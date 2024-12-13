Byron to Bali

Ashley and Britney are having so much fun, they take the party to Kuta, Bali — but their adventure takes a turn. Note: this podcast includes explicit language and references to suicide and trauma. This four-part series is an audio adaptation of the play Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir. Each episode starts with part of the play, performed by Ashley King as herself and Jaime Cesar as Carolina. Then, in the second half, learn more about this true story as Ashley talks to those who inspired the script. Guest interview: Dr. Paul Gee, Emergency Physician at Canterbury District Health Board in Christchurch, New Zealand. Static is produced by Ashley King and Meg Wilcox, with support from Inside Out Theatre, Chromatic Theatre, and the Community Podcast Initiative at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada. - Show notes: (00:00) Audio drama: Static, part two (16:53) Ashley King and Meg Wilcox chat & introduce guest (21:23) Ashley interviews Dr. Gee (50:21) Reflections and episode wrap-up Click here for a complete episode transcript. Click here for Colin's Facebook group that was mentioned in the interview, Just Don't Drink Spirits in Bali. - Music licensed under SOCAN 22C license. Royalty-free music: Anthem of Rain, Rock This House (Instrumental) Alex Productions, Dreamwave Electronic — Revolution Maarten Schellekens, Salt Lake Swerve Royalty-free sound effects from Pixabay - Credits: Static: A Party Girl’s Memoir Written by: Ashley King Ashley King: herself, Britney Jaime Cesar: Carolina Additional voices: Dr. Paul Gee, Dr. Claire Taylor, Meg Wilcox Podcast sound design, editing & production: Meg Wilcox Podcast voice coach: Michelle Brandenberg Dramaturg: Kodie Rollan Cultural dramaturg: Daniela Atiencia Disability dramaturg: Jess Watkin Director, stage version: Javier Vialta Sound designer, stage version: Miranda Martini