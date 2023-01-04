Love & Orbs with Zoyd Wheeler

Zoyd Wheeler (@ShakenJack) joins us in the East Texas wilderness to discuss the Archives of the Impossible conference, inter-dimensional love, Husserlian phenomenology, the perils of tragic romance with orbs of light, Medieval mystics Hildegard of Bingen and Margery Kempe, near death experiences, UFOs & the Nation of Islam, disinformation campaigns, Raymond Carver, small town legends, and more. Plus, we reconnect with the Mystic of Matagorda - Forrest Bess.