How to Make the BEST CHRISTMAS DINNER in 2024 (Holiday Cooking Guide 2024)

Mark interviews special guests on the do's and don'ts of cooking and hosting the BEST Christmas dinner ever. Rachelle Reed of HowToBBQRight (Appetizers/Sides) 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - How did we meet? 02:40 - Hosting a Holiday Party 06:37 - Chelle’s Favorite sides growing up 08:27 - Holiday foods as a kid VS as an adult 12:57 - The NO-GO sides for the holidays 15:14 - Prepping sides for traveling 17:57 - The BEST WAY to make rolls for the holidays 20:07 - What sides is Chelle making for Christmas? 30:44 - Making the PERFECT charcuterie board 32:52 - Are sliders a Christmas food? 33:46 - What are the TOP meats for Christmas? 35:33 - The sides we NEVER want to see at a Christmas party… 40:43 - Hosting a party and enjoying it too 43:57 - The best drinks for a Holiday Party 46:50 - Chell’s PERFECT Christmas Dinner Jamie Williams of Swine Life BBQ (Best Meats for Christmas) 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Jamie’s Backstory 02:56 - Catering for the Holidays 08:16 - Cooking at home VS Cooking for a catering event 11:59 - Jamie’s FAVORITE Christmas dish growing up 19:11 - How to host for the first time 21:03 - Blundering a brisket for Christmas… 23:05 - The BEST meats for a Christmas cook 26:56 - Jamie’s ULTIMATE Christmas Menu 31:08 - The WORST holiday cookin’ fails… 32:22 - Hosting a Christmas Party 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Emily’s background in baking 02:14 - Cooking vs Baking 04:50 - Emily is a WORLD CHAMP pork loin cook! 07:04 - How has BBQ made Emily a better baker? 10:28 - Personality in the Kitchen 12:37 - The most NOSTALIGIC Holiday recipes 15:40 - Sweet Potato Sticky Buns 18:33 - Baking bread VS Baking sweets 21:09 - Emily’s GO-TO dessert for the holidays 24:54 - Don’t be afraid to experiment on a dish 30:28 - Emily’s PERFECT Christmas Party 38:43 - Which takes more talent: BBQ or Baking? 40:30 - Emily’s MUST HAVE baking tool 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Jody’s backstory 03:53 - What’s Jody’s relationship with cooking? 05:50 - Our BEST gifts we’ve gotten for Christmas 09:11 - Who gives the BEST gifts? 10:20 - The difference between a cheap gift and a GOOD gift. 13:19 - The BEST gifts to get for a cook 17:14 - What knives are the best gifts? 22:17 - Our FAVORITE thermometers 25:18 - Processing products are a GREAT gift for a hunter in your life 28:06 - Sous vides are a SLEEPER Christmas gift for men 30:26 - All kinds of kitchenware are make for some of the most USEFUL gifts in the long run 35:37 - Jody’s PERFECT Christmas Party