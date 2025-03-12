The Greatest Story Never Told | The Big Picture #5
The Earth’s history is marked by massive floods, catastrophic upheavals, and rapid environmental shifts that reshaped entire continents. In this episode of The Big Picture, Randall Carlson and Becket Fusik break down the evidence for Ice Age megafloods, lost landscapes, and the forces that shaped human civilization. Were these floods triggered by glacial meltwater, cosmic impacts, or something else entirely? The answers lie in the geological record.
--------
3:17:40
Extinction Events, Global Upheaval & Humanity’s Survival | The Big Picture #4
The Evidence Is Clear—Our Civilization Is Not Immune to Catastrophe.Randall Carlson & Becket Fusik explore the hidden cycles of destruction and renewal that have shaped our past and will inevitably shape our future. From ancient cosmic disasters to the lost knowledge of previous civilizations, this episode uncovers the true risks facing humanity—and why history may be closer to repeating itself than we realize.💡 What knowledge did past civilizations lose after global cataclysms?💡 Could another extinction-level event be on the horizon?💡 What are the real threats that modern society refuses to acknowledge?Through geological evidence, historical records, and cutting-edge research, Randall connects the dots between the past, present, and future of our species.
--------
2:06:15
Lost Civilizations, Cosmic Disasters & The Next Great Human Leap | The Big Picture #3
In this episode of The Big Picture, Randall Carlson and Becket Fusik take a deep dive into Earth's hidden past and humanity’s future. They discuss:The real history of ancient catastrophes and lost civilizations.Evidence of 600-foot mega tsunamis and their impact on human history.How cosmic forces like asteroid impacts and solar storms have shaped Earth’s climate.Why mainstream science underestimates ancient knowledge of navigation, astronomy, and engineering.The future of humanity in space—why we must colonize the Moon and beyond.The biggest existential threats to modern civilization—and how to prepare.
--------
2:39:53
Space Travel, Lunar Colonies, Asteroid Resources, & Building a Cosmic Civilization | The Big Picture #2
Are we ready to expand into the cosmos to ensure humanity’s survival and thrive beyond Earth? Or will we remain stuck in the conflicts and limitations of our past?Welcome back to The Big Picture. This is Episode #2.In this episode, Becket Fusik and Randall Carlson delve into the current state and future of space exploration, examining humanity's potential to become an interplanetary civilization. They talk about the moon and Mars as prime targets for colonization, the resources available on the moon, and the implications of establishing a human presence beyond Earth. The conversation also covers the historical context of space exploration, the challenges posed by cosmic radiation, and the philosophical considerations surrounding space colonization. They discuss the ongoing debate over funding for space exploration, the history of space advocacy, and the implications of current global conflicts. They explore the competition for resources, the evolution of space technology, and the role of the private sector in revitalizing space exploration. They emphasize the need for humanity to become a space-faring civilization to ensure survival against cosmic threats, highlighting the economic potential of space resources and addressing social disparities. The conversation also touches on the profound impacts of volcanic eruptions on climate, the threats posed by near-Earth objects, and the necessity of colonizing the Moon and Mars to ensure humanity's survival. They stress the importance of developing a cosmic civilization capable of defending against existential threats and envision creating free-floating space colonies. The discussion also covers historical inspirations for monumental projects and the urgent need for a unified planetary civilization to tackle global challenges and explore the cosmos.Chapters00:00 The Exciting Frontier of Space Exploration13:26 Colonizing the Moon vs. Mars: A Holistic Approach24:37 Cave Systems on the Moon: Opportunities for Colonization31:25 The Abundance of Resources on the Moon46:49 The Case for Space Colonization: Survival and Expansion52:40 Current Global Conflicts and Their Implications57:40 The Mindset of Resource Control01:03:51 The Shift to Reusable Rockets01:10:16 Social Disparities and Space Colonization01:15:55 Technological Innovations and Future Prospects01:23:58 The Risks of Cosmic Events and Human Survival01:40:51 The Impact of Volcanic Eruptions on Climate01:46:02 The Threat of Near-Earth Objects01:54:32 The Vision of Space Colonies02:00:41 Inspiration from Historical Projects02:06:36 The Call for a Unified Planetary Civilization02:22:00 A New Paradigm for HumanitySocial Links: Randall Carlson:Randall’s Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RandallCarlsonRandall’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therandallcarlson/Randall’s Website: https://randallcarlson.com/Randall’s X: https://x.com/randallwcarlsonRandall’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRandallCarlson Becket Fusik:Becket’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becketfusik/Becket’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@titanmedianetworkBecket’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563562966144
--------
2:31:05
Comets, Nukes, Diplomacy, Ukraine, Global Conflict, & Neocons | The Big Picture #1
What are the greatest threats to humanity, and how can we face them? This is the first episode of The Big Picture podcast with Randall Carlson and Becket Fusik.The most important conversations are not taking place. Instead, they're being avoided, suppressed, or ignored. The Big Picture podcast explores the Truth beyond the influence of biased media, misinformation, and emotional bias. Our goal is to invite you to explore key topics with us, so you can form your own opinions. Our episodes cover a broad range of subjects, from history to various domains. You will often find us investigating historical events and exploring how their impacts shape our modern world. Outline: 00:00 Natural Threats to Humanity03:11 Understanding Meteor Streams06:03 The Leonid Meteor Stream and Its Implications08:59 The Torrid Meteor Stream: A Greater Threat11:52 Historical Meteor Impacts on Earth14:50 The Nature of Comets and Asteroids17:52 The Tunguska Event and Its Significance21:07 Potential Solutions to Cosmic Threats24:11 The Importance of Global Cooperation27:08 The Role of Leadership in Addressing Threats29:56 The Cosmic Perspective on Human Existence46:21 Exploring Advanced Civilizations and Energy Utilization49:41 Megalithic Architecture and Ancient Knowledge55:26 Geopolitical Tensions and Historical Context59:31 Current Administration and Global Resource Control01:04:28 The Need for Dialogue and Diplomacy01:18:00 Shifting Paradigms and Future Opportunities01:35:50 Shifting Paradigms: From Domination to Diplomacy01:37:48 Collaborative Solutions: Building a Better Future01:39:45 Space Exploration: The Next Frontier01:43:18 Harnessing Solar Power: A New Energy Era01:45:58 Unity in Diversity: A Global Perspective01:47:31 The Role of Spirituality in Human Expansion01:49:24 The Future of Civilization: Lessons from History01:57:24 Navigating Modern Challenges: Education and Awareness02:21:59 Embracing the Unknown: A Call to ActionSocial Links: Randall Carlson:Randall’s Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RandallCarlsonRandall’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therandallcarlson/Randall’s Website: https://randallcarlson.com/Randall’s X: https://x.com/randallwcarlsonRandall’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRandallCarlson Becket Fusik:Becket’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becketfusik/Becket’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@titanmedianetworkBecket’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563562966144
The most important conversations are not taking place. Instead, they're being avoided, suppressed, or ignored. The Big Picture podcast explores the Truth beyond the influence of biased media, misinformation, and emotional bias. Our goal is to invite you to explore key topics with us, so you can form your own opinions. Our episodes cover a broad range of subjects, from history to various domains. You will often find us investigating historical events and exploring how their impacts shape our modern world. Hosted by Randall Carlson and Becket Fusik.