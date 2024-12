Premiere: The Royal Stories that Shaped 2024

Welcome to the series premiere of Off With Their Headlines! Join Amanda Matta and Meredith Constant as they launch their new show with a deep dive into the most captivating royal moments of 2024. From headline-making family events to behind-the-scenes revelations and tortoises (yes, tortoises), we break down the stories that defined the year—from the monarchy’s point of view, anyway. Also, in our style section, winter pieces we can't get enough of, including these everyday walkable boots Meredith owns in two colors. Plus, what Amanda is wearing for NYE (Meredith will be in jammies) and more.Get ready for expert analysis, fresh perspectives, and a modern take on the institution that continues to captivate the world._________________________________New episodes every single week! Listen early & ad-free on Patreon, where you’ll also find exclusive bonus content, early access to our videos and more. Watch video episodes for free (one week later) on YouTube.Questions? Send us a message: [email protected] _________________________________Find us on socials:Meredith: Substack | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram Amanda: TikTok | Instagram | Substack | YouTube | Art History Podcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.