From Center Stage to Leadership, we sit down with Wendy Whelan to explore learning, letting go, and lifting the next generation. A former New York City Ballet principal dancer and current associate artistic director, Wendy shares her incredible journey—from performing at the height of her career to stepping into a leadership role. In today’s episode, Wendy opens up about her evolution, embracing growth, and empowering the voices of future dancers.

About The Grace & Form Podcast

Are you ballet curious? The Grace & Form podcast is your backstage pass to the world of movement and the stories that shape it. Hosted by the founders of the ballet and workout app Grace & Form, Indiana Woodward (Principal Ballerina at New York City Ballet) and Saskia Gregson-Williams (Bestselling Author), we share the inspiring journeys of top dancers, creators, and artists who find joy and purpose through movement. Each episode explores their careers, life lessons, and how they’ve learned to be a little kinder to themselves along the way.