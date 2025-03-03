Send us a textIn this episode, we take some time to contextualize our time period. In part 1 we'll be exploring some of the social aspects of 18th century armies. Who are the men and officers? How are historic conflicts different from modern ones? How do these aspects differ between countries?If you are looking to learn more about the men who fought the battles in the 18th century this is a great place to start!Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and leave us a review — we'd love to hear your thoughts!Follow us on X: https://x.com/PrimeandLoad
Welcome to the Podcast
Send us a textOur premier episode! In this episode, we meet our hosts, Alex, Andrew, and Lee, and talk about the amazing time period we'll be focusing on. Whether you're a longtime military history buff or just getting into it, we're thrilled to have you with us. So grab your headphones, sit back, and join us as we explore the military history, strategy, and tactics of the 18th century.
Welcome to the Prime & Load Podcast!This podcast is dedicated to exploring the pivotal wars, battles, strategies, and figures that shaped the 18th century. From the rise of powerful empires to the dramatic shifts in military tactics, we delve into the stories behind the soldiers, commanders, and innovations that altered the course of history. Whether you’re a military history buff or just curious about this transformative period, we’ll guide you through the battles, conflicts, and the evolution of warfare that defined an era.