On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom are given unprecedented access inside England's World Cup training camp as they go behind the scenes with Thomas Tuchel's squad ahead of a huge quarter-final against Norway. After England's unforgettable victory over Mexico, the lads witness first-hand the togetherness that's driving this squad, with Peter receiving an emotional England Legacy Cap presented by Harry Kane in front of the entire team.



Pete also chats with Harry Kane to relive the incredible night at the Azteca, discussing the celebrations, the emotional Wonderwall moments with England fans, the challenges of tournament life, and why this squad feels different to any England team before it. The captain opens up about the adrenaline of knockout football, family life during the World Cup and what it really feels like to carry the hopes of a nation.



The boys are then joined by Dan Burn and Morgan Rogers, who reveal what life is really like inside England's camp. They discuss the unforgettable atmosphere inside the Azteca, what it's like waiting for your chance in tournament football, the incredible togetherness within the squad, and why every player—whether they start or come off the bench—has such an important role to play. The pair also lift the lid on life away from the pitch, from games of Traitors, golf and basketball to the debates and laughs that have helped make England's training base feel like a home away from home.



There's plenty of classic TPCP nonsense too, as the production team set Pete, Sids and Tom a brutal all-you-can-eat sandwich buffet challenge, before another Paddy Power Predictions League update, plenty of laughs from inside England HQ, and an emotional farewell (for now) to Tom as he heads back to the UK after an unforgettable month on the road with the boys.



As always, let us know your predictions in the comments below... Can England book their place in the World Cup Final?



00:00 - Inside England's World Cup training camp

01:15 - Peter Crouch receives his England Legacy Cap

03:58 - Behind the scenes at England training

06:05 - Why this England squad feels different

08:06 - Harry Kane interview begins

09:08 - Kane on England's Mexico victory

10:39 - Tournament life inside England camp

11:55 - Wonderwall celebrations with the fans

13:46 - Dan Burn & Morgan Rogers join the pod

14:29 - The magic of playing at the Azteca

16:18 - Why England's squad mentality is so strong

17:18 - Reliving the Mexico victory

20:06 - Life inside England's World Cup base

21:08 - Traitors, golf and team bonding

26:16 - The all-you-can-eat sandwich challenge

33:41 - Paddy Power Predictions League

39:55 - England's belief heading into the semi-final

40:41 - Tom's farewell from the World Cup



For more Peter Crouch:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch

Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch



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Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce



For more Steve Sidwell:

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Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14



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