Following Catherine Fuller's murder in DC in 1984, eight young Black men were sentenced to life in prison. Now, 40 years after they were convicted, the accused men—for the first time, in their own words—recount their decades-long saga with the American criminal justice system that failed them. Listeners will also hear from attorneys, law enforcement, journalists, and criminal reform advocates to help shine a light on the flaws and biases of our legal system still present today. Presented by New America, this is The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case.
email: [email protected]