Story 1: Cristian Marian Becheanu, a 14-year-old boy from Romania, descended into a well as a child but emerged a hero, forever changed, after bravely rescuing a trapped toddler.
Story 2: This piece of uplifting news comes in the form of an innovative medical breakthrough — one poised to transform the lives of millions. Scientists have unveiled what is being hailed as the “holy grail” of diabetes treatment: Glucose-Responsive Insulin (GRI), also known as “smart insulin.”
Story 3: Christian Cooper, a birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park, turned a troubling encounter into an opportunity for advocacy and education. After a viral video captured his calm response to being falsely accused of threatening a woman's life during a routine visit to the park, Christian chose not to focus on anger but instead used the moment to promote awareness about racial biases.
--------
1:09:41
Ep 2: Superheros Are Real
Story 1: Christian Bale, celebrated for his transformative roles on screen, brings the same dedication to a deeply personal project he's been pursuing for 16 years: building a community in Los Angeles County designed to keep siblings in foster care together.
Story 2: Oscar Saxelby-Lee, a young boy from Worcester, England, was diagnosed in December 2018 at just 5 years old with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. In an extraordinary show of community spirit, thousands of people came together in March 2019 to be tested for the bone marrow registry, each hoping to be the match that could save Oscar’s life. The turnout wasn’t just overwhelming—it was record-breaking in the UK. Oscar's courage and perseverance are nothing short of inspiring, and the outcome of his journey is sure to warm your heart.
Story 3: Ana Victoria Espino De Santiag is a trailblazer from Zacatecas, Mexico who, in July 2024, made history by becoming the first person in the world with Down syndrome to earn a law degree. Ana Victoria’s inspiring journey is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief in oneself.
--------
1:03:52
Ep 1: TGN Pilot
Story 1: Jarrett Smith, a Black man wrongfully convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, spent years fighting for justice before finally being exonerated with the help of the Innocence Project. Determined to turn his pain into purpose, Jarrett pursued a legal education, and eventually became an attorney dedicated to helping others navigate the justice system while advocating for those who, like him, were wrongfully accused.
Story 2: Keanu Reeves. National treasure. Find out why.
Story 3: Style Her Empowered (S.H.E.) is an extraordinary organization revolutionizing access to education in Togo, Africa, with its groundbreaking "growing uniform." This innovative dress, designed to expand up to six sizes and 12 inches in length, ensures that girls can attend school for years without worrying about outgrowing their required—and often prohibitively expensive—uniforms. It’s more than a garment; it’s a lifeline, breaking down barriers to education and empowering girls to pursue brighter futures.
Welcome to the Tank's Good News podcast. If you're already part of the TGN community of over 3 million people over on Instagram, we look forward to deepening our relationship. If you heard about this podcast on Psychopedia, a friend, or you just saw Tank on a gas station tv screen, we're thrilled to meet you. If you're having a bad day, we're sorry to say we are going to ruin that. It is impossible to listen to this podcast, positivity with a hint of humor, and not feel better about yourself, humanity, and really the entire world in general.