To kick off Our Herd Podcast, we welcome two of our Herpetology members, Nick and Sam! Whether they're starring in posts on social media or working with dangerous species, our Herpetology team has made themselves a prominent contributor to Toledo Zoo's identity. Today, we discuss the basics of zoo keeping - how to become one, what zoo's are looking for in personnel and advice from our experts. Nope ropes and creepy crawlies may be the bane of existence for many, but deep down, these animal friends are just here to chill and fascinate us. Turtle c-holes and Tinder profiles come into question, so have fun unpacking that in this week's episode!
Music provided by Music Vine
Links:
toledozoo.org
Orchid Show
Happy Hearts Day
Elephant Birthday Bash
Socials:
FacebookInstagram
TikTok
YouTube
--------
52:11
Trailer: Our Herd Podcast
Welcome to Our Herd! The official podcast of Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. Stay tuned for new episodes every month.
Welcome to Our Herd, the official podcast of the Toledo Zoo! Listen or watch as our hosts, Corey Wyckoff and Katelyn Wessling, dive into fun and insightful conversations with guests from both inside and outside the Zoo. From animal care, conservation, horticulture and history to marketing, social media, events and behind-the-scenes stories, no topic is off-limits. Our Herd invites zoo enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike to learn, laugh and gain an inside look at the wild world of the Toledo Zoo.
Stay tuned for new episodes every month!