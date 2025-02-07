The Land Rovers: A History Hunting Podcast

THE LAND ROVERS: DIGGING DEEPEREpisode 4. Mudlarking with Jason SandyThe river Thames in London is the world's longest archaeological site.It snakes through the city, keeping it's historical secrets from all but a doughty, committed, unique community of history hunters: MUDLARKS.Mudlarks have special permission from the Port of London Authority to hunt for history on the foreshore, and this passionate bunch have unearthed some extraordinary objects that tell the story of London's journey from prehistoric water source, through Roman occupation, destruction by the great fire and wartime blitz, to one of the world's most vibrant, modern, global cities.When George and Paul join over 40 Mudlarks at The Watermen's Hall in London, that history is laid out and vividly retold in front of their very eyes.And one of those 40 Mudlarks, one of the best, is Jason Sandy. Originally from Virginia, Jason has been scouring the Thames foreshore for over 13 years but is always drawn back to one particular spot - Rotherhithe - where in 1620 the famous Mayflower ship, full of pilgrims, set sail to establish a permanent colony in America, changing the course of history and forging a path that Jason's own ancestors followed.And when the boys join him at 'the birthplace of America' they discover objects that chart millions of years of history for themselves. And, incredibly, Jason unearths something very personal indeed.To see London's history as discovered by it's Mudlarks, visit the Museum of London Docklands exhibition 'Secrets of the Thames'. https://www.londonmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/secrets-thames/For more information about the rules and regulations around accessing the Thames foreshore visit: https://pla.co.uk/thames-foreshore-permitsSPECIAL THANKSJason - you were very patient when Paul wanted to show you oddly shaped stones or teeth. Instagram: @jasonmudlarkSean - you brought the world of the traders that lived through the great fire to such vivid life that we want a pint in the Maiden Head Tavern. Instagram: @seanclarkmudlarkMonika - the best collection of sharp, deadly, brutal weapons described by the gentlest, kindest person we've ever seen.Instagram: @mudika.thamesThe Mudlarking community - we met loads of you and love how you're proud of each others finds as well as your own.To not miss an episode, please follow and subscribe to the pod on your favourite podcast platform.And to see images and videos of everything discussed and discovered, please follow us across our socials:Instagram: @thelandroverspodcastFacebook & YouTube: The Land Rovers: A History Hunting PodcastMusic used in this pod available at Soundstripe.Written by Dustin Ransom. Performed and Produced by Heartland Nights. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
THE LAND ROVERS: A HISTORY HUNTING PODCASTEpisode 3. Cardew's Clues.Meet the Reverend Cardew of Helmingham.Eccentric Victorian. Amateur Archaeologist. History Hunter. In 1864 Cardew started writing a journal to record all the discoveries he had made around Suffolk: Roman villas, Anglo-Saxon barrows, moated Medieval manors, and ancient burials. All of which he gently covered back up and left in place.The only clues to the locations of these incredible discoveries were in the journals, which themselves were left to gather dust. Forgotten. Until, that is, another couple of History Hunters found them and dusted them off 160 years later… Guess who?
Storm Severus
THE LAND ROVERS: A HISTORY HUNTING PODCASTEpisode 2. Storm Severus.Join the boys as they battle gale force storms and mysterious signals in the Suffolk countryside, hunting for Iron Age and Roman treasures.Following up on clues they've discovered in old records and maps, George and Paul head off in the Landy to investigate a peculiar field, in an intriguing landscape, on the edge of a rural village, with imaginations running wild as to what could be out there. No change there then. And no change in Paul's ability to dig small holes... although this time, has it all been worth it?They can't top discovering gold in episode 1, can they?
The Helmingham Hoard
THE LAND ROVERS: DIGGING DEEPEREpisode 1. The Helmingham Hoard.Our brand new history hunting podcast kicks off with what every archaeologist and detectorist dreams of finding - a massive Roman hoard!And this one was discovered by our very own George.Join the boys from the site of the discovery and hear the incredible story of the largest Claudian hoard ever discovered in Britain. How did George unearth hundreds of ancient gold and silver coins in the gorgeous Suffolk countryside? Why was it there? Who buried it? What else is still out there?And that's not all.After heading to London in the trusty Land Rover for the worldwide sale of the hoard, the boys return for one last hunt when George discovers something else extraordinary...Special thanks to Alice Cullen, coin specialist at Noonans, Mayfair, and the whole team at Noonans.
The Land Rovers: A History Hunting Podcast
Introducing a new podcast about hunting for history, lost treasure and ordinary people discovering extraordinary objects.When it comes to unearthing history George Ridgway and Paul Jacobs have the pedigree.Well, George does.He discovered Britain's largest Claudian hoard stuffed full of gold and silver Roman and Iron Age coins.Paul found some rusty nails and a podcasting buddy.Join George, Paul, and one slightly unreliable Land Rover, as they search the gorgeous Suffolk landscape for buried treasure. Along the way they'll detect with the finders of some of Britain's greatest treasures, meet experts to shed new light on their incredible discoveries, go behind the scenes at museums, and welcome a few famous faces into the muddy world of metal detecting.That's if the Landy makes it of course.
