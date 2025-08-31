Renaissance English History Podcast: A Show About the Tudors

[YouTube Drop] Jane Seymour: Was She Really Henry VIII’s Only True Love?

Jane Seymour is often remembered as Henry VIII’s one true love, the wife who gave him a son and the queen he chose to be buried beside. But was she really unique, or was her legacy shaped by timing and myth? In this chat, we explore Henry’s love life, Jane’s brief reign, and how her early death made her the “perfect” wife in history’s eyes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.