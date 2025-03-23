60 - Chuck Maldonado: Missy Elliott, Pink, Usher, SYTYCD, Dancing With The Stars, X-Factor

Episode Summary:Chuck Maldonado, a highly sought-after choreographer and creative director. Chuck shares his inspiring journey from a late start in dance at the age of 29 to becoming a key figure in the industry. He reflects on his early experiences with street dance and formal training, which eventually led to his involvement in the Centennial Olympic Games, where he worked with legendary choreographer Kenny Ortega. Chuck also discusses how key relationships, including a connection with Lisa Left Eye Lopez, helped propel his career forward, leading to major choreography opportunities for artists like Missy Elliott and Pink.Chuck delves into his transition from dancer to choreographer, citing his work on the film Stomp the Yard as a pivotal moment. He also talks about his latest venture, The Stu, a creative studio in Burbank, where he and his business partner Aliya Janelle offer a safe and supportive space for artists to rehearse, create, and grow. Chuck emphasizes the importance of relationships, mentorship, and trusting the process in building a successful career. Show Notes:(0:00) Introduction to Chuck Maldonado, Renowned Choreographer and Creative Director(3:30) Chuck's Early Start in Dance and Overcoming Challenges(8:45) Breaking into the Industry: Chuck’s Big Break at the Centennial Olympic Games(14:20) How Chuck's Relationship with Lisa Left Eye Lopez Led to His First Major Job(19:00) Transitioning to Los Angeles: Chuck’s Experiences with Missy Elliott, Pink, and More(23:15) Chuck’s Favorite Projects: Working with Missy Elliott and Pink(27:00) The Shift from Assistant to Lead Choreographer: The Making of Stomp the Yard(33:45) Launching The Stew: Chuck’s New Creative Studio in Burbank(38:30) The Vision for The Stew: A Safe Space for Artists and Dancers to Create and Connect(42:15) Chuck’s Advice for Aspiring Dancers: Building Confidence and Overcoming Self-Doubt(46:00) Mentee Q&A: Staying Inspired in Choreography, Building Industry Connections(52:00) The Importance of Relationships and Mentorship in Career Growth(56:00) Final Thoughts on Trusting the Process and Staying True to Your Purpose in DanceBiography:Chuck Maldonado is one of today’s most sought after Choreographers/Creative Directors in the industry. He has made such an impact in TV and films such as; Stomp The Yard 1 and 2, Step Up Revolution, House Party 5, Disney films G-Force, and Underdog. In addition, his talent and creative direction has also been used in shows such as; Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, X-Factor, and America’s Best Dance Crew. Additionally, Chuck has worked on numerous commercials that include; McDonalds, Wendy’s, Best Buy, AT&T, Hanes, Gap, and Target.He has also worked with several recording artists such as; Fergie, Chris Brown, Young Thug, P. Diddy, Ne-Yo, Usher, Pink, Khalid, and Missy Elliott. A four time award-winning Choreographer for his work on ‘Stomp the Yard,’ ‘The NAACP Image Awards’, ‘Chris Brown’s Grammy performance’, and Brighthouse’s Network Commercial. Chuck has also devoted much of his time furthering his education. A Graduate of the historical North Carolina A&T State University, Chuck received his Bachelor’s of science in Business Administration. Upon graduating college he received his first choreography job for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.His recent projects include Paramount animated film Max and the Midknights, Bounce TV ‘Mind Your Business, MTV Movie and TV Awards for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Netflix original film ‘Word Party’, Toyota Commercials, Khalid ‘Roxy’ Tour, and “In The Time It Takes To Get There” Movie by Zach Braff. Whether Choreographing, Creative Directing, Producing and now being a Studio owner, Chuck is known worldwide as one of the best in the industry. Connect on Social Media:https://www.instagram.com/chuckmaldonadohttps://www.facebook.com/chuck.maldonado1911Websitehttps://thestulosangeles.com/