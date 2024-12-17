Get Me to 21 with Gabi Lowe

In this episode of Peaceful Exit, host Sarah Cavanaugh interviews Gabi Lowe, author of Get Me to 21: The Jenna Lowe Story. Gabi shares her deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience. Following the devastating diagnosis and eventual loss of her daughter Jenna to a rare lung condition, Gabi discusses how writing her book became both a mission to save lives and a profound act of healing. From battling South Africa’s healthcare system to becoming an advocate for pulmonary hypertension and organ donation, Gabi’s story is one of courage, strength, and the enduring impact of love. She also opens up about her husband’s current battle with cancer and reflects on the meaning of authentic resilience, offering listeners insight into coping with unimaginable challenges.Find more of Gabi’s work at:: https://thecoachingnest.co.za/about-gabi/The Jenna Lowe Trust : www.jennalowe.orgThis podcast is produced by Larj Media.