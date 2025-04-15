Coming soon - The Hardest Podcast to Podcast

This is the Hardest Podcast to Podcast. Each Tuesday, host Ryan Schaap and a guest will dive into one random White Stripes song and shine a light on the band’s catalogue. Every song will be covered on this podcast. All eighty-seven album songs, forty-two singles and b-sides. We’ll even review the four remixes released by our favourite brother and sister duo from Detroit. What’s our goal on this project? We’re going to celebrate the band, and discover the impact they had on people. But we’re really working towards something fun as we work to get Jack White himself to join the show and discuss three hand-picked songs. Some that define the band, others that are a bit-less celebrated, and we will work hard in our quest to have Jack join us and discuss each of them. That’s right. This show’s lofty goal is to have Jack White join the show not once, but three times. Seems like a fitting number. What songs are reserved for Jack? We’ll never share that info. Well, there could be a hint here or there. Come along on this journey as we revisit and revel in all things White Stripes.