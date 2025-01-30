It's Herpin' Time!

To kick off Our Herd Podcast, we welcome two of our Herpetology members, Nick and Sam! Whether they're starring in posts on social media or working with dangerous species, our Herpetology team has made themselves a prominent contributor to Toledo Zoo's identity. Today, we discuss the basics of zoo keeping - how to become one, what zoo's are looking for in personnel and advice from our experts. Nope ropes and creepy crawlies may be the bane of existence for many, but deep down, these animal friends are just here to chill and fascinate us. Turtle c-holes and Tinder profiles come into question, so have fun unpacking that in this week's episode!