How to Make the BEST CHRISTMAS DINNER in 2024 (Holiday Cooking Guide 2024)
Mark interviews special guests on the do's and don'ts of cooking and hosting the BEST Christmas dinner ever.
Rachelle Reed of HowToBBQRight (Appetizers/Sides)
00:00 - Intro
01:03 - How did we meet?
02:40 - Hosting a Holiday Party
06:37 - Chelle’s Favorite sides growing up
08:27 - Holiday foods as a kid VS as an adult
12:57 - The NO-GO sides for the holidays
15:14 - Prepping sides for traveling
17:57 - The BEST WAY to make rolls for the holidays
20:07 - What sides is Chelle making for Christmas?
30:44 - Making the PERFECT charcuterie board
32:52 - Are sliders a Christmas food?
33:46 - What are the TOP meats for Christmas?
35:33 - The sides we NEVER want to see at a Christmas party…
40:43 - Hosting a party and enjoying it too
43:57 - The best drinks for a Holiday Party
46:50 - Chell’s PERFECT Christmas Dinner
Jamie Williams of Swine Life BBQ (Best Meats for Christmas)
00:00 - Intro
01:18 - Jamie’s Backstory
02:56 - Catering for the Holidays
08:16 - Cooking at home VS Cooking for a catering event
11:59 - Jamie’s FAVORITE Christmas dish growing up
19:11 - How to host for the first time
21:03 - Blundering a brisket for Christmas…
23:05 - The BEST meats for a Christmas cook
26:56 - Jamie’s ULTIMATE Christmas Menu
31:08 - The WORST holiday cookin’ fails…
32:22 - Hosting a Christmas Party
00:00 - Intro
01:15 - Emily’s background in baking
02:14 - Cooking vs Baking
04:50 - Emily is a WORLD CHAMP pork loin cook!
07:04 - How has BBQ made Emily a better baker?
10:28 - Personality in the Kitchen
12:37 - The most NOSTALIGIC Holiday recipes
15:40 - Sweet Potato Sticky Buns
18:33 - Baking bread VS Baking sweets
21:09 - Emily’s GO-TO dessert for the holidays
24:54 - Don’t be afraid to experiment on a dish
30:28 - Emily’s PERFECT Christmas Party
38:43 - Which takes more talent: BBQ or Baking?
40:30 - Emily’s MUST HAVE baking tool
00:00 - Intro
00:47 - Jody’s backstory
03:53 - What’s Jody’s relationship with cooking?
05:50 - Our BEST gifts we’ve gotten for Christmas
09:11 - Who gives the BEST gifts?
10:20 - The difference between a cheap gift and a GOOD gift.
13:19 - The BEST gifts to get for a cook
17:14 - What knives are the best gifts?
22:17 - Our FAVORITE thermometers
25:18 - Processing products are a GREAT gift for a hunter in your life
28:06 - Sous vides are a SLEEPER Christmas gift for men
30:26 - All kinds of kitchenware are make for some of the most USEFUL gifts in the long run
35:37 - Jody’s PERFECT Christmas Party
2:49:38
BEST Men Gifts for Christmas 2024 (Cheap & Inexpensive Present Ideas)
Mark sits down with Jody Morgan, his childhood best friend, to discuss the expensive gifts men and husbands want from their wives this year, and what inexpensive gifts are okay to buy for them.
41:04
ULTIMATE GUIDE to Smoking Meat for Christmas
Mark interviews his brother, Jamie Williams, who he started Swine Life BBQ with many years ago, about using their skills they've acquired catering to pull off the perfect Christmas get together and smoking the best meats (prime rib, chicken, pork loin, etc.) for the occasion.
Timestamps:
37:45
What Are The BEST Side Dishes to Bring to a Christmas Party?
Mark sits down with special guest Rachelle Reed, the mind and co-owner of HowToBBQRight, to discuss the in's and out's of prepping for the best Christmas party ever and the best side dishes to bring to any holiday party.
Timestamps:
51:50
Baking Christmas Desserts for a CROWD (Ultimate Holiday Baking Guide for 2024)
Mark interviews his wife, Emily Williams, the dedicated family baker and dessert maker for every Christmas and get together. They discuss baking the best cookies, the best starter desserts, and even touch on bread making for the holidays.
Timestamps:
