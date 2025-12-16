"We love stories and we love books and we love movies and we love theatre because we're watching people fail. We're watching people try to succeed, and when they do, it's something to celebrate."Introducing Failing Up, a series of conversations with painter and Superfair curator Sharone Halevy about embracing obstacles and reframing success. In this episode, Sharone tells her story about unexpectedly devoting her professional life to painting . "You have to look at failure as part of the roadmap. It is the thing that is going to help you figure out the next step." For more information on applying to The Superfair as well as recordings of this and all of our past episodes, visit www.thesuperfair.com.Follow us on Instagram: @thesuperfair, @theartistbusinessplanSharone Halevy: @art_by_sharoneEmail questions and comments to [email protected].