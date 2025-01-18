Ep 2: Superheros Are Real

Welcome to the TGN podcast. Literally can't believe you're here. See below for story synopses (synopsi?) Please subscribe, leave a comment, rate the podcast, write a review. Do anything so we know you're here and we're not podcasting into the abyss. Story 1: Christian Bale, celebrated for his transformative roles on screen, brings the same dedication to a deeply personal project he's been pursuing for 16 years: building a community in Los Angeles County designed to keep siblings in foster care together. Story 2: Oscar Saxelby-Lee, a young boy from Worcester, England, was diagnosed in December 2018 at just 5 years old with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. In an extraordinary show of community spirit, thousands of people came together in March 2019 to be tested for the bone marrow registry, each hoping to be the match that could save Oscar’s life. The turnout wasn’t just overwhelming—it was record-breaking in the UK. Oscar's courage and perseverance are nothing short of inspiring, and the outcome of his journey is sure to warm your heart. Story 3: Ana Victoria Espino De Santiag is a trailblazer from Zacatecas, Mexico who, in July 2024, made history by becoming the first person in the world with Down syndrome to earn a law degree. Ana Victoria’s inspiring journey is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief in oneself.