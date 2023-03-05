The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer

Peter Schweizer is the author of, among other books, "Clinton Cash," "Extortion," "Throw Them All Out," and "Architects of Ruin." He has been featured throughou... More
Where The Biden Family Investigation Is Going
5/16/2023
29:00
Should We Ban Lobbyists From Representing China?
5/8/2023
27:00
Punishing Americans With Good Credit
“Home equity” for most Americans is how much of their home they have currently paid off through their mortgage. But a new rule by the Biden administration cites “equitable and sustainable access to homeownership” as the reason to raise mortgage fees on borrowers with good credit, while making it easier for those with bad credit to get a mortgage they can afford. Host Eric Eggers explores this issue on this episode of The Drill Down.
5/3/2023
24:51
How DC Keeps Getting Richer With OpenTheBooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski
