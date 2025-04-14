Send Robert a Text! Purchase Notorious Bakersfield: The Book Volume II here: https://a.co/d/2XONnB1
14:39
Remembering Maria | E167
Notorious Bakersfield Brief: The Lottery CurseMaria Pizano and her three young children sought refuge from her abusive partner. Despite making progress in separating herself from him, things took a tragic turn.
23:13
Rickshaw Neil | E166
Have you seen the guy running through the streets of downtown Bakersfield pulling a rickshaw? Have you ever wondered what his story is? I recently had a conversation with "Rickshaw Neil."
19:42
Solved: Ruby Jackson Meriweather
Notorious Bakersfield Brief: A Greenlawn Cemetary worker was shot while on his lunch break in front of his coworkers in 1974. Ruby Lee Jackson Meriweather was murdered in 2000. Her case went unsolved for nine years.
20:35
Unsolved: Lorraine Rodriguez | E164
Almost thirty-seven years ago Lorraine Rodriguez was murdered. She was a single mother to two young daughters. Her case remains unsolved.