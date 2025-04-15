Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicThe Hardest Podcast to Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Hardest Podcast to Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Hardest Podcast to Podcast

Ryan Schaap
MusicMusic History
The Hardest Podcast to Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • I’m Lonely (but I Ain’t That Lonely Yet)
    The inaugural episode of The Hardest Podcast to Podcast has Hotel Mira's Charlie Kerr joining Ryan Schaap to discuss  I’m Lonely (but I Ain’t That Lonely Yet), the quiet coda of 2005's Get Behind Me Satan. Charlie reflects on The White Stripes' impact on his writing and approach to music, while Ryan realizes his 17-year-old self wrote this song off far too quickly. This song showcases Jack White's storytelling while encapsulating a key part in The White Stripes' evolution. When you're done listening to this podcast, go listen to Hotel Mira's new album Pity Party. Hosted and produced by Ryan Schaap Artwork: Catlin Likely Intern: Amanda Schultz Buy me a coffee: buymeacoffee.com/hardestpodtopod LinkTree: linktr.ee/hardestpodtopod
    --------  
    1:03:10
  • Coming soon - The Hardest Podcast to Podcast
    This is the Hardest Podcast to Podcast.   Each Tuesday, host Ryan Schaap and a guest will dive into one random White Stripes song and shine a light on the band’s catalogue. Every song will be covered on this podcast. All eighty-seven album songs, forty-two singles and b-sides. We’ll even review the four remixes released by our favourite brother and sister duo from Detroit. What’s our goal on this project?   We’re going to celebrate the band, and discover the impact they had on people. But we’re really working towards something fun as we work to get Jack White himself to join the show and discuss three hand-picked songs. Some that define the band, others that are a bit-less celebrated, and we will work hard in our quest to have Jack join us and discuss each of them. That’s right. This show’s lofty goal is to have Jack White join the show not once, but three times.   Seems like a fitting number. What songs are reserved for Jack? We’ll never share that info. Well, there could be a hint here or there. Come along on this journey as we revisit and revel in all things White Stripes.
    --------  
    2:30

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Hardest Podcast to Podcast

The Hardest Podcast to Podcast celebrates The White Stripes discussing one song at a time. The show is simple: one White Stripes song a week, at random. Ryan Schaap sits down with a guest host to cover one song and discuss it's legacy and it's role in the band's catalogue. Hosted and produced by Ryan Schaap Artwork by Caitlin Likely
Podcast website
MusicMusic History

Listen to The Hardest Podcast to Podcast, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/15/2025 - 2:48:06 PM