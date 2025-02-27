Josh Dillon AKA “SLEEPERDUDE" is in the shop. Stacey and Josh talk about how he got into cars, starting a YouTube channel, leaving his auto body day job to do YouTube full time, his upcoming projects, and the important roles family and faith play in his life.
33:08
Charley Strickland and the Surface Orbiter
Charley Strickland from STRICKLAND MOTOR RACING INC is back in the shop. He and Stacey discuss his long planned next project - THE SURFACE ORBITER 2. “What’s that?” you’re thinking? Well, it’s Charley’s take on the Dobbertin Surface Orbiter, which was an amphibious vehicle designed and built by Rick Dobbertin in the 1990s. The DSO started out from a 1959 Heil milk tank trailer and was modified by Dobbertin over the course of 4 1/2 years. On February 23, 1995, the DSO became the first car to transit the Panama Canal. Then Stacey answers some listener questions about wanting to add a winch system to a vehicle with plastic bumpers, installing an Edison Diesel Electric Kit, and when to paint, powder-coat, or get a liner. *Image from Dobbertin Performance
30:39
Happy New Year + Voiceover Artist Talon David
HAPPY NEW YEAR! A new year means a new season of GEARZ, and of course, TALES OF A GEARHEAD. Stacey teases what you can look forward to in the upcoming 2025 season. Then he sits down with his daughter Talon. They talk about what it was like growing up in a house full of wrenches, guitars & amps, her now living in London, and her dual careers as an audiobook narrator & singer/songwriter. After that, Stacey dives into the mailbag with advice on what to do with all those old drill bits, how measuring for a driveshaft must include proper ride height/weight and how a HEMI swap might just be the best thing for an older DURANGO project.
30:39
History of Kit Cars with Dave Gossett
Dave Gossett from DAVIKKI Ltd is back in the shop. Stacey and Dave have an in-depth discussion about the evolution of the kit car from cheap backyard projects of the ‘70s/’80s to the high end component cars of today, the early builds that got Dave in trouble with Ferrari, the vast improvements of fiberglass through the years, and how all that went into the new RETROFORMANCE M6GT project. Then Stacey answers a listener question about when your project is about to go from a level 1 to a level 2.
30:25
Charley Strickland
Charley Strickland from STRICKLAND RACING INC made the trip all the way up from Fort Worth, TX to chat with Stacey in the GEARZ shop. They discuss his early days building go-karts and junior dragsters in his backyard, street racing to put himself through college, and his time with Fastlane Engineering/circle track racing which led him to his current work – designing top of the line all-aluminum monocoque chassis for Lamborghini Countach, Manta Mirage, and McLaren M6GT replicas.
Covering everything from current industry issues and trends, to answering questions and offering advice to gearheads across the nation, Stacey brings a lifetime of automotive knowledge and expertise to the Podcast listener. With Stacey’s unique life experience, and deep pool of friends, the program is fun, informative, inspiring and like nothing else on the air.