The Book Nook, brought to you by the Fable app

Sapphic Vampires & Harlem Renaissance with Hayley Dennings

Welcome to the very FIRST episode of The Book Nook, a bookish podcast hosted by Desiree Worrall-Belanger and Cameron Capello from the Fable app.In this episode, Desiree and Cameron interview Hayley Dennings, NYT bestselling author of "This Ravenous Fate," which was released in the summer of 2024. They'll cover topics ranging from what inspired Hayley to write "This Ravenous Fate," burn out and creative ruts, and listening to audiobooks while working out… or, as Cameron puts it "while trying to survive."