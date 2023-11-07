Lecture 85: THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING by T. H. White >> NO READING REQUIRED! Lose yourself as Kimberly walks you through the genius of this CAMELOT CLASSIC. Need an escape? One that's smart, inventive and funny? Listen in!

White published the four-part volume in 1938 and 1958--all in the shadow of WWII. If he only knew how well the chaos of that historical moment would mirror 2025! This 700-page novel is haunting, intelligent, absorbing and charming. NO NEED TO READ the book. Just treat yourself to Kimberly's wander through it now!