Podcast The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer
Government Accountability Institute
Peter Schweizer is the author of, among other books, "Clinton Cash," "Extortion," "Throw Them All Out," and "Architects of Ruin." He has been featured throughou... More
NewsPolitics
  • Where The Biden Family Investigation Is Going
    Where The Biden Family Investigation Is Going
    5/16/2023
    29:00
  • Should We Ban Lobbyists From Representing China?
    Should We Ban Lobbyists From Representing China?
    5/8/2023
    27:00
  • Punishing Americans With Good Credit
    “Home equity” for most Americans is how much of their home they have currently paid off through their mortgage. But a new rule by the Biden administration cites “equitable and sustainable access to homeownership” as the reason to raise mortgage fees on borrowers with good credit, while making it easier for those with bad credit to get a mortgage they can afford. Host Eric Eggers explores this issue on this episode of The Drill Down.
    5/3/2023
    24:51
  • How DC Keeps Getting Richer With OpenTheBooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski
    How DC Keeps Getting Richer With OpenTheBooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski
    4/25/2023
    27:50
  • The Death of Journalism With Michele Tafoya
    The Death of Journalism With Michele Tafoya
    4/18/2023
    27:20

About The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer

Peter Schweizer is the author of, among other books, "Clinton Cash," "Extortion," "Throw Them All Out," and "Architects of Ruin." He has been featured throughout the media, including on "60 Minutes" and in the "New York Times." He is the cofounder and president of the Government Accountability Institute.
