Sarah talks with multidisciplinary artist Alixa Garcia about Alixa's transformative experiences with art, her powerful personal stories of loss, and her impassioned work in social and climate justice. Alixa reflects on the role of imagination during times of collapse and the importance of creativity, awareness, and community in fostering resilience and healing. The episode includes an intricate exploration of grief as a ceremony and the potential for art to help heal even in the darkest places.
--------
40:18
Curb Appeal: Finding Home After Loss with Rev. Steven Tomlinson
Steven Tomlinson, Episcopal priest, playwright, and former economist, shares his personal journey through grief and healing after the sudden loss of his partner, David. Tomlinson reflects on how community, faith, and the process of writing his play Curb Appeal helped him navigate the complexities of loss. With wisdom drawn from his unique career in theology, theater, and business, Steven explores the raw realities of grief, the role of love in healing, and how faith has shaped his understanding of death and resurrection. His story offers deep insights into the power of presence, the mystery of life after death, and finding peace amidst the uncertainties of loss.This podcast is produced by Larj Media.
--------
39:42
Get Me to 21 with Gabi Lowe
In this episode of Peaceful Exit, host Sarah Cavanaugh interviews Gabi Lowe, author of Get Me to 21: The Jenna Lowe Story. Gabi shares her deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience. Following the devastating diagnosis and eventual loss of her daughter Jenna to a rare lung condition, Gabi discusses how writing her book became both a mission to save lives and a profound act of healing. From battling South Africa’s healthcare system to becoming an advocate for pulmonary hypertension and organ donation, Gabi’s story is one of courage, strength, and the enduring impact of love. She also opens up about her husband’s current battle with cancer and reflects on the meaning of authentic resilience, offering listeners insight into coping with unimaginable challenges.Find more of Gabi’s work at:: https://thecoachingnest.co.za/about-gabi/The Jenna Lowe Trust : www.jennalowe.orgThis podcast is produced by Larj Media.
--------
46:06
The Other Side of Yet with Michelle Hord
Michelle Hord, author of 'The Other Side of Yet,’ recounts the devastating loss of her daughter, Gabrielle, who was murdered by her ex-husband. The conversation delves into how Michelle navigated her grief and transformed it into action, hope, and resilience. She reflects on her faith, the support of her community, and how starting the nonprofit Gabrielle's Wings has helped pain into action. Michelle also discusses the personal impact of other significant losses in her life and the importance of allowing oneself to feel joy again.Find Michelle’s book at: https://michelledhord.com/the-other-side-of-yetThis podcast is produced by Larj Media.
--------
36:50
COVID Chaplaincy with Luke Lorentzen and Mati Engel
In this episode, we talk with Luke Lorentzen and Mati Engel about their intimate documentary, 'A Still, Small Voice'. The film features Mati as a hospital chaplain during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conversation delves into the emotional impact of chaplaincy, the challenges of burnout, and the importance of human connection in end-of-life care. Luke and Mati explore themes of witnessing, trauma, and the struggle to maintain presence and empathy during a healthcare disaster.Find a Still Small Voice: https://lukelorentzen.com/A-Still-Small-VoiceThis podcast is produced by Larj Media.
We live in a culture that avoids death and Peaceful Exit is an invitation to be in candid conversation about it. Writer and host Sarah Cavanaugh believes talking about death will work to dispel our natural fear and build courage in the face of death. She’s talking to authors who have written extensively on the topic to help us normalize death as part of the human experience, no matter who you are, no matter your politics, spiritual faith or socioeconomic status. Peaceful Exit explores how to radically accept our eventual demise, how to talk about it and even plan for it. But it’s not all doom and gloom – there's joy, meaning and connection to be found in exploring the messiness of death, dying and grief.