Bookish Hot Takes & V.E. Schwab with Dylan Joseph Ward (@dylanjosephwrites)
Welcome or welcome back to The Book Nook, a podcast brought to you by the Fable app, hosted by Desiree Worrall-Belanger and Cameron Capello!In this episode, Desiree and Cameron interview Dylan Ward, a content creator otherwise known as @dylanjosephwrites on social media. Dylan also hosts a free book club on Fable called “No Thoughts, Just Vibes.” AND, he’ll be a published author next year with the release of “The Lies We Tell”!In this episode, we’ll chat about upcoming releases, bookish hot takes, imposter syndrome, and so much more.Make sure to give us a follow to be updated whenever we release a new episode! Thank you so much for being here <3
52:18
Sapphic Vampires & Harlem Renaissance with Hayley Dennings
Welcome to the very FIRST episode of The Book Nook, a bookish podcast hosted by Desiree Worrall-Belanger and Cameron Capello from the Fable app.In this episode, Desiree and Cameron interview Hayley Dennings, NYT bestselling author of “This Ravenous Fate,” which was released in the summer of 2024. They’ll cover topics ranging from what inspired Hayley to write “This Ravenous Fate,” burn out and creative ruts, and listening to audiobooks while working out… or, as Cameron puts it “while trying to survive.”Make sure to give us a follow to be updated whenever we release a new episode! You can also find Fable on Instagram @fable and TikTok @getfable.You can follow Hayley @pagesofhayley on YouTube/Instagram and @hayleyybaileyy on TikTok!Thank you so much for being here <3
About The Book Nook, brought to you by the Fable app
Welcome to The Book Nook, the cozy corner for readers who love to dive deep into their favorite books and discover fresh reads. Whether you're all about annotating your paperbacks, obsessed with audiobooks, or can’t stop scrolling through BookTok, we’re here to chat about everything bookish. Hosted by Desiree Worrall-Belanger (@rainydayslibrary) and Cameron Capello (@chamberofsecretbooks), who are both part of Fable's team!