Steven Strogatz and Quanta Magazine
The acclaimed mathematician and author Steven Strogatz interviews some of the world's leading scientists about their lives and work. More
  • Eve Marder on the Crucial Resilience of Neurons
    Eve Marder’s research into the plasticity and resilience of nervous systems finds universal principles guiding life’s responses to stress. The post Eve Marder on the Crucial Resilience of Neurons first appeared on Quanta Magazine
    5/17/2021
    40:37
  • Charlie Marcus Knows That Quantum Facts Aren’t Complicated
    The secret to making a qubit for future quantum computers might depend on knowing how to tie knots in unusual materials, argues the physicist Charlie Marcus. The post Charlie Marcus Knows That Quantum Facts Aren’t Complicated first appeared on Quanta Magazine
    5/10/2021
    49:14
  • Amie Wilkinson Sees the Dynamic Chaos in Puff Pastry
    To a dynamicist like Amie Wilkinson, understanding the universe is about knowing all the right moves. The post Amie Wilkinson Sees the Dynamic Chaos in Puff Pastry first appeared on Quanta Magazine
    5/3/2021
    42:27
  • Emery Brown and the Truth About Anesthesia
    Anesthesia is very different from sleep — which is why it offers unique opportunities for studying the human brain, says the physician-researcher and statistician Emery Brown. The post Emery Brown and the Truth About Anesthesia first appeared on Quanta Magazine
    4/26/2021
    40:49
  • Melanie Mitchell Takes AI Research Back to Its Roots
    To build a general artificial intelligence, we may need to know more about our own minds, argues the computer scientist Melanie Mitchell. The post Melanie Mitchell Takes AI Research Back to Its Roots first appeared on Quanta Magazine
    4/19/2021
    40:59

The acclaimed mathematician and author Steven Strogatz interviews some of the world's leading scientists about their lives and work.
