S2 E49: Is Happily Ever After Obtainable in Marriage?
Mark and Janie share stats, research, and stories; as well as practical advice that Mark teaches in his counseling practice to help couples resolve marital challenges.
--------
44:00
S2 E48: Religion & The Gospel Work!
Mark and Janie dive into research studies, stats, and stories; as well as sharing their own personal examples of why the gospel works. In a world that wants you to believe religion is oppressive and depressing. Research shows the exact opposite!
--------
48:00
S2 E47: Grateful in Any Circumstance
Mark and Janie talk about thanksgiving and the importance of gratitude, especially when things might not be going well in life.
--------
48:00
S2 E46: The Hidden Risks of Gentle Parenting
Mark and Janie discuss the recent trend of “gentle parenting”, and why this style of parenting, and also permissive parenting, may not produce desirable outcomes.
--------
48:00
S2 E 44: A Prescription for Stress
Mark and Janie discuss stress triggers, the effects on our lives and bodies as a result of stress, and ways we can overcome the stress that daily plagues our lives.