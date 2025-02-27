Happy New Year + Voiceover Artist Talon David

HAPPY NEW YEAR! A new year means a new season of GEARZ, and of course, TALES OF A GEARHEAD. Stacey teases what you can look forward to in the upcoming 2025 season. Then he sits down with his daughter Talon. They talk about what it was like growing up in a house full of wrenches, guitars & amps, her now living in London, and her dual careers as an audiobook narrator & singer/songwriter. After that, Stacey dives into the mailbag with advice on what to do with all those old drill bits, how measuring for a driveshaft must include proper ride height/weight and how a HEMI swap might just be the best thing for an older DURANGO project.