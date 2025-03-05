Project Upland presents the new Project Upland Podcast, a cinematic and science-based production that delivers on the independent storytelling you have come to love. Cohosts AJ DeRosa and Gabby Zaldumbide learn from researchers, biologists, and subject matter experts about birds, nature, conservation, dogs, and more. Join us as we travel into the deepest, most obscure, and nerdiest realms of the uplands.After all, these are your stories.---Visit projectupland.comThe Project Upland Podcast PatreonSupport the show

In this episode, Gabby and AJ talk to Utah-based sage grouse expert Dave Dahlgren. As a sage grouse researcher and biologist, Dave teaches us about the huge amounts of habitat sage grouse need to survive and explains human-centric issues impacting their continued existence.This is the first episode of a two-part series about sage grouse in Utah.---Visit projectupland.comThe Project Upland Podcast PatreonRead Clint Wirick's article "Are Pinyon Jays the Next Sage Grouse?"Support the show

About Project Upland Podcast

Project Upland presents the Project Upland Podcast, a cinematic and science-based production that delivers on the independent storytelling you have come to love. Cohosts AJ DeRosa and Gabby Zaldumbide learn from researchers, biologists, and subject matter experts about birds, nature, conservation, dogs, and more. This podcast is a glimpse into the minds of the curious, obsessive, and hard-working folks who work at Project Upland and an exploration of all the things we find that we can't always include in print.Join us as we travel into the deepest, most obscure, and nerdiest realms of the uplands. After all, these are your stories.