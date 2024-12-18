Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsOut The Smoke
Listen to Out The Smoke in the App
Listen to Out The Smoke in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Out The Smoke

Podcast Out The Smoke
Mark Williams
Mark Williams of Swine Life BBQ interviews folks from all different walks of life to give its listeners a unique perspective of the BBQ industry, and how it aff...
ArtsFood

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • How to Make the BEST CHRISTMAS DINNER in 2024 (Holiday Cooking Guide 2024)
    Mark interviews special guests on the do's and don'ts of cooking and hosting the BEST Christmas dinner ever. Rachelle Reed of HowToBBQRight (Appetizers/Sides) 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - How did we meet? 02:40 - Hosting a Holiday Party 06:37 - Chelle’s Favorite sides growing up 08:27 - Holiday foods as a kid VS as an adult 12:57 - The NO-GO sides for the holidays 15:14 - Prepping sides for traveling 17:57 - The BEST WAY to make rolls for the holidays 20:07 - What sides is Chelle making for Christmas? 30:44 - Making the PERFECT charcuterie board 32:52 - Are sliders a Christmas food? 33:46 - What are the TOP meats for Christmas? 35:33 - The sides we NEVER want to see at a Christmas party… 40:43 - Hosting a party and enjoying it too 43:57 - The best drinks for a Holiday Party 46:50 - Chell’s PERFECT Christmas Dinner Jamie Williams of Swine Life BBQ (Best Meats for Christmas) 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Jamie’s Backstory 02:56 - Catering for the Holidays 08:16 - Cooking at home VS Cooking for a catering event 11:59 - Jamie’s FAVORITE Christmas dish growing up 19:11 - How to host for the first time 21:03 - Blundering a brisket for Christmas… 23:05 - The BEST meats for a Christmas cook 26:56 - Jamie’s ULTIMATE Christmas Menu 31:08 - The WORST holiday cookin’ fails… 32:22 - Hosting a Christmas Party 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Emily’s background in baking 02:14 - Cooking vs Baking 04:50 - Emily is a WORLD CHAMP pork loin cook! 07:04 - How has BBQ made Emily a better baker? 10:28 - Personality in the Kitchen  12:37 - The most NOSTALIGIC Holiday recipes 15:40 - Sweet Potato Sticky Buns 18:33 - Baking bread VS Baking sweets 21:09 - Emily’s GO-TO dessert for the holidays 24:54 - Don’t be afraid to experiment on a dish 30:28 - Emily’s PERFECT Christmas Party 38:43 - Which takes more talent: BBQ or Baking? 40:30 - Emily’s MUST HAVE baking tool 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Jody’s backstory 03:53 - What’s Jody’s relationship with cooking? 05:50 - Our BEST gifts we’ve gotten for Christmas 09:11 - Who gives the BEST gifts? 10:20 - The difference between a cheap gift and a GOOD gift. 13:19 - The BEST gifts to get for a cook 17:14 - What knives are the best gifts? 22:17 - Our FAVORITE thermometers  25:18 - Processing products are a GREAT gift for a hunter in your life 28:06 - Sous vides are a SLEEPER Christmas gift for men 30:26 - All kinds of kitchenware are make for some of the most USEFUL gifts in the long run 35:37 - Jody’s PERFECT Christmas Party
    --------  
    2:49:38
  • BEST Men Gifts for Christmas 2024 (Cheap & Inexpensive Present Ideas)
    Mark sits down with Jody Morgan, his childhood best friend, to discuss the expensive gifts men and husbands want from their wives this year, and what inexpensive gifts are okay to buy for them. 00:00 - Intro 00:47 - Jody’s backstory 03:53 - What’s Jody’s relationship with cooking? 05:50 - Our BEST gifts we’ve gotten for Christmas 09:11 - Who gives the BEST gifts? 10:20 - The difference between a cheap gift and a GOOD gift. 13:19 - The BEST gifts to get for a cook 17:14 - What knives are the best gifts? 22:17 - Our FAVORITE thermometers 25:18 - Processing products are a GREAT gift for a hunter in your life 28:06 - Sous vides are a SLEEPER Christmas gift for men 30:26 - All kinds of kitchenware are make for some of the most USEFUL gifts in the long run 35:37 - Jody’s PERFECT Christmas Party
    --------  
    41:04
  • ULTIMATE GUIDE to Smoking Meat for Christmas
    Mark interviews his brother, Jamie Williams, who he started Swine Life BBQ with many years ago, about using their skills they've acquired catering to pull off the perfect Christmas get together and smoking the best meats (prime rib, chicken, pork loin, etc.) for the occasion. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Starting Swine Life BBQ 02:56 - Catering for the Holidays 08:16 - Cooking at home vs. Cooking for a big event 11:59 - Jamie’s FAVORITE Christmas dish growing up 19:11 - How to host a Christmas party for the first time 21:03 - WORST Brisket FAIL for Christmas 23:05 - Smoke THESE Meats for Your Christmas Party 26:56 - Jamie’s ULTIMATE Christmas Menu 31:08 - The WORST holiday cooking fails 32:22 - Hosting a Christmas Party
    --------  
    37:45
  • What Are The BEST Side Dishes to Bring to a Christmas Party?
    Mark sits down with special guest Rachelle Reed, the mind and co-owner of HowToBBQRight, to discuss the in's and out's of prepping for the best Christmas party ever and the best side dishes to bring to any holiday party. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - How did we meet? 02:40 - Hosting a Holiday Party 06:37 - Chelle’s Favorite sides growing up 08:27 - Holiday foods as a kid VS as an adult 12:57 - The NO-GO sides for the holidays 15:14 - Prepping sides for traveling 17:57 - The BEST WAY to make rolls for the holidays 20:07 - What sides is Chelle making for Christmas? 30:44 - Making the PERFECT charcuterie board 32:52 - Are sliders a Christmas food? 33:46 - What are the TOP meats for Christmas? 35:33 - The sides we NEVER want to see at a Christmas party… 40:43 - Hosting a party and enjoying it too 43:57 - The best drinks for a Holiday Party 46:50 - Chelle’s PERFECT Christmas Dinner
    --------  
    51:50
  • Baking Christmas Desserts for a CROWD (Ultimate Holiday Baking Guide for 2024)
    Mark interviews his wife, Emily Williams, the dedicated family baker and dessert maker for every Christmas and get together. They discuss baking the best cookies, the best starter desserts, and even touch on bread making for the holidays. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - How did Emily get started in baking? 02:14 - What's the difference in cooking and baking? 04:50 - Emily has made her run on the competition BBQ circuit 07:04 - How has BBQ made Emily a better baker? 10:28 - Personality in the kitchen 12:37 - The most NOSTALIGIC holiday recipes 15:40 - Sweet Potato Sticky Buns 18:33 - Baking bread vs Baking sweets 21:09 - Emily’s GO-TO dessert for the holidays 24:54 - Experimenting with old recipes 30:28 - Emily’s PERFECT Christmas party 38:43 - Which takes more talent: BBQ or Baking? 40:30 - Emily’s MUST HAVE baking tool
    --------  
    41:45

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Out The Smoke

Mark Williams of Swine Life BBQ interviews folks from all different walks of life to give its listeners a unique perspective of the BBQ industry, and how it affects our everyday lives.
Podcast website

Listen to Out The Smoke, Storytime for Grownups and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Out The Smoke: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:50:05 AM