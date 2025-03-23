Powered by RND
The Business of Dance

MENINA FORTUNATO
  • 62 - Frank Gatson: Revolutionizing Pop Culture (Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Destiny´s Child)
    Episode Summary:Frank Gatson, a legendary choreographer with a career spanning decades. Frank shares his incredible journey in the dance world, beginning with his humble beginnings in Milwaukee, where he first discovered his love for dance. He reminisces about his early experiences, including dancing in "Smooth Criminal" with Michael Jackson, working with Beyoncé throughout her solo career, and choreographing iconic performances for artists like Brandy, Rihanna, and Usher.Frank delves into the challenges and triumphs of his career, offering valuable advice for aspiring dancers. He emphasizes the importance of humility, hard work, and perseverance in the industry. He also talks about the necessity of strong technique and how it has shaped his approach to choreography. Frank advocates for the recognition of dancers and choreographers, urging the dance community to demand respect and recognition for their contributions, particularly in award shows.This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to understand the journey of a successful choreographer and gain insight into the behind-the-scenes world of iconic performances.Show Notes:(0:00) – Introduction to The Business of Dance podcast(1:15) – Menina introduces Frank Gatson Jr. and highlights his incredible career in the dance industry.(3:30) – Frank’s early dance journey and his time with drill teams in high school.(7:00) – The influence of Up with People on Frank's career and choreography style.(10:30) – Frank’s experience working with Michael Jackson on the “Smooth Criminal” video.(14:00) – Behind-the-scenes of creating Beyoncé’s iconic “Single Ladies” choreography.(19:00) – Frank discusses his work on the intergenerational performing arts and athletic center with Brandy.(23:30) – Frank’s advice for aspiring dancers, including staying true to your craft and technique.(28:00) – The importance of dedication, humility, and continuous learning in the dance world.(32:00) – Frank’s thoughts on overcoming obstacles and staying motivated in a competitive industry.(36:00) – How to handle pressure and manage expectations when choreographing large shows.(41:00) – The significance of building relationships in the dance industry.(45:00) – Frank’s final advice on making a lasting impact and maintaining artistic integrity in dance.(49:00) – Menina wraps up the episode, expressing gratitude for Frank’s insights and time.Biography:Frank Gatson Jr. is an acclaimed director and choreographer whose career was shaped by his early work with Michael Jackson on the Smooth Criminal video. He played a pivotal role in the careers of major artists like Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Rihanna, Brandy, En Vogue, and Mary J. Blige, directing and choreographing their music videos, tours, and live performances. His work with Beyoncé remains especially iconic.Frank has also directed commercial campaigns for brands such as L’Oreal, Pepsi, Converse, and Reebok, and earned recognition with a 40-minute feature on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Beyond music and commercials, he managed Tyrese, Luke James, and June’s Diary.Currently, Frank is focusing on his latest project, the Intergenerational Performing Arts & Athletics Center (IPAAC) at the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, calling it "the most amazing moment in my life." His influence on pop culture remains profound, making him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.Connect on Social Media:https://www.instagram.com/frankgatson
    1:58:03
  • 61 - Chantal Robson: Madonna, One Direction, N´sync, Usher, Becky G, Madison Beer
    Episode Summary:Chantal Robson, a choreographer, creative director, and producer with an impressive career working with pop icons like NSYNC, Britney Spears, Madonna, and Demi Lovato. Chantal shares her remarkable journey from Australia to the heart of the entertainment industry, offering invaluable insights into her evolution from a professional dancer to a leading figure in creative direction and production.Chantal discusses her early days in dance, the pivotal moments that led her to choreograph and direct, and how she seamlessly transitioned into the role of creative producer for massive productions like The Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and America’s Got Talent. She reveals behind-the-scenes stories, including the challenges and triumphs of producing large-scale events, directing award shows, and her creative process for shaping unforgettable performances.Throughout the episode, Chantal emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself, understanding the business side of dance, and embracing the journey even in the face of rejection. She also provides practical advice for aspiring dancers and creatives on how to approach auditions, build valuable relationships, and gain experience through assisting and learning from industry veterans.This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to take their dance career to the next level, whether on stage or behind the scenes. Join us for this inspiring conversation with one of the industry's finest!Show Notes:(0:00) – Introduction to The Business of Dance podcast(1:15) – Menina introduces Chantal Robson and her incredible career in the dance industry.(3:30) – Chantal’s early dance experience in Australia and move to the U.S.(6:00) – Chantal’s first break as a backup dancer and her transition to professional dance.(8:45) – Transitioning from dancer to choreographer and creative director.(12:00) – Behind-the-scenes of large-scale events: The Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, America’s Got Talent.(17:00) – Creative process and managing the pressure of producing large shows.(22:00) – Handling rejection and staying true to yourself in the dance world.(26:00) – Gaining experience and building relationships through assisting.(31:00) – The role of social media for dancers in today’s industry.(35:00) – Balancing artistic vision with commercial success in dance productions.(39:00) – Final advice on staying confident and authentic in your dance career.(42:30) – Menina wraps up the episode with gratitude for Chantal’s insights.Biography:Chantal Robson is a Creative Director, Choreographer, Producer, Educator, performance coach and Visionary who has worked with some of the top global talents including, One Direction, N’sync, Demi Lovato, Becky G, Britney Spears, Usher, Madonna, Gloria Trevi, Victoria Justice, Madison Beer, Leah Kate and more.Moving from Australia at a young age, Chantal started as a professional dancer and quickly moved into choreography and associate creative producing many live stage shows and performances. From choreographing 4 years of JUST DANCE VIDEO GAMES for Disney to producing and directing on multiple awards shows (Grammy’s, Billboard’s, VMA’s, Kid’s Choice, etc) and live concerts for Demi Lovato, N’sync, Britney Spears and Gloria Trevi to stage shows for Disney and Franco Dragone productions- INDIA.Chantal has also recently worked with Silent House on the amazing “Awakening” at the Wynn Hotel and produced the 2023 F1 Opening. In TV Chantal has been a Choreographer on American Idol, eight seasons as supervising choreographer and associate creative producer on “America's Got Talent” (NBC) and three seasons as creative producer for “World of Dance” (NBC). Chantal continues to work and develop artists, choreograph, produce and direct live stage shows and TV.Connect on Social Media:https://www.instagram.com/chantalrobsoncreativehttps://www.facebook.com/chantal.l.robsonWebsitehttps://chantalrobson.my.canva.site/chantal-robson-website
    1:14:37
  • 60 - Chuck Maldonado: Missy Elliott, Pink, Usher, SYTYCD, Dancing With The Stars, X-Factor
    Episode Summary:Chuck Maldonado, a highly sought-after choreographer and creative director. Chuck shares his inspiring journey from a late start in dance at the age of 29 to becoming a key figure in the industry. He reflects on his early experiences with street dance and formal training, which eventually led to his involvement in the Centennial Olympic Games, where he worked with legendary choreographer Kenny Ortega. Chuck also discusses how key relationships, including a connection with Lisa Left Eye Lopez, helped propel his career forward, leading to major choreography opportunities for artists like Missy Elliott and Pink.Chuck delves into his transition from dancer to choreographer, citing his work on the film Stomp the Yard as a pivotal moment. He also talks about his latest venture, The Stu, a creative studio in Burbank, where he and his business partner Aliya Janelle offer a safe and supportive space for artists to rehearse, create, and grow. Chuck emphasizes the importance of relationships, mentorship, and trusting the process in building a successful career. Show Notes:(0:00) Introduction to Chuck Maldonado, Renowned Choreographer and Creative Director(3:30) Chuck's Early Start in Dance and Overcoming Challenges(8:45) Breaking into the Industry: Chuck’s Big Break at the Centennial Olympic Games(14:20) How Chuck's Relationship with Lisa Left Eye Lopez Led to His First Major Job(19:00) Transitioning to Los Angeles: Chuck’s Experiences with Missy Elliott, Pink, and More(23:15) Chuck’s Favorite Projects: Working with Missy Elliott and Pink(27:00) The Shift from Assistant to Lead Choreographer: The Making of Stomp the Yard(33:45) Launching The Stew: Chuck’s New Creative Studio in Burbank(38:30) The Vision for The Stew: A Safe Space for Artists and Dancers to Create and Connect(42:15) Chuck’s Advice for Aspiring Dancers: Building Confidence and Overcoming Self-Doubt(46:00) Mentee Q&A: Staying Inspired in Choreography, Building Industry Connections(52:00) The Importance of Relationships and Mentorship in Career Growth(56:00) Final Thoughts on Trusting the Process and Staying True to Your Purpose in DanceBiography:Chuck Maldonado is one of today’s most sought after Choreographers/Creative Directors in the industry. He has made such an impact in TV and films such as; Stomp The Yard 1 and 2, Step Up Revolution, House Party 5, Disney films G-Force, and Underdog. In addition, his talent and creative direction has also been used in shows such as; Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, X-Factor, and America’s Best Dance Crew. Additionally, Chuck has worked on numerous commercials that include; McDonalds, Wendy’s, Best Buy, AT&T, Hanes, Gap, and Target.He has also worked with several recording artists such as; Fergie, Chris Brown, Young Thug, P. Diddy, Ne-Yo, Usher, Pink, Khalid, and Missy Elliott. A four time award-winning Choreographer for his work on ‘Stomp the Yard,’ ‘The NAACP Image Awards’, ‘Chris Brown’s Grammy performance’, and Brighthouse’s Network Commercial. Chuck has also devoted much of his time furthering his education. A Graduate of the historical North Carolina A&T State University, Chuck received his Bachelor’s of science in Business Administration. Upon graduating college he received his first choreography job for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.His recent projects include Paramount animated film Max and the Midknights, Bounce TV ‘Mind Your Business, MTV Movie and TV Awards for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Netflix original film ‘Word Party’, Toyota Commercials, Khalid ‘Roxy’ Tour, and “In The Time It Takes To Get There” Movie by Zach Braff. Whether Choreographing, Creative Directing, Producing and now being a Studio owner, Chuck is known worldwide as one of the best in the industry. Connect on Social Media:https://www.instagram.com/chuckmaldonadohttps://www.facebook.com/chuck.maldonado1911Websitehttps://thestulosangeles.com/
    51:03
  • 59 - Industry Dance Awards | Red Carpet Arrivals at Avalon Hollywood with Menina Fortunato
    Episode Summary:Host Menina Fortunato takes listeners on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards. Featuring exclusive interviews with top dance industry professionals, award recipients, and performers, the episode highlights inspiring stories, career advice, and upcoming projects from some of the biggest names in dance. From honoring dance veterans to young rising stars, this episode is a must-listen for aspiring dancers and industry insiders.Show Notes: 00:00 - Introduction Host: Menina Fortunato 01:30 - Phil Wright (Co-Host)Hosting the event with humor and excitement while emphasizing perseverance in dance. 04:20 - Allison HolkerPresenting the Stephen Boss Legacy of Hope Scholarship and discussing her upcoming memoir. 07:15 - JoJo SiwaChoreographing for the IDA Icons and sharing her passion for young dancers. 09:30 - Krista MillerCelebrating her daughter’s achievements and advising parents on supporting their child’s dance journey. 11:45 - Autumn Miller (Breakout Artist Award Recipient)Grateful for recognition, currently touring, and emphasizing humility and hard work. 14:10 - Tia Stokes (Co-Host)Honoring young cancer fighters and promoting her upcoming documentary and benefit concert. 16:25 - Mollee GrayLong-time IDA supporters teasing new projects and encouraging young dancers to believe in themselves. 18:50 - Cast of "Dance Life"Attending IDA for the first time and sharing career aspirations. 22:00 - The Pittman SistersWinning the Social Star Award and discussing upcoming collaborations. 24:30 - Cost N Mayor (Viral Trendsetters Award)Launching a dance card game and advising dancers to leverage digital platforms. 27:15 - Brian Friedman (Educator of the Year Award)Reflecting on his mentorship journey and emphasizing education in dance. 30:50 - Sophia LuciaHosting an upcoming dance intensive and advising dancers to build strong legal and support networks. 33:10 - Noah Lands (Industry Dance Awards CEO)Raising funds for Dancers Against Cancer and producing a new documentary. 35:30 - Christopher Scott & LanceChoreographing major productions like "Wicked" and emphasizing dance community support. 38:00 - Blake McGrathAnnouncing fatherhood and mentoring young dancers. 40:30 - Marcea LaneLaunching new dancewear and working on a film about her life. 42:50 - Jennifer JonesPresenting the Future Visionary Award and discussing her upcoming memoir. 45:20 - Jocelyn BashamHighlighting Dancers Against Cancer’s impact and emphasizing kindness in the industry. 47:00 - Kenzie RobertsonExcited about networking and working on new projects in LA. 49:00 - Braylon BrownerPerforming a self-choreographed solo and striving to choreograph for film and TV. 51:30 - Marcia LanePresenting awards, launching new dancewear, and sharing business insights. 54:00 - Christina GradySupporting honored fighters and preparing for the Tremaine convention season. 56:00 - Jennifer JonesPresenting the Future Visionary Award and launching new books. 58:00 - Tessa & ChaseNominated for Teacher of the Year and choreographing for Shania Twain at the People’s Choice Country Awards.About the Industry Dance Awards:The Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show is an annual event celebrating excellence in dance while raising funds for the Dancers Against Cancer Foundation to support dancers and their families affected by cancer.Connect with the Industry Dance Awards:Websitewww.industrydanceawards.comFacebook: facebook.com/industrydanceawardsInstagram: @industrydanceawards
    44:38
  • 58 - MSA Agent: Megan Hunt: Turning Talent into Career Gold
    Episode Summary: Megan, a Senior Talent Agent at McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA), to explore the world of dance representation. Megan shares her unique journey from being a dancer to becoming an agent and provides invaluable insights into what makes a successful client in the dance industry. She discusses the qualities MSA looks for in dancers, such as professionalism, strong communication, and the ability to respond quickly to opportunities. Megan highlights the importance of keeping your casting materials up-to-date, including headshots, resumes, and performance clips, and provides advice on how dancers can stand out when submitting to agencies. She also touches on the expanding role of social media and personal branding, explaining that while it's not crucial to be an influencer, having a professional presence is key. In addition, Megan talks about the various trends in the dance industry, including the growing embrace of diversity and the rise of specialty skills like roller skating. She concludes by emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself and finding the right team to support individual goals in the dance world. Whether you're aspiring to sign with an agency or grow your career, this episode is packed with valuable tips. Show Notes: (0:00) Introduction to Megan, Senior Talent Agent at MSA (3:00) Megan's Journey from Dancer to Talent Agent (7:45) Overview of MSA and its Expansion into Different Departments (12:30) What Makes an Ideal Client for MSA (16:20) The Importance of Communication and Professionalism in Dance Careers (20:45) How Dancers Can Submit to MSA: Materials and Process (24:15) The Role of Social Media and Personal Branding in Dance Careers (28:50) Trends in the Dance Industry: Embracing Diversity and Specialty Skills (35:00) Building Long-Term Careers: Transitioning from Dancing to Choreography and Creative Roles (40:30) The Impact of Special Skills on Dance Careers (44:15) Q&A Session with Mentees: Submitting to Agencies, Getting Noticed by Choreographers (50:00) Final Thoughts on Developing Your Dance Career and Finding the Right Team Biography: Megan Hunt is a Senior Talent Agent at McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA), bringing a wealth of experience from her work in both Los Angeles and New York’s entertainment industries. With a background that includes a position as Junior Agent in MSA's Education Department, Megan has built a successful career by fostering relationships and connecting talent with opportunity. She also co-hosted The Hollywood Dance Podcast alongside Tony Selznick, a co-founder of MSA and a legendary figure in the Hollywood dance community. Known for her ability to navigate complex challenges with creative solutions, Megan excels in management, production, public speaking, and client relations. Her passion for understanding people’s goals and collaborating to create meaningful projects is central to her work. A graduate with honors from Portland State University, she continued her education at The School for Radio & TV Broadcast in Orange County, California. Connect on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/megnhunt https://www.facebook.com/megan.hunt.58 Website https://msaagency.com/
    1:11:35

About The Business of Dance

Welcome to the 'Business of Dance' with your host Menina Fortunato. Tune in as we dive into insightful interviews with industry experts, sharing personal journeys and career advice for aspiring pro dancers. This podcast is your key to turning your dance dreams into reality.
