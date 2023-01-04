A "para-anthropology" podcast exploring mystical, psychological and paranormal phenomena throughout Texas history. More
Love & Orbs with Zoyd Wheeler
Zoyd Wheeler (@ShakenJack) joins us in the East Texas wilderness to discuss the Archives of the Impossible conference, inter-dimensional love, Husserlian phenomenology, the perils of tragic romance with orbs of light, Medieval mystics Hildegard of Bingen and Margery Kempe, near death experiences, UFOs & the Nation of Islam, disinformation campaigns, Raymond Carver, small town legends, and more.
Plus, we reconnect with the Mystic of Matagorda - Forrest Bess.
5/19/2023
1:31:34
The Conference
A special bonus episode of Texas Overture... We break down our upcoming road trip to the big Archives of the Impossible Conference at Rice University.
5/6/2023
45:52
Aeroplanes & Aliens: The Mystery of Dellschau
We attempt to investigate theories surrounding Charles Dellschau, the German-Texan outsider artist/secret flight club draftsman for the mythic mid 1800s "Sonora Aero Club." Other topics include The Great Airship Mystery of the 1890s, the universal pull of flight, the joys of tinkering, supreme alien knowledge, impossible ciphers and more...
4/29/2023
1:02:54
Cryptids of Texas with Ken Gerhard
We discuss the state of cryptozoology in Texas, industrial dance music, Texas Bigfoot, time slips, science, and "The Big Bird" with local cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard.
4/19/2023
1:16:23
Hobos & Bozos with Bill Daniel
We discuss train-hopping hobo culture, crust punks, mythological monikers, and get off-track with the Texas filmmaker and photographer behind Who is Bozo Texino? Plus, a special interview with our train-hopping friend, "Kenny Chesney."
Watch Bill Daniel's Who is Bozo Texino? :https://youtu.be/gSqMAADNKA8
Hobo Shoetring's Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/E7H9gH5_Qs4
Hobo Stobe's Youtube channel (R.I.P): https://youtu.be/hPu11tJp8Nc