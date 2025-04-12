Coming Soon...

Drew Kennedy has a new record, his 11th full-length release. Unlike the previous 10, he decided to write each of the 11 songs on it by himself-- a bit of a departure for this habitual collaborator. Also unlike the previous 10, he decided to make a podcast about it. Join Drew as he weaves story and song into one lively narrative, going beyond the music to craft a vibrant view of the world from which the song was born. On This quick introduction, Drew shares some information about where he's been and where he's going, what's up with his new self-titled record Drew Kennedy (out everywhere on May 16th, 2025), and why he decided to jump into the podcast space instead of doing TikTok dances to promote his album. Thanks for listening! Support the show