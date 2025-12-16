Failing Up: How 'That Didn't Work' Became 'That's the Way' for Sharon Halevy
12/16/2025 | 26 mins.
"We love stories and we love books and we love movies and we love theatre because we're watching people fail. We're watching people try to succeed, and when they do, it's something to celebrate."Introducing Failing Up, a series of conversations with painter and Superfair curator Sharone Halevy about embracing obstacles and reframing success. In this episode, Sharone tells her story about unexpectedly devoting her professional life to painting . "You have to look at failure as part of the roadmap. It is the thing that is going to help you figure out the next step." For more information on applying to The Superfair as well as recordings of this and all of our past episodes, visit www.thesuperfair.com.Follow us on Instagram: @thesuperfair, @theartistbusinessplanSharone Halevy: @art_by_sharoneEmail questions and comments to [email protected].
Muralist Sandeep Johal on Breaking Barriers with Gratitude
12/02/2025 | 34 mins.
"It's never too late to change your life. There is no statute of limitations on your dreams."In this episode, we revisit our 2021 conversation with muralist & visual artist Sandeep Johal. For more information on applying to The Superfair as well as recordings of this and all of our past episodes, visit www.thesuperfair.com.Follow us on Instagram: @thesuperfair, @theartistbusinessplanSandeep Johal: @sandeepjohalartEmail questions and comments to [email protected] and Executive Produced by James Miille and Alexander MitowSenior Producer: Parth Shah
Kevin Champeny on Building Partnerships That Scale Your Art Business
11/18/2025 | 26 mins.
For much of his working life, Kevin Champeny has operated in the shadows. He was a tradesman, sculpting products ranging from over-the-counter tablets to Obama's cereal bowl. Now, Kevin works full time as a mosaic artist. In this episode of the Artist Business Plan, we revisit our 2021 conversation with Kevin. He tells us the story of his career and encourages listeners to ask for help with running their art business. For more information on applying to The Superfair as well as recordings of this and all of our past episodes, visit www.thesuperfair.com.Follow us on Instagram: @thesuperfair, @theartistbusinessplanKevin Champeny: @kevinchampenyEmail questions and comments to [email protected] and Executive Produced by James Miille and Alexander MitowSenior Producer: Parth Shah
How Online Art Classes Activated Emily Bourassa's Illustrating Career
11/04/2025 | 33 mins.
Emily Bourassa was in her late thirties when she began identifying as an artist. But she was critical of her abilities. To become more comfortable and confident with her newfound identity, Emily enrolled in an online drawing class. In this episode, Superfair co-founder James Miille speaks with Emily about the benefits of online education for artists at all levels. For more information on applying to The Superfair as well as recordings of this and all of our past episodes, visit www.thesuperfair.com.Follow us on Instagram: @thesuperfair, @theartistbusinessplanEmily Bourassa: @emilybourassastudioEmail questions and comments to [email protected] and Executive Produced by James Miille and Alexander MitowSenior Producer: Parth Shah
From The Cutting Room Floor: Bonus Bits From Our 10 Years of Superfair Episode
10/30/2025 | 9 mins.
Listen to hear Superfair's Alex Mitow, James Miille, and Sharone Halevy talk about:-recent favorite art experiences-ways for artist entrepreneurs to feel more confident discussing their work-having your parents comment on your photographs of naked men
The Artist Business Plan