso brings a wealth of knowledge having worked as a photographer as well as a photo editor and art director at brands such as the NBA , Facebook, Source Magazine, and Godfrey Dadich Partners. In this interview I speak to Allison about her journey in photography and what she hopes to accomplish with her non profit organization Free Juice. Thanks for listening and I hope you enjoy.
www.freejuice.info
Use Promo Code "Banter" for 2 months free at picdrop.com
--------
1:04:49
Jacob Rosenberg
On today’s podcast I welcome photographer / director Jacob Rosenberg. In this interview I speak to Jacob about his new book titled “Right Before My Eyes” a collection of images from 1988-1998. The book showcases photos of Jacobs early days as a filmmaker for Plan B Skateboards where he made both the Questionable and Virtual Reality skate videos. The book also features photos that Jacob took during his time documenting the rap collective Hieroglyphics. I also speak to Jacob about his journey to becoming a working filmmaker having directed commercials featuring Lebron James, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg as well as directing his full length documentary titled “Waiting for Lighting” an intimate portrait of legendary pro skateboarder Danny Way and his attempt to jump the great wall of china on a skateboard. I was excited to have Jacob on the podcast to discuss his new book but also his incredible career in filmmaking so I hope you enjoy and thanks for listening.
Purchase Jacob's Book : www.jacobrosenberg.tv/shop
IG : @jacobrosenberg
Use promo Code "Banter" and get 2 months free at picdrop.com
--------
1:52:34
Alex Papke
On today's episode I welcome photographer Alex Papke who is based in Los Angeles,CA and has worked with clients such as Thrasher Magazine, Converse, Quicksilver, and Girl Skateboards to name a few. In this interview I speak to Alex about how he got his start in skate photography, his love of polaroid photography, and I ask him about a recent photo he took of pro vert skater Jimmy Wilkins.
Use Promo Code "Banter" for 2 months free at picdrop.com
Purchase a photo banter hat below :
https://thephotobanter.bigcartel.com/product/photo-banter-adjustable-sized-hat
Peep Alex's Work :
www.alexpapke.com
IG - @alex_papke