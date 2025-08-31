Renaissance English History Podcast: A Show About the Tudors

[YouTube Drop] Jane Seymour: Was She Really Henry VIII’s Only True Love?
Jane Seymour is often remembered as Henry VIII’s one true love, the wife who gave him a son and the queen he chose to be buried beside. But was she really unique, or was her legacy shaped by timing and myth? In this chat, we explore Henry’s love life, Jane’s brief reign, and how her early death made her the “perfect” wife in history’s eyes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
[YouTube Drop] Henry VIII’s Mind
Archaeologist AJ Dair joins me to talk about Henry VIII through the lens of psychology and mental health. We discuss his upbringing, the impact of his jousting accident, and how shifting relationships reveal deeper layers of his mind.Tudorcon From Home tickets at https://www.englandcast.com/TudorconFromHome Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Episode 305: Queens, Nuns, and Heiresses
In this episode, we turn from the famous princes in the Tower to their lesser-known sisters... the daughters of Edward IV and Elizabeth Woodville. From Elizabeth of York, the Tudor queen who united two warring houses, to Cecily’s scandalous second marriage, Anne’s unhappy union with the Howards, Catherine’s children who would one day alarm Henry VIII, Bridget’s quiet life in a convent, and Mary’s early death, these women shaped the Yorkist legacy in very different ways.Tudorcon From Home tickets at https://www.englandcast.com/TudorconFromHome Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
[YouTube Drop] Surprisingly Wholesome Tudor Love Stories
Not every Tudor marriage ended in disaster. In this episode, we look at the rare good guys of Tudor England: from William Cecil’s partnership with Mildred Cooke to Thomas More educating his daughters, Gilbert Talbot’s affectionate letters, and Philip Sidney’s romantic poetry. Even in the sixteenth century, some women didn’t have to settle. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
[YouTube Drop] Stephen Gardiner: The Tudor Survivor
Stephen Gardiner, Bishop of Winchester, outlasted Henry VIII, Edward VI, and Mary I. a feat few could match in Tudor England. In this episode, we trace how he survived plots, imprisonment, and shifting regimes to die in power instead of on the scaffold. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Renaissance English History Podcast: A Show About the Tudors
Renaissance England was a bustling and exciting place...new religion! break with rome! wars with Scotland! And France! And Spain! The birth of the modern world! In this weekly podcast I'll explore one aspect of life in 16th century England that will give you a deeper understanding of this most exciting time. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.