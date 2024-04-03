The Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter!

Cruising the Cut Audio Newsletter January 2025

Welcome to another year of the audio newsletter podcast. Just a quickie this time around, with it being New Year but there's some quite important news from the Canal & River Trust plus a little teaser from me of things to (maybe) come!Show linksCRT licensing review https://tinyurl.com/CRT-licensing-reviewCRT licence fees https://licensing.canalrivertrust.org.uk/LicencePricesCRT Boaters' Report https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/boating/boating-news-and-views/boating-news/boater-report-2024Latest videos:A Christmas Cracker https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/23/vlog-354-a-christmas-cracker/Slow TV (bonus video) https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/16/bonus-video-slow-tv-canal-cruise/G&S canal cruise https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2024/12/10/vlog-353-jolly-rhubarb/Talking Turkey https://cruisingthecut.co.uk/2016/12/25/vlog-73-talking-turkey/Jacob Harrell https://www.youtube.com/@JacobHarrell