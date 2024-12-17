Jacob Rosenberg

On today’s podcast I welcome photographer / director Jacob Rosenberg. In this interview I speak to Jacob about his new book titled “Right Before My Eyes” a collection of images from 1988-1998. The book showcases photos of Jacobs early days as a filmmaker for Plan B Skateboards where he made both the Questionable and Virtual Reality skate videos. The book also features photos that Jacob took during his time documenting the rap collective Hieroglyphics. I also speak to Jacob about his journey to becoming a working filmmaker having directed commercials featuring Lebron James, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg as well as directing his full length documentary titled “Waiting for Lighting” an intimate portrait of legendary pro skateboarder Danny Way and his attempt to jump the great wall of china on a skateboard. I was excited to have Jacob on the podcast to discuss his new book but also his incredible career in filmmaking so I hope you enjoy and thanks for listening. Purchase Jacob's Book : www.jacobrosenberg.tv/shop IG : @jacobrosenberg Use promo Code "Banter" and get 2 months free at picdrop.com