One Last Shot

Six of the surviving accused men adjust to life outside of prison walls. In a final act, they consider a last-ditch effort to clear their names and bring justice to light: a presidential pardon. -- If you want to support a presidential pardon for the men from the 8th and H case, there are 3 things you can do. First, start conversations about the 8th and H case. Discuss it with your friends and family. Write to your member of Congress to make sure they know about it. Post about it on social media and tag the White House. Use the hashtag #TheAlleyPod to join in the conversation with others. Second, if you’d like to write a letter of support to be included in the pardon application, you can email it to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project at [email protected] . And third, share this podcast with as many people as you can. If you have questions about any of this, you can email me directly at [email protected]