The pressure mounts as the girls enter talent rehearsals. For the first time, all 50 competitors will practice their solo talents on the big stage for each other. There are no judges yet— it's just a jury of their peers. But the pressure is crushing. Star singers from California and Colorado are expected to be standouts, while Arizona is worried about just making it through. Who will come out on top?

The girls get ready for the most intense job interview they've ever had: the 10-minute, rapid-fire judges' interview. It's the first and only chance for the judges to get to know the girls on a deeper level, but Shima finds it challenging to break through their professional facades. How will the judges pick a winner? Unexpectedly, the DYW beach party reveals a side of the girls they've kept hidden since arrival.

It's time for the semifinals! Spirits are high, and it seems like nothing can break the girls' cheerful mood. That is, until a controversial ruling from the outside world pops the Mobile bubble. Dividing lines are drawn between the girls, and some find it difficult to proceed as if nothing has happened. The show must go on…but everything has changed.

The top eight compete on stage one last time for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. How will the runners-up react to the judges' decision? After the competition, Shima travels across the country to visit the girls in their first year of college, and discovers how their lives are unfolding after their fateful summer in Mobile.

About The Competition

What do a girl whose mother crossed the border as a teen and an 18 year old who just won the Republican primary have in common? The Competition.Did you know that every summer, 50 of the nation’s best and brightest high school seniors—one from every state—descend on Mobile, Alabama to take part in the country’s most lucrative scholarship competition exclusively for teen girls?The Competition takes you behind the scenes of the Distinguished Young Women program (formerly known as America’s Junior Miss) and follows seven radically different teenage girls as they experience the highs and lows of competing for two weeks. But, what happens when a Supreme Court decision catapults all 50 girls into the center of a nationwide debate about their rights as women in America? After fighting for months to make it to nationals to take home the $40,000 top prize, the girls are faced with a tough decision: do they speak up for their political beliefs or do they stay focused on winning the money? And what might this mean for their futures – and their friendships?Host Shima Oliaee (Dolly Parton’s America, Pink Card) was Nevada’s contestant in 2001. More than 20 years later, she returns to Alabama as a judge.Binge all episodes of The Competition exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/the-competition/ now.