Notorious Bakersfield

Robert Petersen
True CrimeHistorySociety & Culture
Notorious Bakersfield
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 204
  • Encore: He Said His name Is Mateo
    Purchase Notorious Bakersfield: The Book Volume II here: https://a.co/d/2XONnB1
    --------  
    14:39
  • Remembering Maria | E167
    Notorious Bakersfield Brief: The Lottery CurseMaria Pizano and her three young children sought refuge from her abusive partner. Despite making progress in separating herself from him, things took a tragic turn. Purchase Notorious Bakersfield: The Book Volume II here: https://a.co/d/2XONnB1
    --------  
    23:13
  • Rickshaw Neil | E166
    Have you seen the guy running through the streets of downtown Bakersfield pulling a rickshaw? Have you ever wondered what his story is? I recently had a conversation with "Rickshaw Neil." 
    --------  
    19:42
  • Solved: Ruby Jackson Meriweather
    Notorious Bakersfield Brief: A Greenlawn Cemetary worker was shot while on his lunch break in front of his coworkers in 1974. Ruby Lee Jackson Meriweather was murdered in 2000. Her case went unsolved for nine years. Purchase Notorious Bakersfield: The Book Volume II here: https://a.co/d/2XONnB1
    --------  
    20:35
  • Unsolved: Lorraine Rodriguez | E164
    Almost thirty-seven years ago Lorraine Rodriguez was murdered. She was a single mother to two young daughters. Her case remains unsolved. Purchase Notorious Bakersfield: The Book Volume II here: https://a.co/d/2XONnB1
    --------  
    17:14

About Notorious Bakersfield

Notorious Bakersfield is a podcast that steps back in time to look at some of Bakersfield's most notorious crimes, events, and characters that have impacted this Central California Valley community.
