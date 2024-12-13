A special bonus episode — Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir, in its entirety.
Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma.
This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script.
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada.
-
Show notes:
(00:00) Part one — Calgary to Byron Bay
(22:20) Part two — Byron to Bali
(38:10) Part three — Home
(1:00:55) Part four — Where Next?
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
-
Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license.
Royalty-free music:
Anthem of Rain, Rock This House (Instrumental)
Alex Productions, Dreamwave Electronic — Revolution
Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay
-
Credits:
Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir
Written by: Ashley King
Ashley King: herself, Britney
Jaime Cesar: Carolina
Additional voices: Jim Delaney, Meg Wilcox, Dr. Paul Gee, Dr. Claire Taylor, Anton deGroot, Jaime Cesar, Kodie Rollan, Sabreena Shah Baigzada, Camille Craig, Javier Vialta, Jenny Yeung, Lahni Davies, Cody Harpe
Podcast sound design, editing & production: Meg Wilcox
Podcast voice coach: Michelle Brandenberg
Dramaturg: Kodie Rollan
Cultural dramaturg: Daniela Atiencia
Disability dramaturg: Jess Watkin
--------
1:22:09
Where Next?
Ashley starts to plan for the future — but can she still follow her dreams?
Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma.
This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script.
Guest interview: Col Cseke, artistic director of Inside Out Theatre, and Kodie Rollan, artistic director of Chromatic Theatre.
Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada.
-
Show notes:
(00:00) Audio drama: Static, part four
(21:50) Ashley King and Meg Wilcox chat & introduce guests
(24:02) Ashley interviews Col Cseke & Kodie Rollan
(58:25) Reflections and episode wrap-up
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
-
Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license.
Royalty-free music:
Maarten Schellekens, Salt Lake Swerve
Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay
-
Credits:
Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir
Written by: Ashley King
Ashley King: herself, Britney
Jaime Cesar: Carolina
Additional voices: Lahni Davies, Cody Harper, Kodie Rollan, Javier Vialta
Podcast sound design, editing & production: Meg Wilcox
Podcast voice coach: Michelle Brandenberg
Dramaturg: Kodie Rollan
Cultural dramaturg: Daniela Atiencia
Disability dramaturg: Jess Watkin
Director, stage version: Javier Vialta
Sound designer, stage version: Miranda Martini
--------
1:11:44
Home
Ashley and Carolina return home, and work to understand their new reality.
Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma.
This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script.
Guest interview: Meg Wilcox interviews the one and only Carolina King.
Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada.
-
Show notes:
(00:00) Audio drama: Static, part three
(24:19) Ashley King and Meg Wilcox chat & introduce guest
(26:28) Meg interviews Carolina King
(48:55) Reflections and episode wrap-up
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
If you or someone you know needs mental health support, visit:
Distress Centre 24/7 Hotline (Calgary)
9-8-8 Suicide Hotline (Canada)
Wanna Talk About It (US)
-
Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license.
Royalty-free music:
Anthem of Rain, Rock This House (Instrumental)
Maarten Schellekens, Salt Lake Swerve
Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay
-
Credits:
Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir
Written by: Ashley King
Ashley King: herself, Britney
Jaime Cesar: Carolina
Additional voices: Anton deGroot, Jaime Cesar, Kodie Rollan, Sabreena Shah Baigzada, Camille Craig, Javier Vialta, Jenny Yeung
--------
59:08
Byron to Bali
Ashley and Britney are having so much fun, they take the party to Kuta, Bali — but their adventure takes a turn.
Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma.
This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script.
Guest interview: Dr. Paul Gee, Emergency Physician at Canterbury District Health Board in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada.
-
Show notes:
(00:00) Audio drama: Static, part two
(16:53) Ashley King and Meg Wilcox chat & introduce guest
(21:23) Ashley interviews Dr. Gee
(50:21) Reflections and episode wrap-up
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
Click here for Colin's Facebook group that was mentioned in the interview, Just Don't Drink Spirits in Bali.
-
Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license.
Royalty-free music:
Anthem of Rain, Rock This House (Instrumental)
Alex Productions, Dreamwave Electronic — Revolution
Maarten Schellekens, Salt Lake Swerve
Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay
-
Credits:
Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir
Written by: Ashley King
Ashley King: herself, Britney
Jaime Cesar: Carolina
Additional voices: Dr. Paul Gee, Dr. Claire Taylor, Meg Wilcox
Podcast sound design, editing & production: Meg Wilcox
Podcast voice coach: Michelle Brandenberg
Dramaturg: Kodie Rollan
Cultural dramaturg: Daniela Atiencia
Disability dramaturg: Jess Watkin
Director, stage version: Javier Vialta
Sound designer, stage version: Miranda Martini
--------
54:52
Calgary to Byron Bay
Ashley can’t wait to leave home — and her overbearing mom, Carolina. She and her best friend, Britney, plot a hot Australian summer trip.
Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma.
This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script.
Guest interview: Bruce Horak, actor, playwright, and visual artist, and Chief Engineer Hemmer on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada.
-
Show notes:
(00:00) Audio drama: Static, part one
(22:36) Ashley King and Meg Wilcox introduce the podcast
(27:58) Ashley interviews Bruce Horak
(56:40) Reflections and episode wrap-up
Click here for a complete episode transcript.
-
Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license.
Royalty-free music:
Anthem of Rain, Rock This House (Instrumental)
Maarten Schellekens, Salt Lake Swerve
Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay
-
Credits:
Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir
Written by: Ashley King
Ashley King: herself, Britney
Jaime Cesar: Carolina
Additional voices: Jim Delaney, Meg Wilcox
Podcast sound design, editing & production: Meg Wilcox
Podcast voice coach: Michelle Brandenberg
Dramaturg: Kodie Rollan
Cultural dramaturg: Daniela Atiencia
Disability dramaturg: Jess Watkin
Director, stage version: Javier Vialta
Sound designer, stage version: Miranda Martini
At the tender age of 18, Ashley King’s life is all about booze, boys, and parties. But when she wakes up blind on holiday, she has to face her darkest depths — grieving a new life she didn’t choose or want.
Static isn’t your typical inspiration story. It’s a poignant and funny take on the struggles and triumphs of a young woman learning to navigate the world without sight. This dark comedy asks — does everything really happen for a reason? Can joy be found in unexpected places?