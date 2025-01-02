Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryTales From Aztlantis
Tales From Aztlantis

Podcast Tales From Aztlantis
Kurly Tlapoyawa & Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl
We explore Chicano, Mexicano, and Mesoamerican history, archaeology, and culture, and combat the spread of disinformation about these very topics. Your hosts Ku...
HistorySociety & CultureNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 124
  • Throwback Thursday: Last of the Aztecs!
    listener comments? Feedback? Shoot us a text!Buy Merchandise here!Become a Patreon supporter hereThe Last of The Aztecs! Online racial conspiracists often share historical photos of a man and woman dubbed "The Last of the Aztecs." But who are the individuals in the photo? What is their actual story? And what do they have to do with a showman and circus tycoon from Connecticut? Lets find out as we delve into the tragic story of...The Last of The Aztecs!Your hosts:Kurly Tlapoyawa is an archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and filmmaker. His research covers Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, and the historical connections between the two regions. He is the author of numerous books and has presented lectures at the University of New Mexico, Yale University, San Diego State University, and numerous others. He recently released a documentary film "Guardians of the Purple Kingdom" about Indigenous textile production in Oaxaca.Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl is a scholar, activist, and professor of history. His research explores Chicana/Chicano indigeneity, Mexican indigenist nationalism, and Coahuiltecan identity resurgence. Other areas of research include Aztlan (US Southwest), Anawak (Mesoamerica), and Native North America. He has presented and published widely on these topics and has taught courses at various institutions. He currently teaches history at Dallas College – Mountain View Campus. Cited in the Podcast: Freak Show: Presenting Human Oddities for Amusement and Profit Support the showFind us: https://www.facebook.com/TalesFromAztlantis Merch: https://chimalli.storenvy.com/ Book: The Four Disagreements: Letting Go of Magical Thinking (Amazon)
    59:31
  • Episode 72: The Reason For The Season!
    listener comments? Feedback? Shoot us a text!Well, dear listeners, it’s that time of year again: when the mainstream media and their corporate overlords conspire to wage war on the winter holiday meant to celebrate the birth of our savior and erase our annual traditions. We are referring of course, to the birth of Witzilopochtli as our sun reborn, and the associated feast of Panketzaliztli. But fear not, dear listeners, because here in Aztlantis we proudly say “Merry Panketzaliztli” and honor Witzilopochtli as the true reason for the season!Tlazkamati to Micorazonmexica for the amazing episode artwork! Support their online store here: https://www.etsy.com/mx/shop/MiCorazonMexicaYour Hosts:Kurly Tlapoyawa is an  archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and filmmaker. His  research covers  Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, and the  historical connections  between the two regions. He is the author of  numerous books and has  presented lectures at the University of New  Mexico, Harvard University,  Yale University, San Diego State University, and numerous others. He is also a cultural consultant for Nickelodeon Animation Studios. His recent projects include the  documentary short film "Guardians of the  Purple Kingdom," and "The Casagrandes Movie" on Netflix. @kurlytlapoyawa Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl is a scholar, activist, and professor of history. His research explores Chicana/Chicano indigeneity, indigenist nationalism, and Coahuiltecan revitalization. Other areas of research include Aztlan (US Southwest), Anawak (Mesoamerica), and Native North America. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Mexicolore, and several academic journals. He frequently presents at historical conferences and has taught courses at numerous colleges & universities. He currently teaches history at Dallas College – Mountain View Campus.    Support the showFind us: https://www.facebook.com/TalesFromAztlantis Merch: https://chimalli.storenvy.com/ Book: The Four Disagreements: Letting Go of Magical Thinking (Amazon)
    43:33
  • Throwback Thursday: Nawatl Language Mistranslations!
    listener comments? Feedback? Shoot us a text!Nawatl Language Mistranslations! Lots of well-intentioned folks are sharing information about the Nawatl language online. Unfortunately, this information is sometimes inaccurate or even worse, completely made up! Today we are joined by Nawatl language educators Yan Garcia (author of Learn Nawatl), and Dr. Magnus Hansen (Nawatl Linguist), as we explore Nawatl language mistranslations, mispronunciations, and pseudohistorical misrepresentations!!Your Hosts:Kurly Tlapoyawa is an  archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and filmmaker. His  research covers  Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, and the  historical connections  between the two regions. He is the author of  numerous books and has  presented lectures at the University of New  Mexico, Harvard University,  Yale University, San Diego State University, and numerous others. He is also a cultural consultant for Nickelodeon Animation Studios. His recent projects include the  documentary short film "Guardians of the  Purple Kingdom," and "The Casagrandes Movie" on Netflix. @kurlytlapoyawa Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl is a scholar, activist, and professor of history. His research explores Chicana/Chicano indigeneity, indigenist nationalism, and Coahuiltecan revitalization. Other areas of research include Aztlan (US Southwest), Anawak (Mesoamerica), and Native North America. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Mexicolore, and several academic journals. He frequently presents at historical conferences and has taught courses at numerous colleges & universities. He currently teaches history at Dallas College – Mountain View Campus.   Support the showFind us: https://www.facebook.com/TalesFromAztlantis Merch: https://chimalli.storenvy.com/ Book: The Four Disagreements: Letting Go of Magical Thinking (Amazon)
    1:22:08
  • Episode 71: Bullshit Apocalypse w/ Dr. Andrew White!
    listener comments? Feedback? Shoot us a text!Dr. Andrew White joins us to talk about the consequences of shows like Ancient Apocalypse, and how pseudoarchaeology is often used to accomplish nationalist and frequently racist objectives. So join us as we take a bizarre journey through a world of neo-nazi Graham Hancock fanboys, Atlantis-pushing occultists, and anti-Indigenous propaganda!About our guest:Andrew White is anthropological archaeologist (PhD 2012, University of Michigan) with interests in hunter-gatherers, lithic technology, human evolution, and complex systems theory.  He is particularly interested in combining archaeological methods and theory with ethnographic data and computational modeling to develop new ways to push the boundaries of our understanding of the social, cultural, and evolutionary aspects of the human past. He has spent some time confronting pseudo-archaeological claims about the human past and feels that other professional archaeologists should do the same.https://www.youtube.com/@andrewwhite33Your Host:Kurly Tlapoyawa is an  archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and filmmaker. His research covers Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, and the historical connections  between the two regions. He is the author of numerous books and has  presented lectures at the University of New  Mexico, Harvard University,  Yale University, San Diego State University, and numerous others. He is also a cultural consultant for Nickelodeon Animation Studios. His recent projects include LiDAR-assisted survey in the Maya hinterlands of southern Belize, the documentary short film "Guardians of the Purple Kingdom," and "The Casagrandes Movie" on Netflix. @kurlytlapoyawa Support the showFind us: https://www.facebook.com/TalesFromAztlantis Merch: https://chimalli.storenvy.com/ Book: The Four Disagreements: Letting Go of Magical Thinking (Amazon)
    1:10:12
  • Throwback Thursday: Forging Aztecness, Danza Azteca history with Kristina Nielsen
    listener comments? Feedback? Shoot us a text!Forging Aztecness, Danza Azteca history with Kristina Nielsen In this episode we are joined by Dr. Kristina Nielsen to discuss the history of the Danza Azteca and Mexikayotl traditions! About our guest:Kristina Nielsen received her Ph.D. in ethnomusicology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2017. Her research focuses on how music and dance in Aztec revitalization movements shape community histories and identities. Nielsen’s research is highly interdisciplinary and draws on ethnographic research methods, anthropology and area studies, particularly Indigenous and Latin American studies. Her current project examines Indigenous agency in the Mexican Folkloric Ballet’s staging of the Indigenous past. She is also in the process of writing a book that explores how Aztec dancers in Los Angeles navigate tradition, histories, and identities through music and dance.You can follow Dr. Nielsen's and other music scholars' work here: @music_textbookYour Hosts:Kurly Tlapoyawa is an  archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and filmmaker. His  research covers  Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, and the  historical connections  between the two regions. He is the author of  numerous books and has  presented lectures at the University of New  Mexico, Harvard University,  Yale University, San Diego State University, and numerous others. He is also a cultural consultant for Nickelodeon Animation Studios. His recent projects include the  documentary short film "Guardians of the  Purple Kingdom," and "The Casagrandes Movie" on Netflix. @kurlytlapoyawa Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl is a scholar, activist, and professor of history. His research explores Chicana/Chicano indigeneity, indigenist nationalism, and Coahuiltecan revitalization. Other areas of research include Aztlan (US Southwest), Anawak (Mesoamerica), and Native North America. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Mexicolore, and several academic journals. He frequently presents at historical conferences and has taught courses at numerous colleges & universities. He currently teaches history at Dallas College – Mountain View Campus.   Cited in this episode: Kristina F. Nielsen, “Forging Aztecness: Twentieth-Century Mexican Musical Nationalism in Twenty-First Century Los Angeles,” Yearbook for Traditional Music 52 (2020): 127–46, https://doi.org/10.1017/ytm.2020.18. Kristina F. Nielsen, “Composing Histories: The Transmission and Creation of Historicity, Music and Dance in the Los Angeles Danza Community” (PhD Diss., University of California, Los Angeles, 2017). Kristina F. Nielsen, “The Role of Interpretation in Determining Continuity in Danza Azteca History,” Ethnomusicology Review, May 17, 2014, https://ethnomusicologyreview.ucla.edu/content/role-interpretation-determining-continuity-danza-azteca-history. Support the showFind us: https://www.facebook.com/TalesFromAztlantis Merch: https://chimalli.storenvy.com/ Book: The Four Disagreements: Letting Go of Magical Thinking (Amazon)
    1:33:08

About Tales From Aztlantis

We explore Chicano, Mexicano, and Mesoamerican history, archaeology, and culture, and combat the spread of disinformation about these very topics. Your hosts Kurly Tlapoyawa and Ruben Arellano Tlakatekatl invite you to join them on a fascinating journey through Mesoamerica's past, present, and future!
