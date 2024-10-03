In this backstory journal entry, you'll learn what the Jabbari Lincoln family had in common with the 80s TV show, Silver Spoons. Or, rather, what they didn't have in common! Also, we realize the link to the survey we gave last week for you to suggest a name for Jabbari Lincoln's mom didn't work. Sorry about that. Here's the link to the survey again: https://forms.gle/p26kkCNyzywnjuBF6 Enjoy this week's backstory!

About The Jabbari Lincoln Files

A gripping financial technology spy thriller. Produced by a former CIA officer. *****YOU CAN NOW BINGE SEASON 1. SEASON 2 IS FORTHCOMING***** The story: Jabbari Lincoln is the CIA’s top financial analyst. He happens to be Muslim. And he’s at the top of his professional game when he is unfairly suspected of being disloyal to the United States and gets suspended by the Agency. Dejected and disgraced, he takes on a central bank consulting gig in Nigeria. But as he uncovers a sophisticated cyber financial plot, hidden forces try to eliminate him. Cut off from his family, friends, and intelligence colleagues, he travels across three continents in order to figure out who is pulling the strings and, hopefully, to try to prevent the onslaught of a global financial apocalypse. In this financial technology spy thriller, the question becomes - Will a cryptocurrency help save the world... or could it help destroy it? Also, sign up to learn more about the podcast and join the mailing list at JabbariLincoln.com. Forward this message only to those you trust before the file self-destructs...