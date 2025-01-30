Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceOur Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast
Listen to Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast in the App
Listen to Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast

Podcast Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast
Toledo Zoo and Aquarium
Welcome to Our Herd, the official podcast of the Toledo Zoo! Listen or watch as our hosts, Corey Wyckoff and Katelyn Wessling, dive into fun and insightful conv...
Science

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • It's Herpin' Time!
    To kick off Our Herd Podcast, we welcome two of our Herpetology members, Nick and Sam! Whether they're starring in posts on social media or working with dangerous species, our Herpetology team has made themselves a prominent contributor to Toledo Zoo's identity. Today, we discuss the basics of zoo keeping - how to become one, what zoo's are looking for in personnel and advice from our experts. Nope ropes and creepy crawlies may be the bane of existence for many, but deep down, these animal friends are just here to chill and fascinate us. Turtle c-holes and Tinder profiles come into question, so have fun unpacking that in this week's episode! Music provided by Music Vine Links: toledozoo.org Orchid Show Happy Hearts Day Elephant Birthday Bash Socials: FacebookInstagram TikTok YouTube
    --------  
    52:11
  • Trailer: Our Herd Podcast
    Welcome to Our Herd! The official podcast of Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. Stay tuned for new episodes every month.
    --------  
    3:36

More Science podcastsMore Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast

Welcome to Our Herd, the official podcast of the Toledo Zoo! Listen or watch as our hosts, Corey Wyckoff and Katelyn Wessling, dive into fun and insightful conversations with guests from both inside and outside the Zoo. From animal care, conservation, horticulture and history to marketing, social media, events and behind-the-scenes stories, no topic is off-limits. Our Herd invites zoo enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike to learn, laugh and gain an inside look at the wild world of the Toledo Zoo. Stay tuned for new episodes every month!
Podcast website

Listen to Our Herd: Toledo Zoo Podcast, Science of Perception Box and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:39:05 AM