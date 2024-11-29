This week on The Futurists, a cross-over episode with Breaking Banks as host Brett King takes us to Shanghai for a riveting discussion with Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei's Global Financial Services competency. In this eye-opening episode, they uncover how China is shaping the future with AI—not as a mere tool for profit, but as core infrastructure driving the world's fastest-growing economy.
Discover why GenFi LLMs (Generational Financial Language Models) don’t exist yet—and what’s holding AI like ChatGPT back from transforming banking as we know it. Explore how China’s unique approach to technology infrastructure is setting them apart from the rest, helping them to create a Smart Economy of the Future.
Tune in for a conversation that could redefine the future of global finance and AI!
51:18
Elections Have Consequences
Brett and Rob unpack the result of the 2024 US national election. President-elect Donald Trump has announced candidates for his next Administration. The verdict? His picks are a clown car of unqualified candidates who intend to dismantle the apparatus of the federal government of the United States. What might this wrecking ball achieve…or destroy? Who benefits from the chaos? Join us for a lively future-focused discussion about geopolitics, BRICs, global trade, technology, isolationism, the viability of NATO, the fate of small nations. Plus, the immense power of billionaires who have stepped forward to demand their share of the spoils. And one wildcard: will Donald Trump be the instrument of humanity’s survival? Absurd?. But if the Trump Administration green-lights a SpaceX mission to Mars, there’s a non-zero probability that Elon Musk’s long term plan for human colonization of another planet might actually occur.
51:11
Is Decentralized AI possible?
In this week’s show Bestselling Author Michael J Casey, the chairman of DAIS (Decentralized AI Society), senior advisor on MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency initiative, and previous Chair of Consensus at CoinDesk, joins Brett to talk the reality of decentralized and open source AI. The intersection of DeFi and DeAI appears to be a logical path if not for the hundreds of billions being invested in big tech efforts to create AGI. Is it possible to really make AI less centralized and still deliver the promise of a highly automated world? You’ll need to tune in to find out!
39:04
The Biggest Idea In The World
Humanity's largest and most complex invention is the global supply chain. More than 2 millions companies in 118 nations participate in the supply chain via GS1, the non-profit organization that manages data standards for global trade. Melanie Hilton of GS1 US is one of the world’s leading experts on innovation in the supply chain. She joins the Futurists to discuss the deployment of artificial intelligence, robotics, big data and digital transformation in retail, shipping, container ports, and manufacturing in every corner of the planet.
52:26
The Amazon is Burning
This week we have an extraordinary show. Chief Tashka Yawanawa, of the Yawanawa tribe in the heart of the Acre River region in the Amazon rainforest joins Brett King to talk the effects of climate change and deforestation happening today in the world’s largest rainforest. The Yawanawa tribe are custodians of over 400 Hectares of Amazonian land and we get to hear first hand. If you have any doubt in your mind that climate change is impacting the planet, this is one you must listen to with an open mind.