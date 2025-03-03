A Beginners Guide to 18th Century Warfare, Part 1

In this episode, we take some time to contextualize our time period. In part 1 we'll be exploring some of the social aspects of 18th century armies. Who are the men and officers? How are historic conflicts different from modern ones? How do these aspects differ between countries?If you are looking to learn more about the men who fought the battles in the 18th century this is a great place to start!