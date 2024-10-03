Breaking radio silence for an important transmission. You will find mission-critical instructions in this audio file. Please find a secure environment and review carefully. After listening, you can locate your necessary gear and tools at https://www.jabbarilincoln.com/store. Hurry before the supplies self-destruct! --- Interested in sponsoring the next season of The Jabbari Lincoln Files? Contact us at [email protected] Bonus Lyrics: They said he was a law man, flawed and - bad news like 'Aw man', The last straw man, back breakin’- scared crows missing kings - like a Strong Man, He’s a Pro, but paid professionals called him a ConMan His life was a leap for mankind, giant steps for a small man All hands on deck on trek through the stars – they’re fallin’ He’s in the brig or the bridge - it’s burnt like the boats because he’s ALL IN Like drones swarmin’ - enthrallin’, flowin’ through the breath - solemn season, life’s autumn, words on the nose - like pollen Shot callin’s not ballin’ when the rebounds unwound and black bottom’s no more solid ground And a nation’s loss is now what is found The piston’s plugs spark light right before there’s darkness all around They said it was a sound of a paper tiger, last roar was a meow on the mound The moneyball was all hype, the southpaw’s all balls and no strikes In the stadium Monster trucks, are you not entertained? But it’s tonkas - for little tykes The Mo Town is now No Town And there’s no biz in the show biz Nobody beats the beats on the streets of Plymouth Road, rock, paper, scissors, knives, kids A bad combo like wires in the faucet, shock value of optics Fried flesh - When words fall on backs like gossip Don’t stop it - is what they said The clicks make bread and the eye balls make lead Shootin’ darts with the hearts – because the bull’s eye’s in the head The offense was Fed, Bad Fences where neighbors might strike you They don’t take care of you cuz they don’t like you A character in a play, they’ll write you, unite you, a family affair, they’ll hype you A trial - to try you - you might get betrayed heh - just to spite you That’s right - you gripe, you think it’s a flight but on your side’s not might You see that sword in the stone, but you’re not that knight The nighttime reveals what squeals and what’s slick like eels The ink of scholars is soon dust - from sacred to cuss The survival of Jabbari Lincoln – a must but he doesn’t know who to trust…
4:21
Backstory 6: Silver Cocoons
In this backstory journal entry, you'll learn what the Jabbari Lincoln family had in common with the 80s TV show, Silver Spoons. Or, rather, what they didn't have in common! Also, we realize the link to the survey we gave last week for you to suggest a name for Jabbari Lincoln's mom didn't work. Sorry about that. Here's the link to the survey again: https://forms.gle/p26kkCNyzywnjuBF6 Enjoy this week's backstory!
5:13
Backstory 5: Intellect Under Cover
What happens when a dry Lincoln Thanksgiving turns into a BYOB affair? And how did it impact our protagonist? Find out in this backstory episode. Also, help us pick a name for a character in the podcast. Suggest a name in this short survey and we'll assemble the best names for a listener vote.
9:45
Backstory 4: Special Ed
Jabbari Lincoln's childhood education was special. He credits his dad, Hakim Lincoln, for showing him what "wisdom" looked like. In this backstory content, learn how his father taught special lessons when his children got into trouble.
8:54
Backstory 3: Numbers Game
Jabbari Lincoln has been always great with numbers. Before working at the CIA, he did a stint teaching high school math. In this entry from Jabbari's blog, you'll learn why he didn't last too long in the classroom. It's all about the numbers! Note: This journal entry was recorded before the shocking events of Season 1.
