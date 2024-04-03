The Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter!

Welcome to another year of the audio newsletter podcast. Just a quickie this time around, with it being New Year but there's some quite important news from the Canal & River Trust plus a little teaser from me of things to (maybe) come!Show linksCRT licensing review https://tinyurl.com/CRT-licensing-reviewCRT licence fees https://licensing.canalrivertrust.org.uk/LicencePricesCRT Boaters' Report https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/boating/boating-news-and-views/boating-news/boater-report-2024Latest videos:A Christmas Cracker https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/23/vlog-354-a-christmas-cracker/Slow TV (bonus video) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/16/bonus-video-slow-tv-canal-cruise/G&S canal cruise https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/10/vlog-353-jolly-rhubarb/Talking Turkey https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2016/12/25/vlog-73-talking-turkey/Jacob Harrell https://www.youtube.com/@JacobHarrell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Cruising The Cut Audio Newsletter December 2024

In this edition: canal news including a renewed focus on boaters by the CRT; notes about my upcoming videos including a Christmas special; and good news from TikTok!LinksCRT Boating Pledge https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/boating/better-boatingBoatLife 2024 video https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/02/25/vlog-324-dreamboats/Lynch Motors https://www.lynchmotors.co.uk/news/introducing-first-electric-hybrid-drop-solution-red-snapperTimothy West BBC Obit https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwy9vw893xvoVlog 352Vlog 351 https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/11/20/vlog-351-resins-to-be-cheerful/Vlog 350 https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/11/10/vlog-350-glue-monday/"Snowy Scenes" 2021 https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2021/01/24/snowy-scenes/The Tim Traveller https://www.youtube.com/@TheTimTravellerPodcast thumbnail image background from Bonnie Moreland on Flickr (public domain) https://www.flickr.com/photos/icetsarina/
Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter November 2024

In this edition, news including why a hireboat firm is cancelling holidays because the of the state of the canals; a recall notice for some Honda outboards; and something to enjoy at Christmas!LinksHonda recall https://www.britishmarine.co.uk/news/2024/October/product-recall-honda-marine-outboard-engineHoliday cancellations https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8rlx6y2dzgoWinter moorings https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/boating/moorings/winter-mooringsWallace & Gromit https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/articles/2024/wallace-and-gromit-vengeance-most-fowlVlog 349: Twiggy's transom https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/10/30/vlog-349-a-soggy-bottom/Vlog 348: Skylark https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/10/20/vlog-348-all-aboard-the-skylark/Vlog 347: Fjords cruise https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/10/10/vlog-347-fjord-fiesta/Tip jars https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/tip-jars/Vlog 170: Pontcysyllte trip https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2019/04/21/vlog-170-vertigo/Vlog 114: Edstone https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2017/10/31/vlog-114-size-matters/Vlog 327: Pontcysyllte empty https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/03/24/vlog-327-the-stream-in-the-sky/Proper DIY https://www.youtube.com/@properdiy
Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter September 2024

In this edition, news of the Canal & River Trust's just-released Annual Report, details of my upcoming YouTube videos, and a note about why I'm going to be re-numbering these podcasts from next time.LinksCRT Report https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/annual-report-and-accountsFund Britain's Waterways https://waterways.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Media-Release-Representation-to-Autumn-2024-Budget.pdfPub closure news https://www.thedrinksbusiness.com/2024/09/50-pubs-closed-each-month-in-the-first-half-of-year/Barbridge Inn on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149503505#/Barbridge Inn on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theoldebarbridgeinnEllesmere Lottery boost https://tinyurl.com/CRTEllesmereFundsVlog 345 (Gabs) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/09/22/vlog-345-gifts-of-the-gabs/Vlog 344 (aluminium boats) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/09/10/vlog-344-otterly-delightful/Vlog 343 (Stafford Riverway Link) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/08/30/vlog-343-the-missing-link/Book a narrowboat holiday! https://canalboatholidays.co.uk/referral/cruisingthecutVlog 311 (Southampton Boat Show) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2023/09/20/vlog-311-the-show-must-go-on/Casual Navigation https://www.youtube.com/@CasualNavigationAndrew Clayton on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/notejuste/flat-bottomed-hulls-16-09-2024-1028My YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@CruisingTheCut
Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter August 2024

On this edition, news of a major chemical spill into the canal, social dates for your September diary, and a fluffy recommendation for what to watch on YouTube.Show links:Chemical leak FAQ https://go.walsall.gov.uk/newsroom/toxic-chemical-spill-walsall-faqsCRT stoppages https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/noticesShardlow Festival https://www.facebook.com/groups/144705997759926/Black Country Boating Festival https://bcnsociety.com/event/black-country-boating-festival-13-15-september-2024/Oxford Canal Festival https://www.oxfordcanalfestival.com/Tipton Canal Festival https://www.facebook.com/groups/841132494128713/Vlog 343 The Missing LinkVlog 342 Transom Devil https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/08/20/vlog-342-transom-devil/Vlog 341 You can't Hurry Glove https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/08/10/vlog-341-you-cant-hurry-glove/Ko-fi.com https://www.ko-fi.com/davidjohnsPatreon https://www.patreon.com/CruisingTheCutBook a canal holiday https://canalboatholidays.co.uk/referral/cruisingthecutLock gate installation https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2022/06/15/vlog-268-gate-expectations/Lock gate manufacture https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2018/04/22/vlog-131-star-gate/Girl with the Dogs https://www.youtube.com/@girlwiththedogsGirl with the Dogs 2 https://www.youtube.com/@girlwiththedogs212Sailing Aventura https://www.instagram.com/sailing.aventura
