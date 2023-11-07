Episode 86: SEX WRITING, AGE-GAP RELATIONSHIPS and INTERMEZZO by Sally Rooney (1 of 4 upcoming lectures!)
With good sex writing, and TWO age-gap relationships, INTERMEZZO offers Kimberly all sorts of ways to think about female sexual desire. Listen in to hear what Kimberly LOVES about this latest Rooney, and where she thinks the novel fell SHORT.
The first of a series of four lectures that will explore Adam Ross's PLAYWORLD, Annie Ernaux's THE YOUNG MAN and Kate Chopin's THE AWAKENING, Kimberly's deep dives will elucidate not only the novel at hand, but larger, timely questions about (older) women and sex.
--------
1:09:36
Lecture 85: THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING by T. H. White >> NO READING REQUIRED! Lose yourself as Kimberly walks you through the genius of this CAMELOT CLASSIC. Need an escape? One that's smart, inventive and funny? Listen in!
White published the four-part volume in 1938 and 1958--all in the shadow of WWII. If he only knew how well the chaos of that historical moment would mirror 2025! This 700-page novel is haunting, intelligent, absorbing and charming. NO NEED TO READ the book. Just treat yourself to Kimberly's wander through it now!
--------
1:16:39
Lecture 84: Lucia Berlin's "Carpe Diem" from A MANUAL FOR CLEANING WOMEN >> Join Kimberly for a SPECIAL look at one story by the master of the form!
In this special lecture honoring a story from one of the BEST BOOKS OF THE CENTURY (according to the New York Times), Kimberly proves that it's FASCINATING to parse a five-and-a-half page story for almost an hour. In fact, there was a lot MORE she wanted to discuss. This deep dive, though, will give you an even better sense of just WHY Berlin's work is so so good.
--------
54:45
Lecture 83: Jodi Picoult's BY ANY OTHER NAME >> Missed a few of Picoult's Shakespeare references? Want to be sure you appreciated all the reasons why this novel is so effective?? Listen in now!
Join Kimberly as she discusses historical fiction as a genre--before digging in to how the structure, the pacing, the figurative language and the prose make this novel work so well. (Plus, as usual, a few quibbles.)
--------
1:15:39
Lecture 82: I COULD READ THE SKY by Timothy O'Grady and Steve Pike >> Do you STILL need a literary escape?? This gorgeous, elegiac novel-with-photos will transport you to Ireland and the experience of emigration. Listen in now!
NO READING REQUIRED! Kimberly's deep dive works well before or after reading this gem. The novel's unique reading experience derives in part from the incredible photographs throughout--combined, of course, with insanely great prose. Make sure you're getting as much as possible out of this unusual, beautiful, haunting novel. Listen in now!
