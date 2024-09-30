Plodding Through The Presidents

Howard joins Kenny Ryan from [Abridged] Presidential Histories, Alycia from Civics & Coffee, and Jerry Landry from Presidencies of the United States for a conversation covering everything from their favorite lesser-known historical figures and the role of historians in the future to who would be the killer in an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery where all the presidents are suspects.
Listen to [Abridged] Presidential Histories: https://aph.buzzsprout.com/
Listen to Civics & Coffee: https://www.civicsandcoffee.com/
Listen to Presidencies of the United States: https://www.presidenciespodcast.com/
1:06:08
George Washington's Incompetence with James Early
We're joined by James Early, host of the hit podcast Key Battles of American History, for a look at the devastating military failure of young George Washington and the qualities that later made him so successful in the military and politics.
Check out James Early's podcast Key Battles of American History at https://omny.fm/shows/key-battles-of-american-history
39:49
Presenting: Country Over Self
We're sharing the first episode of a new podcast we think you'll enjoy. It's called "Country Over Self: Defining Moments in American History."
In each episode of this miniseries, host Matt Blumberg interviews a different presidential historian about a pivotal moment when a president chose to put their country ahead of their party and themselves.
In this episode, Matt talks with Julian Zelizer about the 36th President, Lyndon B. Johnson, and how Johnson used his detailed knowledge of the legislative process and his unique blend of personal intimidation and charm offensive to bring about what he considered the moral imperative of his day: Civil Rights and Voting Rights.
To learn more about Country Over Self or to check out other episodes head to www.countryoverself.com
28:02
The Last Check on Democracy with Savannah Eccles Johnston
We’re joined by Savannah Eccles Johnston (savypolitics on Instagram and cohost of the new podcast This Constitution) to talk about the formation of the American presidency, checks and balances, and the death of institutions at the hands of partisanship. First we take a look at what the American presidency might have looked like, if Alexander Hamilton got his way.
Vote.
56:34
The Thing in the White House - Southern Gothic
We're excited to share an episode of the Southern Gothic podcast coproduced by Howard, who also pops up as a guest commentator.
This is the story of "The Thing," a supernatural entity who reportedly terrorized the White House staff in 1911, and the key players involved: chief of staff Archibald Butt, President William Howard Taft, and lady's maid Florence Marsh—the only person to have actually seen the ghost. Southern Gothic host Brandon Schexnayder takes us on a journey through this haunting and explores possible identities of this ghost based on Florence's description.
Join history blogger Howard Dorre and his wife Jessica Dorre for a deep irreverent dive into lesser-known stories of the early American presidents. They dig into the myths, mysteries, scandals, and drama of the founders and their families, with a dash of marital banter.