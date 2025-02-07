The Land Rovers: A History Hunting Podcast

Mudlarking with Jason Sandy

THE LAND ROVERS: DIGGING DEEPEREpisode 4. Mudlarking with Jason SandyThe river Thames in London is the world's longest archaeological site.It snakes through the city, keeping it's historical secrets from all but a doughty, committed, unique community of history hunters: MUDLARKS.Mudlarks have special permission from the Port of London Authority to hunt for history on the foreshore, and this passionate bunch have unearthed some extraordinary objects that tell the story of London's journey from prehistoric water source, through Roman occupation, destruction by the great fire and wartime blitz, to one of the world's most vibrant, modern, global cities.When George and Paul join over 40 Mudlarks at The Watermen's Hall in London, that history is laid out and vividly retold in front of their very eyes.And one of those 40 Mudlarks, one of the best, is Jason Sandy. Originally from Virginia, Jason has been scouring the Thames foreshore for over 13 years but is always drawn back to one particular spot - Rotherhithe - where in 1620 the famous Mayflower ship, full of pilgrims, set sail to establish a permanent colony in America, changing the course of history and forging a path that Jason's own ancestors followed.And when the boys join him at 'the birthplace of America' they discover objects that chart millions of years of history for themselves. And, incredibly, Jason unearths something very personal indeed.To see London's history as discovered by it's Mudlarks, visit the Museum of London Docklands exhibition 'Secrets of the Thames'. https://www.londonmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/secrets-thames/For more information about the rules and regulations around accessing the Thames foreshore visit: https://pla.co.uk/thames-foreshore-permitsSPECIAL THANKSJason - you were very patient when Paul wanted to show you oddly shaped stones or teeth. Instagram: @jasonmudlarkSean - you brought the world of the traders that lived through the great fire to such vivid life that we want a pint in the Maiden Head Tavern. Instagram: @seanclarkmudlarkMonika - the best collection of sharp, deadly, brutal weapons described by the gentlest, kindest person we've ever seen.Instagram: @mudika.thamesThe Mudlarking community - we met loads of you and love how you're proud of each others finds as well as your own.