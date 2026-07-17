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That Peter Crouch Podcast

Tall or Nothing
FootballSports
That Peter Crouch Podcast
Latest episode

317 episodes

  • That Peter Crouch Podcast

    That Semi-Final Episode: Gary Neville on Tuchel’s tactics & England’s cruel Argentina exit I Ep. 415

    07/17/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete and Sids record from New York following England's heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, reflecting on an emotional night that saw Thomas Tuchel's side come agonisingly close to reaching a World Cup final. The lads discuss the incredible atmosphere surrounding the tournament, the unique experience of covering football across America, and why this World Cup has delivered some of the most memorable stadiums and fan experiences they've ever witnessed.

    The boys break down exactly where England's semi-final slipped away, debating whether sitting too deep ultimately cost them, the tactical decisions made in the closing stages, and whether the substitutions should have been more attacking. They discuss Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's performances, Declan Rice's importance to the side, the emergence of Jed Spence and Dan Burn, and whether this England squad should ultimately be remembered as a success despite the painful exit.
    Former England defender Gary Neville then joins the pod for an honest and emotional reaction to England's defeat. Gary explains what it feels like to be knocked out of a major tournament, why players carry those moments for the rest of their lives, and analyses Thomas Tuchel's biggest decisions. He also discusses England's defensive approach, whether the criticism of Tuchel is justified, the positives to take from the tournament, and why this World Cup has been one of the best football spectacles in recent memory.

    There's also another ridiculous challenge as the boys swap footballs for darts with Morgan Rogers. Meanwhile Chris Stark dials in a special interview with the Blossoms as they discuss their new music and thoughts on the world cup so far.

    Wrapping up with the latest Paddy Power Predictions League ahead of the World Cup Final, Tom's predictions from afar, and plenty of classic TPCP chaos—including power cuts, questionable New York backdrops and the usual nonsense.

    As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know who you think will lift the World Cup.

    00:00 - New York catch-up & World Cup reflections
    03:07 - The best stadiums of the tournament
    05:04 - England's semi-final heartbreak
    07:39 - Gary Neville joins the pod
    09:24 - Where England lost the game
    13:53 - Tuchel's substitutions analysed
    20:00 - The positives from England's tournament
    22:51 - Life after football & Gary Neville
    37:12 - Darts challenge with Morgan Rogers
    41:09 - Chris Stark & Blossoms!
    01:06:52 - World Cup Final Paddy Power predictions
    01:10:13 - Final thoughts from New York
    01:11:13 - End

    For more Peter Crouch:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
    Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

    For more Tom Fordyce:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce

    For more Steve Sidwell:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell14
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14

    #PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast

    That Norway v England Episode: Kane, Rogers & Burn talk Haaland & their HUGE Norway game! | Ep. 414

    07/10/2026 | 47 mins.
    On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom are given unprecedented access inside England's World Cup training camp as they go behind the scenes with Thomas Tuchel's squad ahead of a huge quarter-final against Norway. After England's unforgettable victory over Mexico, the lads witness first-hand the togetherness that's driving this squad, with Peter receiving an emotional England Legacy Cap presented by Harry Kane in front of the entire team.

    Pete also chats with Harry Kane to relive the incredible night at the Azteca, discussing the celebrations, the emotional Wonderwall moments with England fans, the challenges of tournament life, and why this squad feels different to any England team before it. The captain opens up about the adrenaline of knockout football, family life during the World Cup and what it really feels like to carry the hopes of a nation.

    The boys are then joined by Dan Burn and Morgan Rogers, who reveal what life is really like inside England's camp. They discuss the unforgettable atmosphere inside the Azteca, what it's like waiting for your chance in tournament football, the incredible togetherness within the squad, and why every player—whether they start or come off the bench—has such an important role to play. The pair also lift the lid on life away from the pitch, from games of Traitors, golf and basketball to the debates and laughs that have helped make England's training base feel like a home away from home.

    There's plenty of classic TPCP nonsense too, as the production team set Pete, Sids and Tom a brutal all-you-can-eat sandwich buffet challenge, before another Paddy Power Predictions League update, plenty of laughs from inside England HQ, and an emotional farewell (for now) to Tom as he heads back to the UK after an unforgettable month on the road with the boys.

    As always, let us know your predictions in the comments below... Can England book their place in the World Cup Final?

    00:00 - Inside England's World Cup training camp
    01:15 - Peter Crouch receives his England Legacy Cap
    03:58 - Behind the scenes at England training
    06:05 - Why this England squad feels different
    08:06 - Harry Kane interview begins
    09:08 - Kane on England's Mexico victory
    10:39 - Tournament life inside England camp
    11:55 - Wonderwall celebrations with the fans
    13:46 - Dan Burn & Morgan Rogers join the pod
    14:29 - The magic of playing at the Azteca
    16:18 - Why England's squad mentality is so strong
    17:18 - Reliving the Mexico victory
    20:06 - Life inside England's World Cup base
    21:08 - Traitors, golf and team bonding
    26:16 - The all-you-can-eat sandwich challenge
    33:41 - Paddy Power Predictions League
    39:55 - England's belief heading into the semi-final
    40:41 - Tom's farewell from the World Cup

    For more Peter Crouch:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
    Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

    For more Tom Fordyce:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce

    For more Steve Sidwell:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14

    #PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast

    That Mexico v England Episode: Lescott on England’s toughest test & Pete hugs Kane! | Ep. 413

    07/07/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete joins the lads live from Mexico City after witnessing one of England's greatest ever World Cup victories, as Thomas Tuchel's side produce a heroic performance to beat hosts Mexico and book their place in the quarter-finals. Fresh from celebrating on the pitch with Harry Kane, Pete relives the incredible atmosphere inside the iconic Azteca Stadium, the emotional scenes after full-time, and explains how he nearly had his own "Salt Bae" moment during England's celebrations.
    The boys break down England's unforgettable victory, discussing Jude Bellingham's world-class performance, Harry Kane's relentless brilliance in front of goal, Jordan Pickford's commanding display and Anthony Gordon's game-changing impact. They debate whether this was England's greatest tournament performance in years, why this result could define their World Cup campaign, and look ahead to a huge quarter-final clash with Norway.

    Former England defender Jolyon Lescott then joins the pod for an in-depth conversation about life inside the England setup. Jolyon shares behind-the-scenes insight from coaching England's Under-21s, explains why Jude Bellingham is built for the biggest occasions, reveals the mentality that makes Harry Kane one of the world's best finishers, discusses Anthony Gordon's professionalism, Morgan Rogers' rise to the top, and gives his verdict on England's defensive options heading into the business end of the tournament.

    There's also the latest Bronco Challenge as the boys put themselves through one of rugby's toughest fitness tests, the latest Paddy Power Predictions League standings as the competition continues, plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from England's World Cup camp, and all the classic TPCP nonsense you've come to expect.

    As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know if England can go all the way.

    00:00 - Pete's emotional night in Mexico City
    03:58 - Inside the Azteca atmosphere
    06:18 - England's greatest World Cup win?
    10:18 - Bellingham and Kane deliver
    14:12 - England's heroes step up
    17:28 - Norway await
    20:55 - Jolyon Lescott joins the pod
    21:30 - Working inside England's setup
    26:00 - Morgan Rogers' development
    29:55 - Anthony Gordon's mentality
    34:15 - Why Jude Bellingham is different
    37:55 - Harry Kane's elite finishing
    41:40 - What makes world-class players?
    46:20 - England's defensive options
    53:10 - The Bronco Challenge
    01:01:20 - Paddy Power Predictions League

    For more Peter Crouch:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
    Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

    For more Tom Fordyce:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce

    For more Steve Sidwell:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14

    #PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast

    That England v DR Congo Episode: the lads discuss 'best ever' Kane & ICONIC Mexico clash! | Ep. 412

    07/03/2026 | 45 mins.
    On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom look back on England's dramatic 2-1 World Cup knockout victory as Harry Kane once again delivers when his country needs him most. The lads break down England's nervy start, debate the controversial penalty decision, and ask whether Thomas Tuchel's side are growing into the tournament or simply finding ways to get the job done.

    Pete explains why Kane's match-winning finish is the product of years of relentless practice, the boys discuss Anthony Gordon's game-changing impact from the bench, and look ahead to a huge clash with Mexico, where altitude, atmosphere and England's defensive vulnerabilities could all play a major role.

    There's also another World Cup quiz from Tom, the latest Paddy Power predictions league standings, a debate over whether David Beckham drinking red wine at a football match is the ultimate "Game's Gone" moment, and a listener's brilliant football-themed wedding XI that has the lads in stitches. Plus, Pete relives an exhausting trip to the batting cages in Los Angeles, the boys discuss whether England are becoming tournament specialists, and there's plenty of classic TPCP nonsense along the way.

    As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know if England can go all the way.

    00:00 - Batting cage injuries in Los Angeles
    02:53 - Watching England's victory in LA
    05:53 - England's slow start analysed
    07:58 - Was Harry Kane denied a penalty?
    09:44 - Breaking down Kane's stunning winner
    12:06 - Why Kane is football's best finisher
    16:01 - Are England just getting the job done?
    17:41 - Anthony Gordon changes the game
    20:11 - Looking ahead to Mexico
    21:41 - What England must improve
    24:51 - Preparing for knockout football
    27:41 - Tom's World Cup quiz
    32:34 - Paddy Power predictions update
    37:39 - David Beckham's red wine debate
    42:59 - The football wedding XI
    55:51 - End

    For more Peter Crouch:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
    Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

    For more Tom Fordyce:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce

    For more Steve Sidwell:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14

    #PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast

    That R32 Episode: Robbie Keane reflects on ICONIC career & thoughts on England's chances! | Ep. 411

    07/01/2026 | 50 mins.
    On this week's episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom are joined by Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane for an unforgettable conversation covering one of football's greatest careers, life in America, and the magic of the World Cup.

    Robbie reflects on his incredible journey from Wolves to Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and LA Galaxy, revealing the lessons he learned from some of football's biggest names including David Beckham, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Luka Modrić. He explains why movement—not pace—made him one of the Premier League's deadliest strikers, shares the mentality that transformed LA Galaxy into champions, and reveals why Tottenham have struggled to build on their success despite winning the Europa League.

    The lads also dive into Robbie's unforgettable Republic of Ireland career, including his iconic last-minute World Cup goal against Germany, what it feels like to score on football's biggest stage, and why representing Ireland always meant more than anything else. Robbie also gives his verdict on the current World Cup, predicts the Golden Boot winner, explains why Lionel Messi still amazes him, and reveals which team he'd most like to play for in the tournament.

    Elsewhere, Pete, Sids and Tom discuss the drama of the knockout stages, the most chaotic penalty shootouts of the tournament so far, England's chances of lifting the trophy, and another round of the Paddy Power Big World Cup Fixture before Tom puts everyone to the test with another brilliantly ridiculous quiz.

    As always, leave your comments below and let us know: Where does Robbie Keane rank among the Premier League's greatest-ever strikers?

    00:00 - Knockout stage drama begins
    02:35 - Robbie Keane joins the podcast
    03:30 - Life at LA Galaxy & David Beckham's influence
    07:15 - Changing the mentality in MLS
    10:15 - From Wolves to Inter Milan
    13:00 - What Serie A taught Robbie
    15:00 - The secret behind his movement as a striker
    19:30 - Tottenham memories & Luka Modrić
    21:30 - Winning the League Cup & Spurs frustrations
    23:20 - Why Tottenham have struggled to kick on
    30:10 - Ireland, World Cups & scoring against Germany
    35:00 - Messi, Golden Boot predictions & World Cup favourites
    38:20 - Name That Robbie quiz
    40:59 - Paddy Power Big World Cup Fixture
    46:25 - Final thoughts

    For more Peter Crouch:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
    Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

    For more Steve Sidwell:
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14

    For more Tom Fordyce:
    Twitter/X - https://x.com/TomFordyce

    #PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast #RobbieKeane #Football #PremierLeague #WorldCup
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About That Peter Crouch Podcast
Enjoy all our 2026 World Cup content on the official channel for the UK's favourite podcast with Peter Crouch, Chris Stark, and Steve Sidwell! Chumbawamba! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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