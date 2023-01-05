Join Chris Celona and Ethan Shalaway as they discuss all things music and 90s ‘grunge‘ rock, with discussions of stories, albums, lyrics, artists, as well as in... More
Episode 112: ‘Down on the Upside’ - Soundgarden
This week, Chris and Ethan go song-by-song and review and discuss Soundgarden's 'Down on the Upside,' released 27 years ago this month. They also take some time to remember Chris Cornell, who passed away six years ago this month.
5/15/2023
1:07:37
Episode 111: Pearl Jam Tour, a Soundgarden Settlement & The Rock Hall of Fame
This week, Chris and Ethan dive into some current events, discussing Pearl Jam's recently announced tour, the legal news regarding the final Soundgarden recordings, and the newest induction class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
5/8/2023
55:46
Episode 110: The Drew McFadyen Show
This week on the show, producer Drew McFadyen takes the reins as host and sits down with Chris and Ethan for a GB wine night, with the trio answering questions and trading stories about all things music and GB.
5/1/2023
1:52:38
Episode 109: Summer Hits of The 90s
Inescapable AND timeless. With warmer weather approaching in the U.S., Chris and Ethan take some time to look back on a musical area near to their hearts - summer hits of the 90s, discussing songs and artists that have served as the soundtrack to summer for so many people.
4/24/2023
42:36
Episode 108: The Best Album-Opening Songs
The first track is the table setter for the rest of the album, and this week, Chris and Ethan count down their top ten best album-opening songs from the 'grunge' and 'grunge adjacent' era.
Produced by Drew McFadyen.