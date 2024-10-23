Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Alley: DC's 8th and H Case
Listen to The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case in the App
Listen to The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case

Podcast The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case
Shannon Lynch, New America
Following Catherine Fuller's murder in DC in 1984, eight young Black men were sentenced to life in prison. Now, 40 years after they were convicted, the accused ...
More
True CrimeHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Signed, Sealed, Delivered
    In the summer of 2024, the men from the 8th and H Case submitted applications for a Presidential pardon. Lawyers Shawn Armbrust (Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project) and Eden Schiffmann (Williams & Connolly) share what went into this arduous process. Chris Turner discusses the immense impact a Presidential pardon would have on his life. ---- There are two critical actions you can take to support the pardon effort. First, you can go to 8thandHjustice.com  to add your name to the list of supporters. It takes no more than two minutes. There are two separate links: one for former or current DC residents and one for non-DC residents. You can find this on the "get involved" page. Second, share your thoughts about the case on any social media platform using the hashtag #8thandHJustice. In recent years, we've seen the power of social media in influencing Presidential pardon decisions. Your posts can increase public pressure, making it more likely that the 8th and H case will catch the president's attention.    
    --------  
    11:29
  • One Last Shot
    Six of the surviving accused men adjust to life outside of prison walls. In a final act, they consider a last-ditch effort to clear their names and bring justice to light: a presidential pardon.  -- If you want to support a presidential pardon for the men from the 8th and H case, there are 3 things you can do. First, start conversations about the 8th and H case. Discuss it with your friends and family. Write to your member of Congress to make sure they know about it. Post about it on social media and tag the White House. Use the hashtag #TheAlleyPod to join in the conversation with others. Second, if you’d like to write a letter of support to be included in the pardon application, you can email it to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project at [email protected]. And third, share this podcast with as many people as you can.  If you have questions about any of this, you can email me directly at [email protected].
    --------  
    31:55
  • Revival
    Two decades later, the Catherine Fuller murder case is cracked open again—with the support of a dogged reporter, the Innocence Project, and a team of expert lawyers. And in a moment of hope, it goes all the way to the Supreme Court, where only 2 percent of cases are accepted. 
    --------  
    34:04
  • Through The Trenches
    An unchecked theory leads to the incarceration of eight young Black men. What is it like to live in prison for decades for a crime you didn’t commit? The accused share their firsthand experience, and criminal justice reform experts Reuben Jonathan Miller, Josie Duffy Rice, Christine Montross, and Melissa Segura “zoom out” to discuss the long-term impacts of incarceration.
    --------  
    30:45
  • Fox Guarding the Henhouse
    As the accused prepare for trial, the theory of a “vicious gang killing” is presented as fact by the media. Listeners discover that key evidence was hidden from the defense attorneys by the prosecutors. This represents a constitutional violation of the Brady rule, which requires the disclosure of any material evidence. 
    --------  
    35:10

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case

Following Catherine Fuller's murder in DC in 1984, eight young Black men were sentenced to life in prison. Now, 40 years after they were convicted, the accused men—for the first time, in their own words—recount their decades-long saga with the American criminal justice system that failed them. Listeners will also hear from attorneys, law enforcement, journalists, and criminal reform advocates to help shine a light on the flaws and biases of our legal system still present today. Presented by New America, this is The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case. email: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case, Dateline NBC and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Alley: DC's 8th and H Case: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:55:55 AM