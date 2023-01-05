Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Episode 112: ‘Down on the Upside’ - Soundgarden
    This week, Chris and Ethan go song-by-song and review and discuss Soundgarden's 'Down on the Upside,' released 27 years ago this month. They also take some time to remember Chris Cornell, who passed away six years ago this month. If you are enjoying the show, becoming a Patron is the most helpful way to support us. If you have gotten more than $2 of satisfaction from this show, click the link here :) https://www.patreon.com/grunge_bible  Support the show, buy some merch! https://grungebible.creator-spring.com/ 
    5/15/2023
    1:07:37
  • Episode 111: Pearl Jam Tour, a Soundgarden Settlement & The Rock Hall of Fame
    This week, Chris and Ethan dive into some current events, discussing Pearl Jam's recently announced tour, the legal news regarding the final Soundgarden recordings, and the newest induction class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. If you are enjoying our show, becoming a Patron is the most helpful way to support us. If you have gotten more than $2 of satisfaction from this show, click the link here :) https://www.patreon.com/grunge_bible    Support the show, buy some merch! https://grungebible.creator-spring.com/   
    5/8/2023
    55:46
  • Episode 110: The Drew McFadyen Show
    This week on the show, producer Drew McFadyen takes the reins as host and sits down with Chris and Ethan for a GB wine night, with the trio answering questions and trading stories about all things music and GB. If you are enjoying our show, becoming a Patron is the most helpful way to support us. If you have gotten more than $2 of satisfaction from this show, click the link here :) https://www.patreon.com/grunge_bible   Support the show, buy some merch! https://grungebible.creator-spring.com/  
    5/1/2023
    1:52:38
  • Episode 109: Summer Hits of The 90s
    Inescapable AND timeless. With warmer weather approaching in the U.S., Chris and Ethan take some time to look back on a musical area near to their hearts - summer hits of the 90s, discussing songs and artists that have served as the soundtrack to summer for so many people. If you are enjoying our show, becoming a Patron is the most helpful way to support us. If you have gotten more than $2 of satisfaction from this show, click the link here :) https://www.patreon.com/grunge_bible   Support the show, buy some merch! https://grungebible.creator-spring.com/  
    4/24/2023
    42:36
  • Episode 108: The Best Album-Opening Songs
    The first track is the table setter for the rest of the album, and this week, Chris and Ethan count down their top ten best album-opening songs from the 'grunge' and 'grunge adjacent' era. If you are enjoying our show, becoming a Patron is the most helpful way to support us. If you have gotten more than $2 of satisfaction from this show, click the link here :) https://www.patreon.com/grunge_bible   Support the show, buy some merch! https://grungebible.creator-spring.com/  
    4/17/2023
    36:56

Join Chris Celona and Ethan Shalaway as they discuss all things music and 90s ‘grunge‘ rock, with discussions of stories, albums, lyrics, artists, as well as interviews, questions, and answers. Produced by Drew McFadyen.
