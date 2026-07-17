Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
317 episodes
That Semi-Final Episode: Gary Neville on Tuchel’s tactics & England’s cruel Argentina exit I Ep. 41507/17/2026 | 1h 11 mins.On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete and Sids record from New York following England's heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, reflecting on an emotional night that saw Thomas Tuchel's side come agonisingly close to reaching a World Cup final. The lads discuss the incredible atmosphere surrounding the tournament, the unique experience of covering football across America, and why this World Cup has delivered some of the most memorable stadiums and fan experiences they've ever witnessed.
The boys break down exactly where England's semi-final slipped away, debating whether sitting too deep ultimately cost them, the tactical decisions made in the closing stages, and whether the substitutions should have been more attacking. They discuss Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's performances, Declan Rice's importance to the side, the emergence of Jed Spence and Dan Burn, and whether this England squad should ultimately be remembered as a success despite the painful exit.
Former England defender Gary Neville then joins the pod for an honest and emotional reaction to England's defeat. Gary explains what it feels like to be knocked out of a major tournament, why players carry those moments for the rest of their lives, and analyses Thomas Tuchel's biggest decisions. He also discusses England's defensive approach, whether the criticism of Tuchel is justified, the positives to take from the tournament, and why this World Cup has been one of the best football spectacles in recent memory.
There's also another ridiculous challenge as the boys swap footballs for darts with Morgan Rogers. Meanwhile Chris Stark dials in a special interview with the Blossoms as they discuss their new music and thoughts on the world cup so far.
Wrapping up with the latest Paddy Power Predictions League ahead of the World Cup Final, Tom's predictions from afar, and plenty of classic TPCP chaos—including power cuts, questionable New York backdrops and the usual nonsense.
As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know who you think will lift the World Cup.
00:00 - New York catch-up & World Cup reflections
03:07 - The best stadiums of the tournament
05:04 - England's semi-final heartbreak
07:39 - Gary Neville joins the pod
09:24 - Where England lost the game
13:53 - Tuchel's substitutions analysed
20:00 - The positives from England's tournament
22:51 - Life after football & Gary Neville
37:12 - Darts challenge with Morgan Rogers
41:09 - Chris Stark & Blossoms!
01:06:52 - World Cup Final Paddy Power predictions
01:10:13 - Final thoughts from New York
01:11:13 - End
For more Peter Crouch:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch
For more Tom Fordyce:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce
For more Steve Sidwell:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell14
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14
#PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
That Norway v England Episode: Kane, Rogers & Burn talk Haaland & their HUGE Norway game! | Ep. 41407/10/2026 | 47 mins.On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom are given unprecedented access inside England's World Cup training camp as they go behind the scenes with Thomas Tuchel's squad ahead of a huge quarter-final against Norway. After England's unforgettable victory over Mexico, the lads witness first-hand the togetherness that's driving this squad, with Peter receiving an emotional England Legacy Cap presented by Harry Kane in front of the entire team.
Pete also chats with Harry Kane to relive the incredible night at the Azteca, discussing the celebrations, the emotional Wonderwall moments with England fans, the challenges of tournament life, and why this squad feels different to any England team before it. The captain opens up about the adrenaline of knockout football, family life during the World Cup and what it really feels like to carry the hopes of a nation.
The boys are then joined by Dan Burn and Morgan Rogers, who reveal what life is really like inside England's camp. They discuss the unforgettable atmosphere inside the Azteca, what it's like waiting for your chance in tournament football, the incredible togetherness within the squad, and why every player—whether they start or come off the bench—has such an important role to play. The pair also lift the lid on life away from the pitch, from games of Traitors, golf and basketball to the debates and laughs that have helped make England's training base feel like a home away from home.
There's plenty of classic TPCP nonsense too, as the production team set Pete, Sids and Tom a brutal all-you-can-eat sandwich buffet challenge, before another Paddy Power Predictions League update, plenty of laughs from inside England HQ, and an emotional farewell (for now) to Tom as he heads back to the UK after an unforgettable month on the road with the boys.
As always, let us know your predictions in the comments below... Can England book their place in the World Cup Final?
00:00 - Inside England's World Cup training camp
01:15 - Peter Crouch receives his England Legacy Cap
03:58 - Behind the scenes at England training
06:05 - Why this England squad feels different
08:06 - Harry Kane interview begins
09:08 - Kane on England's Mexico victory
10:39 - Tournament life inside England camp
11:55 - Wonderwall celebrations with the fans
13:46 - Dan Burn & Morgan Rogers join the pod
14:29 - The magic of playing at the Azteca
16:18 - Why England's squad mentality is so strong
17:18 - Reliving the Mexico victory
20:06 - Life inside England's World Cup base
21:08 - Traitors, golf and team bonding
26:16 - The all-you-can-eat sandwich challenge
33:41 - Paddy Power Predictions League
39:55 - England's belief heading into the semi-final
40:41 - Tom's farewell from the World Cup
For more Peter Crouch:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch
For more Tom Fordyce:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce
For more Steve Sidwell:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14
#PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
That Mexico v England Episode: Lescott on England’s toughest test & Pete hugs Kane! | Ep. 41307/07/2026 | 1h 26 mins.On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete joins the lads live from Mexico City after witnessing one of England's greatest ever World Cup victories, as Thomas Tuchel's side produce a heroic performance to beat hosts Mexico and book their place in the quarter-finals. Fresh from celebrating on the pitch with Harry Kane, Pete relives the incredible atmosphere inside the iconic Azteca Stadium, the emotional scenes after full-time, and explains how he nearly had his own "Salt Bae" moment during England's celebrations.
The boys break down England's unforgettable victory, discussing Jude Bellingham's world-class performance, Harry Kane's relentless brilliance in front of goal, Jordan Pickford's commanding display and Anthony Gordon's game-changing impact. They debate whether this was England's greatest tournament performance in years, why this result could define their World Cup campaign, and look ahead to a huge quarter-final clash with Norway.
Former England defender Jolyon Lescott then joins the pod for an in-depth conversation about life inside the England setup. Jolyon shares behind-the-scenes insight from coaching England's Under-21s, explains why Jude Bellingham is built for the biggest occasions, reveals the mentality that makes Harry Kane one of the world's best finishers, discusses Anthony Gordon's professionalism, Morgan Rogers' rise to the top, and gives his verdict on England's defensive options heading into the business end of the tournament.
There's also the latest Bronco Challenge as the boys put themselves through one of rugby's toughest fitness tests, the latest Paddy Power Predictions League standings as the competition continues, plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from England's World Cup camp, and all the classic TPCP nonsense you've come to expect.
As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know if England can go all the way.
00:00 - Pete's emotional night in Mexico City
03:58 - Inside the Azteca atmosphere
06:18 - England's greatest World Cup win?
10:18 - Bellingham and Kane deliver
14:12 - England's heroes step up
17:28 - Norway await
20:55 - Jolyon Lescott joins the pod
21:30 - Working inside England's setup
26:00 - Morgan Rogers' development
29:55 - Anthony Gordon's mentality
34:15 - Why Jude Bellingham is different
37:55 - Harry Kane's elite finishing
41:40 - What makes world-class players?
46:20 - England's defensive options
53:10 - The Bronco Challenge
01:01:20 - Paddy Power Predictions League
For more Peter Crouch:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch
For more Tom Fordyce:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce
For more Steve Sidwell:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14
#PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
That England v DR Congo Episode: the lads discuss 'best ever' Kane & ICONIC Mexico clash! | Ep. 41207/03/2026 | 45 mins.On this episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom look back on England's dramatic 2-1 World Cup knockout victory as Harry Kane once again delivers when his country needs him most. The lads break down England's nervy start, debate the controversial penalty decision, and ask whether Thomas Tuchel's side are growing into the tournament or simply finding ways to get the job done.
Pete explains why Kane's match-winning finish is the product of years of relentless practice, the boys discuss Anthony Gordon's game-changing impact from the bench, and look ahead to a huge clash with Mexico, where altitude, atmosphere and England's defensive vulnerabilities could all play a major role.
There's also another World Cup quiz from Tom, the latest Paddy Power predictions league standings, a debate over whether David Beckham drinking red wine at a football match is the ultimate "Game's Gone" moment, and a listener's brilliant football-themed wedding XI that has the lads in stitches. Plus, Pete relives an exhausting trip to the batting cages in Los Angeles, the boys discuss whether England are becoming tournament specialists, and there's plenty of classic TPCP nonsense along the way.
As always, leave your predictions in the comments below and let us know if England can go all the way.
00:00 - Batting cage injuries in Los Angeles
02:53 - Watching England's victory in LA
05:53 - England's slow start analysed
07:58 - Was Harry Kane denied a penalty?
09:44 - Breaking down Kane's stunning winner
12:06 - Why Kane is football's best finisher
16:01 - Are England just getting the job done?
17:41 - Anthony Gordon changes the game
20:11 - Looking ahead to Mexico
21:41 - What England must improve
24:51 - Preparing for knockout football
27:41 - Tom's World Cup quiz
32:34 - Paddy Power predictions update
37:39 - David Beckham's red wine debate
42:59 - The football wedding XI
55:51 - End
For more Peter Crouch:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch
For more Tom Fordyce:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/tomfordyce
For more Steve Sidwell:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14
#PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
That R32 Episode: Robbie Keane reflects on ICONIC career & thoughts on England's chances! | Ep. 41107/01/2026 | 50 mins.On this week's episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Pete, Sids and Tom are joined by Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane for an unforgettable conversation covering one of football's greatest careers, life in America, and the magic of the World Cup.
Robbie reflects on his incredible journey from Wolves to Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and LA Galaxy, revealing the lessons he learned from some of football's biggest names including David Beckham, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Luka Modrić. He explains why movement—not pace—made him one of the Premier League's deadliest strikers, shares the mentality that transformed LA Galaxy into champions, and reveals why Tottenham have struggled to build on their success despite winning the Europa League.
The lads also dive into Robbie's unforgettable Republic of Ireland career, including his iconic last-minute World Cup goal against Germany, what it feels like to score on football's biggest stage, and why representing Ireland always meant more than anything else. Robbie also gives his verdict on the current World Cup, predicts the Golden Boot winner, explains why Lionel Messi still amazes him, and reveals which team he'd most like to play for in the tournament.
Elsewhere, Pete, Sids and Tom discuss the drama of the knockout stages, the most chaotic penalty shootouts of the tournament so far, England's chances of lifting the trophy, and another round of the Paddy Power Big World Cup Fixture before Tom puts everyone to the test with another brilliantly ridiculous quiz.
As always, leave your comments below and let us know: Where does Robbie Keane rank among the Premier League's greatest-ever strikers?
00:00 - Knockout stage drama begins
02:35 - Robbie Keane joins the podcast
03:30 - Life at LA Galaxy & David Beckham's influence
07:15 - Changing the mentality in MLS
10:15 - From Wolves to Inter Milan
13:00 - What Serie A taught Robbie
15:00 - The secret behind his movement as a striker
19:30 - Tottenham memories & Luka Modrić
21:30 - Winning the League Cup & Spurs frustrations
23:20 - Why Tottenham have struggled to kick on
30:10 - Ireland, World Cups & scoring against Germany
35:00 - Messi, Golden Boot predictions & World Cup favourites
38:20 - Name That Robbie quiz
40:59 - Paddy Power Big World Cup Fixture
46:25 - Final thoughts
For more Peter Crouch:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch - https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch
For more Steve Sidwell:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/sjsidwell
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevesidwell14
For more Tom Fordyce:
Twitter/X - https://x.com/TomFordyce
#PeterCrouch #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast #RobbieKeane #Football #PremierLeague #WorldCup
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Football podcasts
- NightcapFootball, Sports
- The Ryen Russillo ShowFootball, Sports
- The Rich Eisen ShowComedy, Football, Sports
- Cover 3 College FootballFootball, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- Bussin' With The BoysFootball, Sports
- The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFLFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- Club Shay ShayFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Herd with Colin CowherdFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
Trending Football podcasts
- The Jeff Cameron Show ~ Warchant.comFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Sports ChasersBaseball, Basketball, Fantasy Sports, Football, Golf, Hockey, News, Rugby, Running, Soccer, Sports, Sports News, Tennis, Wrestling
- The FF Dynasty - Dynasty Fantasy FootballFantasy Sports, Football, News, Sports, Sports News
- KNBR PodcastFootball, Sports
- The Ticket Top 10Football, News, Sports, Sports News
About That Peter Crouch Podcast
Enjoy all our 2026 World Cup content on the official channel for the UK's favourite podcast with Peter Crouch, Chris Stark, and Steve Sidwell! Chumbawamba! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to That Peter Crouch Podcast, Nightcap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
That Peter Crouch Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
That Peter Crouch Podcast: Podcasts in Family